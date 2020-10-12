Tuesday's letters

Tunnel vision
Anti-abortion above all else.
Second Amendment rights above all else.
Minimum tax liability above all else.
The state of Israel above all else.
Whiteness above all else.
Deregulation of industry above all else.
Anti-immigration above all else.
And what these groups have in common with each other is not any kind of consistent view on politics or party, but their passion that this president alone will protect their respective issue from its enemies, i.e., those who would murder the fetus, take your guns, raise your taxes through the roof, let Israel be destroyed, take away the dominance of the white male, let the false science of environmentalism take away jobs, and open the floodgates to a massive wave of immigrants.
Yes, that man standing proudly on the balcony will not let that happen. He’s just too strong to ever let that happen.
See how he whupped the COVID?
William Yaner
Jamestown
Trump's record
The writer of a recent letter states that "Trump is a massive failure in just about every business venture of his for the past 20 years."
For his information, the Trump Organization has started approximately 500 businesses in total. Six have failed and filed for bankruptcy. That means that 99.9% of the company's businesses have survived the ups and downs of the business cycle.
This is an unbelievable record of success!
Why are his personal taxes low?
As the sole or majority owner of all of the Trump Organization businesses he is allowed to deduct depletion allowances from his personal income under our tax laws. If a development cost $40 million to build, the Trump Organization is allowed to deduct more than $14 million from its income in year one, and these pass on to the owner/owners. With 500 LLC's, he has huge depletion allowances for many years to come.
If you don't like the depletion tax laws, then fight to have them overturned, but do not blame Donald Trump for taking what is allowed by them. He would be a fool not to take them.
He would be better served if he would do some research before simply repeating ridiculous claims by ignorant journalists.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
I didn't know ...
I allowed my News & Record daily subscription to lapse (shame on me) and it took me about a month to get it restarted (shame on the News & Record). This past Sunday (Oct.11) was my first Sunday in a month to read. I was surprised that not a single letter to the editor was one that reflected a more conservative view. Five out of five were from a liberal view. Have conservatives quit reading your paper or are you only publishing liberal views?
I have a conservative view for you. In Sunday's paper, on page 13, Joe Biden is quoted referring to Trump supporters “anyone who actually does an honest day’s work sees him and his promises for what they are."
And all this time I believed I put in an honest day’s work every day ... wow, at 59 learning this sucks!
Joey L Harding
Greensboro
Change the Senate
Cal Cunningham’s indiscretion with a PR strategist was incredibly stupid in the midst of one of the most important Senate races in the country. Electing a Democratic senator from North Carolina could put the Democrats in charge of the Senate and end the total blockage that Mitch McConnell has put on any potential Democratic legislation.
I urge you not to think of Cunningham as a flawed individual, but simply as a tool to help get needed legislation moving again in Washington with a Democratic majority in the Senate.
If you must hold your nose when you vote, do it anyway. After all, Thom Tillis isn’t exactly a shining example of a principled politician. He has betrayed all of us with his Big Pharma antics and taken more money from drug companies than any other senator. And that’s a pretty high bar to clear.
Vote for the Democratic candidate in the Senate and help to eliminate the road block in D.C.
Cynthia Bower
Greensboro
The nerve of Tillis
Sen. Thom Tillis is a fine one to talk about hypocrisy. It was he who wrote an op-ed opposing the emergency declaration about funding the "wall." He then followed his fellow Republicans to support the president's theft from the Defense Department's housing and other building funds leaving problems on military bases.
I also recall how he treated the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. "It is an election year and the next president should choose a nominee."
Now he is willing to not only hear the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, but to rush it through before the election.
I am disappointed in Cal Cunningham's conduct. But it doesn't rise to the hypocrisy of Tillis and his governmental conduct.
It is a personal matter for him and his family, not one that affects the lives of millions of Americans for generations as a member for life on the Supreme Court.
Margaret Mrstik
Greensboro
Political hypocrisy
Senate Republicans seem to think they are exempt from the rules and procedures they impose on Democrats. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, eight months before the 2016 election, decreed that President Obama would not be allowed to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.
McConnell’s sanctimonious rationale, supported by Sens. Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, proclaimed that the election results, eight months away, should determine who nominates the Supreme Court justice. Now, in a cynical flip-flop, during early voting, just weeks before Election Day, McConnell and his Republican colleagues created an unfair double standard in favor of their own party. Incredibly, McConnell now thinks it is politically correct to rush through a Republican nomination for a lifetime position on the Supreme Court just days before the election.
If candidate Biden wins, the Republicans will have unscrupulously stolen two Supreme Court nominations. This dangerous political hypocrisy of “power over principle” threatens and jeopardizes the core values of our democracy.
An unbalanced, extremely politicized Supreme Court intensifies the ever-growing partisan hostility within our electorate. Is this really whom and what we want to become?
Paul Stewart
Greensboro
