Tuesday's letters

Hacking snail mail

Scams come at us via telephone, text, email and more. I thought I could dodge them all.

I sent a monthly check from a drive-by U.S. post office box to a Raleigh P.O. box address. Someone somewhere stole that check, washed it with chemicals, rewrote it for a huge amount, forged my signature and cashed it.

The Greensboro police officer who worked on my case said she fills out forms every night for this kind of crime, which is rampant in our area. Some places still expect payment by check, and tack on a significant fee for other forms of payment. It is important to know that window envelopes with payment slips showing through are a prime target since a check is often inside.

What can we do?

Ink pens are available whose writing cannot be washed off. In South Africa, people solved this check-stealing problem by putting clear tape over the check dollar amount and the “pay to the order of” entry.

Let us be cautious and not unknowingly help these thieves.

William Courter

Greensboro

