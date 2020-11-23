Tuesday's letters

True believers
Reuters/Ipsos interviewed Republican voters and found about half believed the election was stolen from Donald Trump. One interviewee was quoted as saying, “If President Trump comes out and says: ’Guys, I have irrefutable proof of fraud, the courts won’t listen, and I’m now calling on Americans to take up arms,' we would go.” This 50-year-old chiropractor in Texas owns a small business and has a master’s degree in organic chemistry.
The idea of taking up arms against fellow Americans is abhorrent on its own. To do so solely on the word of the president without any significant tangible proof makes it much more disturbing. Even if there were proof, is taking up arms the answer?
I suspect the majority of Americans are left scratching their heads as to why so many fellow citizens seem to have lost the capacity for independent thinking. Also, there are those who know better but remain silent.
Is one’s future political well-being worth the sacrifice of our democracy?
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Spread eCPR
Kudos to Greensboro for employing mental health therapists to support those in mental health crisis and to avoid excessive force by police.
However, the piece (editorial, Nov. 22) reinforces this idea of professionalizing being human, in which there are superhuman expectations and an overreliance on my profession.
My colleagues and I comfort others with our humanity. We don't ask, "What's wrong with you?" We ask, "What happened?"
Human behavior doesn't occur within a vacuum; behavior is tied to a context. Understanding this is imperative.
We don't have magic words; we have caring hearts. We connect at their pain point. Giving of one's humanity — a soft gaze, a curious mind, an open posture, a gentle touch (if consenting) — goes a long way.
As an Emotional CPR (eCPR) trainer for years, I trained hundreds of laypersons and professionals alike in community-centric, trauma-informed, socially just approaches to supporting our neighbors who experience psychiatric crises. If we really want to create widespread change, we should train community members in eCPR, just as we do with CPR. ECPR, in 2009, was recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as an innovative, community-based approach. ECPR empowers everyone — police, mental health professionals, community members and, most importantly, those in crisis.
Dr. Thomas Murray
Greensboro
Support our troops
Those who fought and won a world war against an enemy bent on the destruction of free men and women everywhere are called the greatest generation. The uniformed soldiers would not have prevailed without the support of virtually everyone in the country who did their part to support the fighting men and women.
There were 291,000 American combat deaths in five years of battle in World War II. In a few weeks, we will surpass that number of deaths in the U.S. just this year from this generation’s greatest enemy, the coronavirus.
I call on every American to support this war’s troops: the medical personnel and their support teams in hospitals across the country. They are on the front lines and are close to being overwhelmed by the enemy.
Those who go maskless in public give aid and support to our enemy, the virus. The least we can do is join the fight to prevent the enemy invasion and free our hospital “troops” to do their job with the support and equipment they need.
Join this righteous cause. Wear a mask and distance in public. It’s the patriotic thing to do.
Robert Miner
Greensboro
Schools in crisis
Due to the economy and a decline in tax revenue, districts are looking to cut spending by as much as 20% for schools — a time when buildings need maintenance, utilities need to be paid and operational costs are fixed. U.S. public school infrastructure, for example, received a D+ from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Regrettably, the majority of these cuts will be targeted towards teachers who make up 85% of public schools’ budget.
Funding will inevitably affect low-income districts disproportionately, as they take into account achievement levels, district size and location, and are heavily reliant on their districts and states’ revenue. They must also compete with other government services that have been stretched thin such as Medicaid, along with public hospitals and housing.
The myriad of challenges will require a multi-faceted approach and a robust response.
The federal government needs to: simplify Electronic Health Records, leverage existing initiatives such as ECHO, increase Title I funding and invest in the Individuals with Disability Education Act.
As citizens, we must end the epidemic of fear, thwart COVID’s cataclysmic impact and categorically fight to provide the social, educational and financial capital needed for students to thrive.
Slater Lawrence
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!