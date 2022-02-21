Tuesday's letters

Why Ukraine matters
I am grateful that President Biden understands history, values democracy and has the courage to confront Vladimir Putin’s threats against Ukraine. But why should we care about Ukraine?
When Russia brought down an Iron Curtain across half of Europe after World War II, countries from Western Europe and North America formed NATO for their collective defense. For four decades these two adversaries engaged in a Cold War.
However, in the 1980s, popular movements throughout Eastern Europe initiated a break from Soviet domination. As new democracies emerged, they joined the European Union and NATO.
Finally, on Dec. 1, 1991, after 91% of the Ukrainian voters supported independence from Russia, the Soviet Union was dissolved. Despite 30 years of rule by governments that were subservient to Moscow, in 2019 the Ukrainians elected a pro-democracy president who hopes eventually to join the EU and NATO. That’s what Putin fears.
It is crucial that NATO resist Putin’s aggression. I admire President Biden’s courage and leadership in uniting our allies to challenge a bully whose bad behavior would destroy democracies, destabilize Europe and eventually lead to catastrophic conflicts.
I also understand now whose interests Donald Trump was serving with his attempts to undermine NATO.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Vandalized statue
While we certainly welcome new and more diverse additions to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park statuary ("Some company for Gen. Greene," Feb. 20) we hope they receive more respect than poor Maj. Joseph Winston, whose statue was vandalized during Halloween of last year, his hand and sword wrenched off by a determined prankster. (It really must have taken some effort.)
It bears noting that crimes of this sort are of a federal nature, this being a national park, and punishments likely more severe if the perpetrators are caught. We can only hope. Meanwhile, we look forward to the restoration of the major's hand and weapon in the near future. (He must be turning in his grave.)
Robin Root
Greensboro
Your gun is safe
A recent letter called E.J. Dionne’s, “Want to fight crime? Take on the gun lobby” liberal nonsense, and proceeded to regurgitate a screed about the writer's right to own guns. Unless the writer had been “convicted of a felony, acquitted by reason of insanity of possession of a firearm by a felon or assault by pointing a gun, determined to lack capacity to proceed for possession of a firearm by a felon,” no one wants to prevent gun ownership, conservative or liberal. (N.C. General Statutes, Chapter 14, Article 35)
Most alarming, the writer justified the seditious violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. While at the same time “condemning the event” the writer subtly compared it to the start of the Revolutionary War. “Do those obsessed with Jan. 6 know about our own Revolutionary War (1775-83) that began and ended with violence?” This equated the constitutionally directed ceremonial act of confirming the certified results of the presidential election to Great Britain’s harsh enforcement of taxation laws by denial of colonial civil rights. On Jan. 6, Congress was acting in a lawful manner to ensure our constitutionally guaranteed civil rights. Why was violence necessary?
John Dickey
Greensboro
The real threats
I keep seeing people talking about the threat to democracy. Of course, it comes from the left, with Democrats citing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters. But I'm sorry. I don't feel your pain.
Here are my concerns about our threat to democracy: Russian ambitions. China controlling so much of our economy.
Folks, we are missing the big picture. While we are fighting among ourselves, our real enemies are beating us. Do we have the leadership in Washington to bring us together to preserve our way of life?
Frank Gessner
Greensboro
Random thoughts
The objective case is disappearing from public discourse and private conversation. People endlessly use “I” as the object of verbs, participles and prepositions. Example: “That was a gift from my sister and I,” instead of “a gift from my sister and me.” The latter is correct.
Also, “as of yet” is not a grammatical phrase. It should be “as of now” or “as yet.”
I’m sure that Liberty Mutual is a fine insurance company. But its ads, while amusing, are inane. Any insurance company will sell you just what you need.
From the Colonial Penn commercials, please tell me how something “that you can afford” is different from something “that fits your budget.”
From the Car Shield ads, please tell me how “reliable” and “trustworthy” are two different things.
If Donald Trump had actually won the 2020 election (as he claims), why would he want it overturned?
The “war in Iraq” was not, IMHO, based on bad intelligence, as a recent letter suggested. It was likely based on the lies of rich Republicans. Hence, it was probably “The War to Enrich Halliburton Stockholders.”
Jody McGhee
High Point
Buyer beware
I am writing this letter to warn people who are considering taking out a life insurance policy for a beneficiary.
Not all policies are truthful.
Don’t take out a policy unless it stipulates that the monthly premium will not increase when you’re too old to make the higher payment.
I am speaking from experience.
My policy was canceled by an insurance company after I had paid $21,000 over 14 years because I could not pay $400 a month. I would have been better off putting that money into a savings account or investing it.
The Better Business Bureau is now looking into it.
Vivian Robinson
Jamestown