Tuesday's letters

No to mandates

Disclaimer: I have both COVID-19 shots and plan on getting the booster when eligible. I totally support efforts to have those who can benefit from the vaccine to receive it. But I am pro-choice.

The problem is vaccine mandates. Many levels of government and the private sector require the vaccine as a condition of employment. As a result, many professionals are giving up their livelihoods, benefits and retirement, resulting in even more labor shortages. Just look at New York City.

The myth is that most of those who resist vaccines are irresponsible troglodytes who insist, as President Biden ignorantly proclaimed, “I Have the Freedom to Kill You with My COVID.” No one wants to kill anyone with “my COVID.” If you study the demographic data of those who have not received the vaccines, it is diverse. Those with natural immunity are not considered.

So I ask this question. If you call 911 because the safety, property or very lives of you and your family are in grave danger, will the COVID-19 vaccine status of those who respond be your primary concern when they arrive? Or is an hour wait acceptable?

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

