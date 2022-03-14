Tuesday's letters

John Dickey

Greensboro

Bradford pear trees

An N.C. State specialist claims that these trees spread in natural forests and create food deserts for birds (“Knock on wood: The many reasons why Bradford Pears are a menace to society,” March 14). I can’t argue that, as I am not a tree expert. Residents can cut down their trees, no more than five and provide before and after photos and they will get five new trees.

Here is what I find hard to believe: My neighbor down the road planted 10 Bradford pears more than 10 years ago and they are beautiful, especially this time of the year. How many folks like them are going to cut five trees down so that they can plant small seedlings? Probably 1%.