Tuesday's letters

Bus driver shortage

The school bus driver shortage is not new in North Carolina or across our nation. But the shortage is exacerbated by low wages; who would drive a 15-ton vehicle with more than 50 riders for less than $15 an hour?

School bus drivers’ hour pay — set by the state, not by Guilford County Schools — has been so low that bus drivers have left the field in droves. With recent snow and a surge in COVID-19 cases, the national bus driver shortage has worsened.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras took an innovative and necessary step to keep schools open, given the negative impact of school closings on children. She worked with municipalities to get free public transportation for high school students. This is a vastly different approach than in Wake County and many other school districts that simply sent emails to parents stating schools were closed or that they should find their own way to get their children to school. Little of the social media response to this news from across the country demonized the superintendent or Board of Education.