Tuesday's letters

Low-income folks are struggling to pay for the necessities of life during this pandemic. Effective relief in any form is needed. I became aware that more than 35,000 people in our county have their driver’s licenses suspended due to court fines and fees incurred by them for low-level misdemeanors or traffic violations. While the Guilford County district attorney is working on suspending these fees, the backlog of cases is still significant.

The DA’s office needs to give priority to this issue and clear these cases to allow the neediest adults of our community to use their income for important matters that would contribute to the welfare of their families.

Personal responsibility should always be stressed in our courts. I am not asking the courts to dismiss the costs/fees for serious infractions, but to consider the multitude of cases to which this request can apply. The sooner we remove this barrier, the sooner we can help these folks keep or gain employment; and become or remain responsible citizens who contribute to strengthening our community.

Durham, Mecklenburg and other North Carolina counties have cleared their backlog of these cases. Time for Guilford to do the same.

Mary Coyne Wessling

Greensboro