Tuesday's letters

Disruptive strategy
Once again, the small, but radical “Take Back Our Schools” crowd thinks they can intimidate, bully and outshout the majority that support our schools, our school board and the superintendent. This time, as a part of a coordinated national strategy by the GOP, they rail against critical race theory, which isn’t taught in public schools and is not a part of the county or state curriculum.
Make no mistake, this is part of a broader strategy to create division and stoke racism. Their tactics of banging on windows, making threatening comments and being generally disruptive continue a record of behavior that is not only scary but dangerous for public servants who are working daily for our children.
Instead of arguing over made-up controversies, we should all work to lower the temperature and have civil discourse around issues that affect our children, our community and our nation.
Marci Peace
Greensboro
Shame on Cooper
Gov. Cooper should be ashamed. Eugenics is a term any rational person should abhor. Unborn infants with Down syndrome are the group in our nation that suffers the most from eugenic attempts to eliminate them. Data is hard to obtain and document, but authorities have estimated about two-thirds (67%) of fetuses with Down syndrome are aborted.
My 39-year-old daughter, who happens to have Down syndrome, is an active member of society in her school, her church and her relationships. She lives independently, is online actively, cooks for others, loves her nieces and nephews, and is a wonderful person. The governor has refused to sign a bill attempting to protect those with Down syndrome and is not worthy of his role of standing for the people of our state.
David Hopper
Greensboro
GOP and race
Cal Thomas (June 23) attempts to profess that Republicans have done more for African Americans throughout history than have Democrats. He picks and chooses what he shares with readers. (One contradictory example is the “Lily-White” Republican anti-Black political movement in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.) All political parties have held discriminatory stances against various groups, including but not limited to Blacks, Asians, women, Latinos, LGBTQ people and others who don’t look or think like they do.
Thomas goes back to 1865 to list things Democrats did wrong ... while praising Republicans. His stance leaves this reader wondering why he did not address Donald Trump’s atrocious discriminatory policies between 2016 and 2020.
Today’s Republican Party is not dissimilar to the Democrats who passed the Jim Crow laws between 1865 and the 1960s. Republicans now have control of many state and local districts. They are working overtime to keep the very people Thomas bragged about trying to save from being able to vote.
The past cannot be changed. Our country needs to move forward, treating all human beings equally. We can choose to learn from our mistakes or we can continue playing the “blame game.” The former is the better choice — hands down.
Miriam Hamill
Greeensboro
Pay our teachers
According to salary.com the median U.S. teacher’s salary is $59,251. The median North Carolina teacher’s salary is $56,526.
New projections show North Carolina will take in $6 billion in unexpected revenue in the next two years. Is there a better use for this windfall than to increase teachers’ salaries to equal (or surpass) the national average?
Richard J Rosen
Greensboro
An open barn door
WWKD? If the vice president was in charge of a farm, this is what would happen when the horses bolted:
Kamala Harris would not recognize or admit that the bolting is at the highest level in 20 years. Three months after being informed of the bolting, mostly because of public shaming, she would decide to pay small attention to it. She’d begin by visiting noncontiguous, neighboring farms to see what the root cause of so much bolting might be.
After this failed, she would examine not the barn doors but an area somewhat close to the barn, pretending to show concern. Again, the vice president would seem only interested in the root cause of the bolting, not the fact that the horses are gone.
She would blame the bolting on the former owner of the farm: “He left the barn in terrible condition!”
This brings us to the real story: Harris did not really care about those horses. She never liked them — in fact, she secretly wanted the horses gone. It turns out that the horses bolting is exactly what the objective was all along!
It is so clear as to be transparent. DUH.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro