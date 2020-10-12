Tuesday's letters

Trump's record

The writer of a recent letter states that "Trump is a massive failure in just about every business venture of his for the past 20 years."

For his information, the Trump Organization has started approximately 500 businesses in total. Six have failed and filed for bankruptcy. That means that 99.9% of the company's businesses have survived the ups and downs of the business cycle.

This is an unbelievable record of success!

Why are his personal taxes low?

As the sole or majority owner of all of the Trump Organization businesses he is allowed to deduct depletion allowances from his personal income under our tax laws. If a development cost $40 million to build, the Trump Organization is allowed to deduct more than $14 million from its income in year one, and these pass on to the owner/owners. With 500 LLC's, he has huge depletion allowances for many years to come.

If you don't like the depletion tax laws, then fight to have them overturned, but do not blame Donald Trump for taking what is allowed by them. He would be a fool not to take them.

He would be better served if he would do some research before simply repeating ridiculous claims by ignorant journalists.