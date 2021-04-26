Tuesday's letters

Collins slandered
The city of Greensboro’s leaders have absolutely proven their total ineptitude after removing Tony Collins from the Zoning Commission (“City Council removes contractor from Zoning Commission,” April 21). Tony is a person of integrity and decency. He has been a very active and dedicated member of the Greensboro community for many years. He has served in many different facets over those years to make it a better place.
The comments made by the council on this issue are slanderous at the minimum. The actions by the council exemplify why Greensboro is akin to watching a car stuck in the mud spinning its wheels. I implore the 85-90% of residents who don’t vote in local elections to please get out and vote.
The city continues to be plagued by “leaders” who should not even be in charge of an elementary school raffle. Greensboro has many issues and the fact that they spent even one second on this nonsense proves the point perfectly.
It is past time to elect leaders who understand what it means to lead. Pushing one’s personal ideological beliefs and agendas never seems to help the greater good but serves only to degrade overall.
Chris Lawyer
Summerfield
Help them now
Low-income folks are struggling to pay for the necessities of life during this pandemic. Effective relief in any form is needed. I became aware that more than 35,000 people in our county have their driver’s licenses suspended due to court fines and fees incurred by them for low-level misdemeanors or traffic violations. While the Guilford County district attorney is working on suspending these fees, the backlog of cases is still significant.
The DA’s office needs to give priority to this issue and clear these cases to allow the neediest adults of our community to use their income for important matters that would contribute to the welfare of their families.
Personal responsibility should always be stressed in our courts. I am not asking the courts to dismiss the costs/fees for serious infractions, but to consider the multitude of cases to which this request can apply. The sooner we remove this barrier, the sooner we can help these folks keep or gain employment; and become or remain responsible citizens who contribute to strengthening our community.
Durham, Mecklenburg and other North Carolina counties have cleared their backlog of these cases. Time for Guilford to do the same.
Mary Coyne Wessling
Greensboro
Cyber Ninjas?
The headline Friday (April 23) in Yahoo! News read: “Arizona judge suspends Republican vote ‘audit’ being conducted by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida company led by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist.”
In my humble opinion, the Republican members of the Arizona legislature have lost their respective minds. The election is over. Repeat, the election is over, and the Arizona vote totals were previously certified by a Republican-led committee. Nothing can change this result, except perhaps a revolution, which, God forbid, would be a national disaster.
It sometimes seems like a comedy, produced by The Onion. The judge wants the Democrats to pay for the extra cost of the audit suspension. The audit is run by an inexperienced company named Cyber Ninjas!
Cyber Ninjas is owned by Doug Logan, an active proponent of the “Stop the Steal” movement. To top it off, a reporter noticed that some auditors were using blue pens, which could alter the ballots which they are auditing.
I could go on, but I’m running out of room. Pray that this farce will end soon, and the legislators who voted for the audit can receive the mental health help they obviously need.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Yes to HB 334
When Congress created the Payroll Protection Program as a way to help struggling businesses during the pandemic in March 2020, they made clear to small businesses that forgiven PPP expenses would be tax-deductible. Collectively, 9,545 restaurants and hotels across our state were fortunate enough to receive approximately $1 billion in federal PPP funds to keep employees on payroll even while restaurants were closed and hotels were virtually empty.
The federal government allows tax deductibility, but without the passage of HB 334, the state would “claw back” a portion of these federal funds from struggling businesses owners. Without the passage of HB 334 our state stands to tax restaurants and hotels that have suffered a decline in taxable sales of over $4.8 billion during COVID-19. Our state is only one of three across the United States that still aims to tax businesses at the state level for the funds received from the federal government through the PPP.
Only California, Hawaii and North Carolina still have laws on the books that require that these funds be taxed. We commend the N.C. House for passing HB 334 and we urge the N.C. Senate to do so quickly.
Lynn Minges
Raleigh
The writer is president and CEO of the N.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association.