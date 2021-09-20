Tuesday's letters

In praise of Milley
In the face of grave concerns during the turbulent final months of the presidency of Donald Trump, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (selected by Trump), made phone calls to his counterpart in China to convey reassurance and to maintain stability between the two nations.
This was likely based on very real concerns about Trump’s mental health and state of well-being. As a result, among others, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (a dubious group at best), have called for the firing and/or court-martial of Gen. Milley.
The general was also concerned about the possibility that Trump might order a nuclear strike, so he reminded all military commanders of their role in the process, including the need to pass it by him first if that should happen.
Gen. Milley’s decision to contact the Chinese military leaders would certainly be in keeping with his role and responsibility to “maintain strategic stability.” I understand his calls were coordinated with the Pentagon and across U.S. government, with as many as 15 individuals being a party to the calls.
Instead of criticism, maybe Gen. Milley should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Robert Handlon
Greensboro
Make way!
Attention: All you anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and other “freedom-loving” folks out there: Bone up on your defensive driving skills, because I plan to run straight through red lights whenever I feel like it.
It’s my constitutional right to drive however I want, and I will not be inconvenienced out of concern for your safety.
John Long
Greensboro
Purpose-driven
I work in the technology side of health care. The team I am on supports clinicians by ensuring that the equipment that they use, such as EKG machines and MRIs, is functional and reliable. We take pride in what we do. The men and women in my industry know that our work keeps patients and clinicians safe.
Our career, like many others, can be quite thankless. There aren’t billboards thanking clinical engineers. In fact, most people don’t even know we exist. This is why we cling to one thing: purpose.
Purpose sustains when happiness, recognition and energy fail. When we depend on extrinsic motivation we are setting ourselves up for frustrations and inconsistency. If we know, through purpose that we matter and are making a difference (even when no one else explicitly sees or acknowledges it), we are sustained and we are able to “keep on, keepin’ on” as Steve Miller Band so eloquently put it.
So, for those who need to hear it: Thank you! Thank you for showing up. Thank you for keeping things going. Remember, and cling to your purpose.
Ben Scoggin
Browns Summit
Clueless leaders
Until the American citizen realizes that politicians — Democrats, Republicans and independents — are not governing for the American citizens but for their power and their party it will never get any better.
The government is never going to help the American citizens. I have never heard a politician, Democrat or Republican, say let’s do what is right and will help the American people. They take our money and spend it faster than we can pay.
We are trillions in debt and they continue to spend money we do not have. Politicians’ answer to any problem is throw money at it; they never sat down to figure out what will really help.
We have problems in the U.S. that government has no clue how to fix. Voting in new people is not going to help because they turn into the same as the ones we voted out. These are sad days for the American citizen.
John Lester
Reidsville
Penney?
In the Leonard Pitts column you published on Sept. 17 he wrote, “The hippie movement was effectively dead the moment it became possible to buy tie-dyed shirts at JCPenney.”
I’ve heard of hippies. What’s JCPenney?
Dave Stroble
Burlington
Runaway spending
Regarding the proposed massive spending bill in Congress:
To so many Americans Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress bearing the words “Tax the rich” means her, too, given her $170,000-plus a year salary.
Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans where to cut spending.
Former Judge Jeanine Pirro said the increases are a lot of the money needed to finance all the hordes of people coming over the border. (This is a ploy for voters by Democrats who don’t care about legalities unless it hurts them.)
Another thing: California Republican Larry Elder and Georgia Republican Herschel Walker’s candidacies help to put to rest the notion that Black people are always Democrats and Republicans are against Black people. (We love Ben Carson!)
Having good character, like Martin Luther King said, is more important than taxing and spending other people’s money.