Tuesday's letters

High Point

Show both sides

Saw Allen Johnson's column ("What in the world did I do to anger a carload of strangers?" June 7) about being harassed while jogging. How he played the evil white race card.

Take the blinders off, Allen. Do you think that I myself or any white person could jog down Florida Street or East Market Street without harassment? I could take harassment but would probably need body armor. And that's only because I'm white.

You don't tell that side of the story. No question there is racism out there. But show it from both sides.

Try that philosophy sometime, Allen. Not all white people are bad. But I have seen the enemy, and it is us.

Jeff Hill

Greensboro

Heartless

In response to a Sunday letter, "Whose flag matters?" (June 13), I have to say that I am stunned by its insensitivity.