Tuesday's letters

RBG's legacy

In 1978, a dear friend was killed in a freak incident. His widow, with three minor children, implored all of the wives in the neighborhood to be sure to get our names on credit cards, etc., so we could establish credit in our own names. She shared how her hands were so tied and she had difficulty getting money from their bank account to buy groceries or pay the mortgage.

I'm ashamed to say that all these years I was not aware that this change in law is a part of the incredible legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

R.I.P. and thank you for the many wonderful contributions you have made to many who may not even be aware.

Joan McCarron

Greensboro

Trump's taxes

The October surprise came a little early this year. If you remember, Hillary Clinton probably would be president today if then-FBI Director James Comey had not sent a letter to Congress in 2016, right before the election, about an investigation into her private email server.