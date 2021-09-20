Tuesday's letters

So, for those who need to hear it: Thank you! Thank you for showing up. Thank you for keeping things going. Remember, and cling to your purpose.

Ben Scoggin

Browns Summit

Clueless leaders

Until the American citizen realizes that politicians — Democrats, Republicans and independents — are not governing for the American citizens but for their power and their party it will never get any better.

The government is never going to help the American citizens. I have never heard a politician, Democrat or Republican, say let’s do what is right and will help the American people. They take our money and spend it faster than we can pay.

We are trillions in debt and they continue to spend money we do not have. Politicians’ answer to any problem is throw money at it; they never sat down to figure out what will really help.

We have problems in the U.S. that government has no clue how to fix. Voting in new people is not going to help because they turn into the same as the ones we voted out. These are sad days for the American citizen.

John Lester