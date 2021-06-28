Tuesday's letters

My 39-year-old daughter, who happens to have Down syndrome, is an active member of society in her school, her church and her relationships. She lives independently, is online actively, cooks for others, loves her nieces and nephews, and is a wonderful person. The governor has refused to sign a bill attempting to protect those with Down syndrome and is not worthy of his role of standing for the people of our state.

David Hopper

Greensboro

GOP and race

Cal Thomas (June 23) attempts to profess that Republicans have done more for African Americans throughout history than have Democrats. He picks and chooses what he shares with readers. (One contradictory example is the “Lily-White” Republican anti-Black political movement in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.) All political parties have held discriminatory stances against various groups, including but not limited to Blacks, Asians, women, Latinos, LGBTQ people and others who don’t look or think like they do.

Thomas goes back to 1865 to list things Democrats did wrong ... while praising Republicans. His stance leaves this reader wondering why he did not address Donald Trump’s atrocious discriminatory policies between 2016 and 2020.