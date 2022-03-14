Tuesday's letters

Think about this
“He (President Kennedy) reminded them that once an attack began our adversaries could respond with a missile barrage from which many millions of Americans would be killed” (“13 Days — A Memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis” by Robert F. Kennedy).
I am a retired military officer. I, too, am appalled at the heinous actions of Vladimir Putin as he orders the murdering of peaceful Ukrainian citizens. I too wish the carnage to immediately stop. Nuclear arsenals, however, prevent a quick resolve.
President Kennedy was lauded for his pragmatic resolution of the Cuban missile crisis. Mr. Biden is taking a parallel approach. Patience and an enormous amount of diplomacy are ahead. As RFK’s memoir reminds us, it is not only the first action that needs to be “hammered out,” but the second, third, fourth and so on until both sides can survive the crisis.
Ukraine is not a NATO member. An automatic military response is inappropriate. In the global community, our president is (overtly) doing all he legally can. There is little doubt in my mind that Mr. Biden and his staff are exploring actions two through infinity.
Those demanding military action now, think, are you willing to risk a nuclear holocaust?
An N.C. State specialist claims that these trees spread in natural forests and create food deserts for birds (“Knock on wood: The many reasons why Bradford Pears are a menace to society,” March 14). I can’t argue that, as I am not a tree expert. Residents can cut down their trees, no more than five and provide before and after photos and they will get five new trees.
Here is what I find hard to believe: My neighbor down the road planted 10 Bradford pears more than 10 years ago and they are beautiful, especially this time of the year. How many folks like them are going to cut five trees down so that they can plant small seedlings? Probably 1%.
This also makes no sense. As of last Friday, when registration started, it was temporarily halted due to an “overwhelming” response. Sounds like salesman’s tactics to me. These trees are more than 30 feet high and approximately 6-8 inches in diameter, and thus something that the average property owner is not capable of removing. The average property owner also probably can’t afford to have them professionally removed and disposed of, or the stumps ground. These trees were planted for their beauty, not to be removed 10–20 years down the road for (what?) being “invasive.” Give me a break.
I see some still cannot get Donald Trump out of their minds. “Trump and Putin” (March 13) is the latest installment. The writer states of Trump: “He would like to be able to sign into law that anyone who disagrees with what he is doing could be put in prison without going through a court hearing.” Really? I never remember him saying that. Methinks that would violate the First and Sixth Amendments, and such a bill would never clear Congress, rightfully so.
Obama forced me to buy substandard health insurance at an inflated price or pay a fine. Biden attempted to force workers between an unwanted vaccine or their jobs and onerous testing. Trump reduced my taxes, thus giving me more freedom to spend my money.
Putin’s genocide in Ukraine should unite all of us in opposition to it, rather than some still obsessing about the 45th president, who actually offered more personal liberty than his predecessor or his successor.
I agree with the letter writer; our climate issues are heating up fast (March 7).
Oil is becoming harder to acquire due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, causing gas prices to soar, with an approximate 3% of American oil coming from Russia (USA Today, March 3). USA Today also reported that the demand for gas may increase with loosening COVID restrictions and warmer weather prompting road trips. Fuel prices are reported to be at the highest average rate ever, at $4-$6 per gallon, but none of this would even matter if gas wasn’t needed to operate our vehicles, right?
In 2019, the EPA noted that 29% of carbon emissions in the United States come from the transportation sector. Given the fact that climate change is a global issue, now is a very good time to consider the transition to vehicles that use clean energy, such as electric or hybrid (electric is more Earth-friendly).
Please think more seriously about making lifestyle changes specifically related to environmental care. There are plenty of ways to reduce one’s carbon footprint. In addition to switching to an electric car, encourage members of Congress to support carbon-pricing legislation as well.
