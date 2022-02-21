Tuesday's letters

Frank Gessner

Greensboro

Random thoughts

The objective case is disappearing from public discourse and private conversation. People endlessly use “I” as the object of verbs, participles and prepositions. Example: “That was a gift from my sister and I,” instead of “a gift from my sister and me.” The latter is correct.

Also, “as of yet” is not a grammatical phrase. It should be “as of now” or “as yet.”

I’m sure that Liberty Mutual is a fine insurance company. But its ads, while amusing, are inane. Any insurance company will sell you just what you need.

From the Colonial Penn commercials, please tell me how something “that you can afford” is different from something “that fits your budget.”

From the Car Shield ads, please tell me how “reliable” and “trustworthy” are two different things.

If Donald Trump had actually won the 2020 election (as he claims), why would he want it overturned?