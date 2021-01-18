Tuesday's letters

The hyperbole concerning the break-in by a small fraction of Trump supporters has set a new standard for idiocy. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said it was worse than Pearl Harbor. What?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was a desecration of America's "temple." Temples are places of worship. The Capitol building is not a temple, and if it has been desecrated, that has been done so by politicians of both parties for years.

First it was said to be un-American. Really? America was created from protests, many violent. Does the Boston Tea Party come to mind?

Thomas Jefferson wrote: "I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical."

Now we are being told that this unorganized break-in was a "coup," which is absolutely absurd! A coup d'état is a violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group. Does anybody really think this was an attempt to overthrow our government?

It was a protest by angry people who have felt disenfranchised for years going back to the Vietnam War debacle, and including the giveaway of jobs to Latin America and China by our government, acts which dropped millions of our citizens out of the middle class.