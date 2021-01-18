Tuesday's letters

A selfless offer
Thanks to the writer from Greensboro for his letter to the editor (Jan. 18, "Others are in need") asking if vaccine supplies reserved for older people (including him) might be allocated instead to younger folk who, for example, may need to go into work so they can support their families.
I’ll leave the policy discussion on vaccine distribution to wiser heads than my own, but man it was great to see a letter that showed concern and even a willingness to sacrifice for others, including strangers. More like this, please!
Edward Cone
Greensboro
Absurdities
When I read two recent letters to the editor, "Let's move on" (Jan. 18) and "Tilted media?" (Jan. 15), it reminded me of a recent quote that I received in reference to President Trump's actions.
The quote was from Voltaire: "Those who can make you believe in absurdities, can make you commit atrocities."
It seems that both these individuals are mimicking Trump and his sycophants.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
History's lessons
When a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, causing the U.S. senators and member of Congress inside to fear for their lives, the scariest thing was I wasn't surprised. Mob violence and extremism have become so common in our country that they're like traffic jams.
Both the left and the right are guilty of mob violence, but this is the first time a mob, incited by the president, has attempted to overthrow the federal government. It actually makes me think of a similar incident in history. During the late 4th century C.E. in the city of Alexandria in Roman Egypt, a mob of Christian extremists led by the local bishop and encouraged by the emperor, besieged the Temple of Serapis, the very heart of the city. They destroyed the temple and caused the "pagans" inside to flee for their lives.
Years later, these same extremists would brutally murder Hypatia of Alexandria, a renowned woman mathematician and philosopher who taught and was loved and respected by "pagans," Jews and Christians alike. Both of these acts of mob violence caused Alexandria to lose its influence and status as a center of learning, culture and tolerance.
We can't let history repeat itself.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Zip it
Franklin Graham, please shut your pie hole.
How can you support a man who cannot even hold the symbol of the Christian faith correctly? Please remember that there is a division of church and state.
With that in mind please stick to preaching the gospel and stay out of politics. I am certain that you would not allow a full-blown discussion of political issues every Sunday in your church. Your job is to teach the goodness of mankind, peace for all and forgiveness of sins.
David J. Hager
Jamestown
Graham's phony
Why am I not surprised that Franklin Graham is comparing Donald Trump to Jesus?
I say this because Graham said that any congressman who voted for impeachment would be the same as betraying Jesus. If the Rev. Graham is an evangelist or preacher, I am a jet pilot. The guy is as phony as most Trump followers.
Don Edwards
Ayden
No insurrection
The hyperbole concerning the break-in by a small fraction of Trump supporters has set a new standard for idiocy. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said it was worse than Pearl Harbor. What?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was a desecration of America's "temple." Temples are places of worship. The Capitol building is not a temple, and if it has been desecrated, that has been done so by politicians of both parties for years.
First it was said to be un-American. Really? America was created from protests, many violent. Does the Boston Tea Party come to mind?
Thomas Jefferson wrote: "I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical."
Now we are being told that this unorganized break-in was a "coup," which is absolutely absurd! A coup d'état is a violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group. Does anybody really think this was an attempt to overthrow our government?
It was a protest by angry people who have felt disenfranchised for years going back to the Vietnam War debacle, and including the giveaway of jobs to Latin America and China by our government, acts which dropped millions of our citizens out of the middle class.
Sam Howe