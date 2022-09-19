Tuesday's letters

‘Ransacking rights’

Regarding Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column on Sept. 19 ( “What do the book banners and burners fear?”), I would respectfully ask Mr. Pitts the same type of rhetorical question he asked. My question, with respect to fear, is why are “self-appointed guardians of public morality” busily tearing down and defacing inanimate historical monuments all across our country?

Aren’t they also “ransacking rights of others under a supremely illegitimate court”?

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

A hurtful sermon

So the family and I attended this past weekend’s gay pride festival in downtown Greensboro. The streets were filled with people of all ages, colors and sexes, with one thing in common: happiness and feeling safe and accepted. Within this throng of humanity, there was a man on a platform with a loud boombox, preaching to the the crowd of mostly gay men and women a scathing sermon as to why God does not accept them being gay.

I stood listening for a moment, while some of the young men and women, angered at his words, derided and mocked him, but ultimately were hurt at the message of his vile rhetoric.

I thought about how much good this man could have brought to these people by simply preaching the truth: God made us exactly as we are and loves us unconditionally. There may be things about our behavior and actions that we can learn to change but we cannot change how we are formed. I watched as the people listening, even as they shouted at and derided this street-sermon reverend, yearned for understanding and acceptance. Truly, none are so blind as those who will not see.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield

Trump and Budd

Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to support Ted Budd in his campaign for U.S. Senate against Cheri Beasley. I wonder what’s going on in Mr. Budd’s head.

Trump is clearly the most corrupt president our nation has ever seen. He is currently under investigation for his mishandling of classified and top-secret documents. He is under investigation in a wide-ranging criminal case regarding his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia (recall his phone call with the Georgia secretary of state). His family business is under investigation for potential bank fraud in New York. And his company is also under criminal investigation for similar apparent violations in New York as well.

Let’s not forget that Robert Mueller’s second volume lays out a clear case for how Trump obstructed justice in Mueller’s investigation. And most importantly, he is the target of the Jan. 6 committee, which has demonstrated that Trump staged a coup against his own government in an attempt to illegally stay in power. Trump staged a coup against our government!

Any sane politician would distance himself from this flawed individual. What does this say about how Mr. Budd would act as Sen. Budd?

I shudder to think!

William Dudley

Greensboro

Too old, I guess

Thank you, News & Record, for many years of providing news to the Greensboro area.

I know these are very difficult times for you as a newspaper, but I’m not sure you made the right decision with the recent changes to the paper. Cutting the comics and getting rid of many favorites, in my thoughts, will make things even more difficult for you.

I have witnessed the deterioration of the News & Record for some time now. Local news is a thing of the past. Yes, you have feature articles, but that isn’t news.

Sorry to have to say it, but when it comes time to renew my subscription, I will have to say goodbye. Time moves on and things change.

“Beetle Bailey,” “Blondie,” “Family Circus,” “Ziggy” and others: You are now old — too old for the News & Record, just like some of us readers.

Miford Whitaker

Greensboro

Not much left

I was very disappointed to find my favorite comic strips missing. “Blondie,” “Beetle Bailey,” “Ziggy,” “Family Circus” and “Shoe” were gone.

Also Boggle and the Cryptoquote, to keep my mind working, were out.

However, a full-page ad about the “Delivering Value Every Day” took up space that could have been used by the missing comics and puzzles and local news that would be of interest to the people in the greater Greensboro area.

Since my renewal date is coming up, I guess there isn’t really much of interest to continue subscribing for, so I’ll spend my money elsewhere. I could use a new recliner in which to read a good book.

Mary Ann Johnson

Greensboro

Not amused

The new format for online funny pages is not funny. Finding longtime staples to this page (Beetle Bailey anyone?) proved impossible this morning. Dagwood was also MIA. Please bring back your old format.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Put them back

The bright spot of my day has always been solving all of the puzzles in your paper. You have sadly taken that away from me with your new format. Please put them back in the paper. Also, where is Dagwood?

Bah, humbug on your new format!

Lou Young

Greensboro