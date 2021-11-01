Tuesday's letters

Dead don’t debate
Friends, I write you this letter in tears, days after burying my dear sweet husband, the father of my children, my pastor, lover and friend.
Pastor Kermit Wilson Jr. of New Life Ministries Church in Greensboro died in the COVID unit among a sea of infected people at WakeMed Hospital in Cary on Sept. 17. Since the vaccine was released, confusion, distrust, uncertainty and fear dominated many of our dinner table discussions.
If we took the vaccine, would it expose our children who are too young yet to get it?
Would it damage our hearts, kill the unborn baby we were working so hard to conceive, wreck our natural immune systems?
Was it immoral to take due to the controversy surrounding its development?
The answers no longer matter now that COVID crystalized his lungs and claimed his last breath.
Kermit was kindhearted, gentle, jovial, loving and wanted the best for everyone. In his honor, we’re hosting a vaccine/booster shot clinic for all from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at our church at 1902 West Vandalia Road in Greensboro.
Miracle K. Wilson
Greensboro
No to mandates
Disclaimer: I have both COVID-19 shots and plan on getting the booster when eligible. I totally support efforts to have those who can benefit from the vaccine to receive it. But I am pro-choice.
The problem is vaccine mandates. Many levels of government and the private sector require the vaccine as a condition of employment. As a result, many professionals are giving up their livelihoods, benefits and retirement, resulting in even more labor shortages. Just look at New York City.
The myth is that most of those who resist vaccines are irresponsible troglodytes who insist, as President Biden ignorantly proclaimed, “I Have the Freedom to Kill You with My COVID.” No one wants to kill anyone with “my COVID.” If you study the demographic data of those who have not received the vaccines, it is diverse. Those with natural immunity are not considered.
So I ask this question. If you call 911 because the safety, property or very lives of you and your family are in grave danger, will the COVID-19 vaccine status of those who respond be your primary concern when they arrive? Or is an hour wait acceptable?
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
A GOP charade
The farcical public hearings last week on the draft maps clearly demonstrated that the N.C. GOP lacks shame. Although well-known before, these last few months made that even more clear.
I was among the limited number allowed to comment in person. In September, citizens requested increased transparency and access. In contrast to that, the General Assembly allowed only a handful of sites and limited speakers for hearings, which took place in the middle of work days, with inadequate advance notice.
Sign-up for speakers was confusing, causing many to select wrong days/locations, leaving empty slots, which the legislature would not fill with citizens present at the hearings.
Members of the committee, including Guilford County’s Jon Hardister, appeared disengaged and uninterested in comments from their fellow citizens. They talked and left the room occasionally.
Most comments were negative, including that communities of interest were not maintained and maps were created only to solidify clear partisan advantage. Several speakers, from both rural and urban communities, duly noted that these communities have nothing in common and, if clustered together, would not be served well by sharing the same congressperson.
North Carolina deserves better, but clearly it’s going to take lawsuits, new maps and a new General Assembly to deliver that.
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
Council doesn’t care
It would be nice to think that Mayor Vaughan and the City Council cared about keeping the Green in Greensboro — but in reality, they don’t.
The developers own them. Understandably, Allen Johnson is concerned about the trees coming down in Country Park. The Zoning Commission and the City Council have already given permission for Koury Corp. to destroy the biggest tract of undeveloped land in the city between Country Park and downtown. Their plan is to put in 480 high-rise apartments.
This land is on Cone Boulevard between Irving Park, New Irving Park, Browntown and Kirkwood. These are well-established neighborhoods of mostly single-family homes and condos.
I applaud the Sierra Club for its petition to the council “to call a moratorium or temporary halt on clear-cutting and removing all trees, vegetation and wildlife habitats from wooded property.” I support this petition and pray it passes.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
Bannon must testify
On Jan. 5, 2021, Jason Miller, Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon gathered in a “war room” at the Willard Hotel a few blocks from the White House. They talked on the phone with President Trump about the next day’s events.
That same day on his podcast Bannon said, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow in Washington.” Clearly, any violence that could occur at the Capitol was secondary to their stopping Congress’ constitutionally required duty to confirm Joe Biden’s election.
They even got an attorney, John Eastman, to provide a legal rationale for their insurrection. Vice President Mike Pence would stop the count on some baseless conspiracy theory and would confirm Trump as president.
This is why Bannon must testify and answer questions about his involvement in that terrible day’s events. This is why all relevant emails, texts and other documents must be shared with the House committee looking into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
These men tried to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States. All of those who did some planning of the Jan. 6 insurrection against our government must be held accountable — including possibly Donald Trump.
Gary Parker
Archdale