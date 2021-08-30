Tuesday's letters

Hacking snail mail
Scams come at us via telephone, text, email and more. I thought I could dodge them all.
I sent a monthly check from a drive-by U.S. post office box to a Raleigh P.O. box address. Someone somewhere stole that check, washed it with chemicals, rewrote it for a huge amount, forged my signature and cashed it.
The Greensboro police officer who worked on my case said she fills out forms every night for this kind of crime, which is rampant in our area. Some places still expect payment by check, and tack on a significant fee for other forms of payment. It is important to know that window envelopes with payment slips showing through are a prime target since a check is often inside.
What can we do?
Ink pens are available whose writing cannot be washed off. In South Africa, people solved this check-stealing problem by putting clear tape over the check dollar amount and the “pay to the order of” entry.
Let us be cautious and not unknowingly help these thieves.
William Courter
Greensboro
Don’t leave, ACC
I am sure that so many people here in Greensboro are disappointed to hear that the ACC is considering moving from Greensboro. I know for many years the conference leaders loved being here. Back in 1995, I was working with Commissioner Gene Corrigan and tournament Director Fred Barakat and their staff when we brought the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to Greensboro.
They loved having the tournament back here because the community is so supportive and they also were beginning to develop their new office building out at Grandover. The key elements that they loved about Greensboro were its great location in the center of the conference and the terrific support from the community.
In larger cities, there are many other sports organizations that are mostly professional, not collegiate.
We sure hope they stay here in Greensboro.
Mike Solomon
Greensboro
Whose rights?
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America. ...”
Most people have read this but some don’t seem to understand it. I’m referring to the North Carolina teacher who says, “It is not the job of the government agencies to dictate when and where it is appropriate to utilize the rights afforded to me by being a citizen of the U.S. It is their job to uphold the Constitution affording these rights to all of the citizens all of the time.”
When the government (federal or local) dictates that we wear a mask or get vaccinated, it is upholding the constitutional requirements to provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure prosperity — defense against making your fellow citizens sick; allowing for the welfare of the general public not to die; and making it possible to be prosperous by working, paying bills and providing for our families.
Her rights stop when they impinge on my right to live.
Gaylene Zimmer
Greensboro
Local redistricting
Gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts may grab headlines about redistricting, but this year’s redrawing of Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Greensboro and High Point City Council districts could affect your family at least as much.
With census data received, our local governmental maps will begin to be redrawn to reflect population changes. Guess who’s responsible for drawing those districts?
The commissioners and City Council members themselves! Where those lines are drawn this fall will have a big effect on how your community is represented for the next decade.
Districts should be drawn to keep communities of interest together, so that your concerns are effectively represented. Whether it’s school funding, zoning, emergency response, budgets for city/county services, you and your neighbors deserve a say in how you’ll be represented.
The draft county resolution on FairCountiesNC.org spells out a good district-drawing process, open to voter input, bound by nonpartisan rules. The Greensboro City Council has already voted to adopt these good-government principles. Tell your Guilford County commissioners and High Point City Council members that’s how you want them to draw the lines this fall.
Good government starts with the voices of the people; your district maps determine how well your representative listens.
Tyler C. Daye
Andrew Stern
Greensboro
The writers are co-chairs of the Fair Elections Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.