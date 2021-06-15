Tuesday's letters

Rich get richer
Warren Buffett always says that his secretary pays more in taxes than he does. Thanks to a ProPublica report, we know it’s absolutely true.
Collectively the 25 richest men, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, paid an average rate of 3.4% in 2020, despite the fact that their collective worth rose by $401 billion.
A second bombshell landed when The New York Times reported that private equity firms — the partnerships that buy up failing business to bankrupt them by selling off their assets, including pension funds — “legally” avoid taxes of about $75 billion each year because of “loopholes” written into the tax code.
And don’t forget that 55 corporations paid no U.S. taxes or got refunds despite 2020 profits.
Working people who pay higher tax rates on income than the wealthy do on their investments and assets can agree that this “legal” tax avoidance is not fair. Senate Republicans, however, refuse to pass any infrastructure bill that will raise taxes on the wealthy. Instead, they want to impose gas taxes and tolls on the rest of us.
Let Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis know whether you agree or disagree.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Most corrupt ever
Donald Trump’s recent actions have convinced me that he was the most corrupt president in U.S. history. The new revelation that Trump asked the Department of Justice to subpoena phone records of two prominent Democratic congressmen on the House Intelligence Committee underscores his abuse of power. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were two of Trump’s biggest critics.
Trump requested the Georgia secretary of state to find 11,000 votes after the November election had been audited so that he could win that state. He also directed Rudy Giuliani to file baseless lawsuits in battleground states claiming that the vote was fraudulent. Although he lost more than 60 suits, Trump still claims that the 2020 election was stolen. That led to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 by violent Trump supporters. During the early hours of the insurrection, Trump did nothing to end it, calling the rioters at the Capitol “great patriots.”
Now seven months after the election, Trump still spouts his Big Lie. I cannot understand how so many Republicans support a man with no sense of decency or integrity. Trump’s presidency constitutes a dark chapter in American history.
Robert L. Commerson
High Point
Show both sides
Saw Allen Johnson's column ("What in the world did I do to anger a carload of strangers?" June 7) about being harassed while jogging. How he played the evil white race card.
Take the blinders off, Allen. Do you think that I myself or any white person could jog down Florida Street or East Market Street without harassment? I could take harassment but would probably need body armor. And that's only because I'm white.
You don't tell that side of the story. No question there is racism out there. But show it from both sides.
Try that philosophy sometime, Allen. Not all white people are bad. But I have seen the enemy, and it is us.
Jeff Hill
Greensboro
Heartless
In response to a Sunday letter, "Whose flag matters?" (June 13), I have to say that I am stunned by its insensitivity.
I was going to say that I hope the writer's feelings never get hurt, but I realize that this person cannot possibly have any feelings, if he or she cannot fathom the difference between flying an American flag and Confederate flag.
I wonder if something terrible had happened to this person, like slavery or lynching, would it wake him from his heartlessness?
Gail Haber
Greensboro
Let's be consistent
I am an old Black man. I write in support of the Asheboro High School principal's decision not to give the young man his high school diploma at the graduation ceremony. It would offend many if a young Black man came draped in Afro colors (red, black and green). It would offend many, including me, if a young white man came draped in a Confederate flag. I also think it would be wrong to give a diploma to a young white woman who wore her late father’s uniform to her graduation.
I see no difference in any of these cases. Let’s be consistent, equal and fair to all.
Ervin E. Milton
Greensboro