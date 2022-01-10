Tuesday's letters

Bus driver shortage
The school bus driver shortage is not new in North Carolina or across our nation. But the shortage is exacerbated by low wages; who would drive a 15-ton vehicle with more than 50 riders for less than $15 an hour?
School bus drivers’ hour pay — set by the state, not by Guilford County Schools — has been so low that bus drivers have left the field in droves. With recent snow and a surge in COVID-19 cases, the national bus driver shortage has worsened.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras took an innovative and necessary step to keep schools open, given the negative impact of school closings on children. She worked with municipalities to get free public transportation for high school students. This is a vastly different approach than in Wake County and many other school districts that simply sent emails to parents stating schools were closed or that they should find their own way to get their children to school. Little of the social media response to this news from across the country demonized the superintendent or Board of Education.
Guilford County needs to gain perspective about issues impacting public schools and rally around its leaders and school system. Our children’s future depends on it.
Pastor Natalie Reid
Greensboro
No absolution
A former officeholder refused to accept defeat and betrayed his country. When other schemes failed, he begged his vice president to refuse to certify the result. When Mike Pence refused, he turned loose a mob hoping to change the outcome.
Former Bush staffer Karl Rove wrote, “If Democrats had done what some Trump supporters did on that violent Jan. 6, Republicans would have criticized them mercilessly. … There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy.”
The official Republican position a year later is that it isn’t worth their time to show up and honor the 150 police and military officers who were killed or injured defending our elections from those domestic terrorists. That is because many supported the effort.
N.C. GOP Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer all voted to nullify the result.
In 11 months, those GOP politicians will be asking for your vote. Patriotic North Carolinians must stand up for America. Start with these seven members of Congress. They took an oath to our country, not a man. They failed that oath.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
No mandate needed
According to a front-page story (Jan. 4), the Cone Health CEO said the health care system needed help and the county was considering a mask mandate. But mandates haven’t worked because there was no police enforcement. That won’t change.
Unvaccinated people don’t appreciate the concept of a common good, so reinforcing civic responsibility won’t convert the ignorant. Instead, unite, ask the businesses you spend money with to put up signs reading, “No mask, no service,” and enforce it (just like “No shirt, no shoes, no service”).
For educators, to protect children, separate and segregate unmasked unvaccinated students in classrooms; do not permit students who are not immunized to participate in sports or other non-classroom programs and don’t allow them to ride the bus without masks and proof of vaccination (consistent with other public travel restrictions).
To Cone, remember the first rule in medicine: “Do no harm” and help your hospital community by limiting the number of beds for those who are unvaccinated, sending them somewhere else to ensure that your patients with non-COVID issues receive necessary treatment while protecting your dedicated but vulnerable health care professionals.