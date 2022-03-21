Tuesday's letters

Toward civil war

For years, Dr. Barbara Walter served on the Political Instability Task Force (PITF), a U.S. government committee asked to gather data about countries that might be vulnerable to unrest or government overthrow. Walter has written a new book — “How Civil Wars Start” — that applies what the PITF learned to the current situation in this country.

Walter identifies two conditions found in hot spots where civil unrest was taking place. The first is what she calls “onacracy,” a government that is neither a democracy nor an autocracy, but somewhere in between. Civil wars in democracies and autocracies are rare, but Walter provides strong evidence leading to the conclusion that the U.S. has moved away from democracy toward a vulnerable onacracy.

The second condition is factionalism, where a large ethnic group emerges that actively seeks revolution. Walter describes the emergence of a significant majority in the Republican Party that is energized less by ideology than by ethnicity, race or religion as meeting this second condition.

If we don’t take bold steps to strengthen our democratic institutions, we could be facing Civil War II.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

A weak signal

The United States and NATO should more actively intervene and militarily challenge Vladimir Putin, until and unless Russia ceases and desists with its imperial war against Ukraine.

President Putin warns that the declaration of a “no-fly” zone in the sky above Ukraine would mean “participation in an armed conflict.”

President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the secretary general of NATO warn that establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to a “full-fledged war in Europe,” with the likelihood that NATO planes would engage Russian planes in combat.

But bear in mind that NATO’s conventional “theater” forces pack a terrible punch, with intermediate-range missiles, 130 jets on high alert and more than 200 ships from the high north to the Mediterranean. And an aircraft carrier in the Aegean.

Biden’s whispered idea that Ukrainian pilots imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could start World War III signals weakness, I submit, as it invites confrontation.

Will we stand by? Is the United States prepared to look on from the eastern side of several states in central Europe, and watch as the resources of a large, would-be peaceful nation are leveled to the ground?

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

HB 2 rant

Poor Allen Johnson and his continuing HB 2 rant (“Did Republicans learn nothing from the HB 2 debacle?” March 20). I couldn’t care less if you’re gay, or straight, but until you have it added on, or taken off, you are what your birth certificate says.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Other bad wars

The reporting on Ukraine lays bare the horrors of war, and photos can burden the heart for days. Vladimir Putin is rightly condemned for unleashing the evil of war — a blunt instrument of blind aggression.

This is different from the coverage that U.S. wars, weapons and their non-European victims get. The same close, intense coverage might bring hunger relief to Afghans. Instead, President Biden wants to take half their frozen assets for the victims of 9/11 though ordinary Afghans had no more to do with sheltering those terrorists than the people of Florida did. With relentless coverage of the hunger in Yemen, continuing in the Saudis’ war would be unthinkable, and we might aid the millions set adrift by U.S. Middle East wars.

We could help Ukrainians by recognizing our role in NATO expansion and pressing for negotiations, not a no-fly zone and escalation. Congress deals with the crisis by swelling the bursting, unaudited Pentagon budget; few ask where militarism has gotten us.

Martin Luther King called the U.S. the greatest purveyor of violence. We cannot remain the world’s most militaristic country by budget, weapons sales, expanse of bases and attacks, and act as if only this war on Ukraine is wrong.

Anne Cassebaum

Elon