Tuesday's letters

In 1978, a dear friend was killed in a freak incident. His widow, with three minor children, implored all of the wives in the neighborhood to be sure to get our names on credit cards, etc., so we could establish credit in our own names. She shared how her hands were so tied and she had difficulty getting money from their bank account to buy groceries or pay the mortgage.
I'm ashamed to say that all these years I was not aware that this change in law is a part of the incredible legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
R.I.P. and thank you for the many wonderful contributions you have made to many who may not even be aware.
Joan McCarron
Greensboro
Trump's taxes
The October surprise came a little early this year. If you remember, Hillary Clinton probably would be president today if then-FBI Director James Comey had not sent a letter to Congress in 2016, right before the election, about an investigation into her private email server.
Now the surprise shoe is on the other foot. The New York Times reported President Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. And in 2016 and 2017 he paid only $750 — this for a reported billionaire! We pay much, much more than that and it really burns me up that, up to now, he got away with it.
Trump will fall back on what he always says: It’s fake or a hoax or his returns are being audited. But now, the truth will out. When he loses the election, which appears more likely, he may not be able to visit his many money-losing properties, but he could watch Fox News in a cell provided by the taxpayers.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Trump's wrong
President Trump has avoided paying taxes, serving in the military, wearing masks and telling the truth. He calls those who do those things that he has avoided "losers."
Well, he's wrong. The right word for those who do those things is "patriots."
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
A Trump Christian
Regarding the letter Trump Christians (Sept. 26), the writer asks the question, "Is this (Trump) the leader you are comfortable having your children and grandchildren look to?"
My answer to that question is this: One of the reasons I will vote for President Trump is to ensure that I will have grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom Democrats would have no problem with being aborted. Trump stands solidly against such evil.
Apparently, most Democrats are blind to the sins supported by their own party (abortion, homosexuality, etc.) and can only see those of the opposing party.
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
Faded voices
I am sad to learn about the layoffs of Ed Hardin, Jeff Mills, Tim Rickard and Cindy Loman from the News & Record — every one of them is a fine journalist and I will miss benefiting from their excellent work. I am incensed that Lee Enterprises didn't have the decency to let us know about these departures. We all know that local newspapers are in trouble, but allowing it to appear that these longtime voices at the N&R have simply faded into the ether is unconscionable.
Patrice Hawkins Sigmon
Greensboro
Local news void
Local reporting is critically important to democracy. Without local reporting there is no way for the citizenry to ensure that their government is working for them in a fair and just manner.
Instead we are forced to rely upon un-vetted social media platforms that have tons of spelling and grammatical errors and no fact checkers. With the gutting of the News & Record we are now forced to read fluff pieces about a dog that found a bone instead of why the City Council is not hearing protests from residents concerned about rezoning on Cone Boulevard.
I am exhausted from the pandemic, distance learning, political bashing from all sides, the lack of local news, and the infiltration of my reading time from unstoppable video ads. Before my next billing cycle, I will cancel my subscription to the News & Record.
Although I am not sure why I am giving you any sort of notice; you did not inform me of the staff layoffs. I had to read that in a local business newspaper.
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
Fear, not facts
According to the Sept. 19 New York Times, the Biden campaign spent $36.5 million in August on TV ads, the Trump campaign “only” $19.7 million. This is all outrageous. What really good things could be done with that kind of money? Fortunately, my remote has a mute button, and I use that for most political commercials.
Unfortunately, however, I occasionally miss one, and almost everything I catch is negative. Anybody who believed all that stuff would be obliged to stay home on Election Day.
Actually, I can’t imagine a serious voter voting for or against a candidate based on a TV commercial. On WFMY news, some news segments are introduced as “Facts, not fear.” Maybe they should head political commercials “Fear, not facts.”
Is there any way to get big money out of politics?
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Out of touch
People say Americans are deeply divided, but there are many important issues where more than 60% of us express agreement, yet no action is taken because of the power of special interests. It is simply not right that the voices of more than 60% of Americans are not being heard.
Republican efforts to prematurely reopen the country, slash environmental protections, deny climate change, favor the wealthy through tax and other economic policies, restrict immigration, deny women’s reproductive rights and oppose commonsense gun laws put them in opposition to more than 60% of Americans, according to the independent Pew Research Center.
This divergence between majority values and those of Republican elected officials is a problem that can only be corrected at the ballot box. We must get our politicians in alignment with our majority values by electing Democrats to federal, state and local offices. Let your vote be your voice!
Scott Shuford
Weaverville
