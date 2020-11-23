Tuesday's letters

Support our troops

Those who fought and won a world war against an enemy bent on the destruction of free men and women everywhere are called the greatest generation. The uniformed soldiers would not have prevailed without the support of virtually everyone in the country who did their part to support the fighting men and women.

There were 291,000 American combat deaths in five years of battle in World War II. In a few weeks, we will surpass that number of deaths in the U.S. just this year from this generation’s greatest enemy, the coronavirus.

I call on every American to support this war’s troops: the medical personnel and their support teams in hospitals across the country. They are on the front lines and are close to being overwhelmed by the enemy.

Those who go maskless in public give aid and support to our enemy, the virus. The least we can do is join the fight to prevent the enemy invasion and free our hospital “troops” to do their job with the support and equipment they need.

Join this righteous cause. Wear a mask and distance in public. It’s the patriotic thing to do.