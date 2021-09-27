Tuesday's letters

Football is back!
It was such a delight to be back at a football game in Aggieland on Saturday. It was the first game since November of 2019.
The energy was high and the atmosphere was exciting, warm and joyful, as the N.C. A&T Aggies and Eagles (NCCU) took the field. There were very few empty seats, and if all the tailgating folk had come inside, there would have been none.
A&T got back on the winning side with a 37-14 victory. I was especially pleased at the gracious way the people (students and non-students) verified their COVID vaccinations, as required to enter the game. My wife, Joyce, and I were waiting on the steps besides one of the dormitories when two young ladies stopped by and shared helpful information. The two marching bands were great.
Thanks, A&T, for a wonderful experience. I am proud of my alma mater. In the midst of a great experience, I have one complaint (request): We need to upgrade the public announcement system. We could barely hear the play-by-play calls and other public announcements. Go Aggies!
Nelson N. Johnson
Greensboro
Thanks for vote
I would like to thank the City Council (5-4) for the rejection of the plan to build apartments and a convenience store in the South Elm-Eugene/Vandalia Road neighborhood.
I especially want to thank Sharon Hightower, Goldie Wells and Yvonne Johnson for the rationale for their votes. We, as homeowners in this area of the city, are very concerned about our property values. Our sentiments are the same as the sentiments of homeowners in northeast Greensboro.
A convenience store already is located at South Elm-Eugene and Industrial Avenue, and there are established apartment complexes located between Randleman Road and Vandalia Road with South Elm-Eugene perpendicular. Also there is Woodland Heights, which is a large apartment complex, Wal-Mart and other stores, fast-food and dining venues located in the far south and the Interstate 85 corridor.
The Woodlea Lake neighborhood, homes and townhome owners, as well as those in surrounding areas, are grateful for the decision to reject the plan. We’re proud of our neighborhood and certainly proud of our properties.
Who are these developers? What makes them think that they can come into established neighborhoods and build their projects? They have access to so many more areas in Greensboro to explore to build than entering established neighborhoods.
As a footnote: Why not suggest Holden Road and West Market Street?
Davetta Florance-Bristow
Greensboro
Proof works
I have followed Aggie football since I moved to Greensboro 36 years ago. I want to commend N.C. A&T for requiring identification and proof of COVID vaccination to enter Truist Stadium for its home opener. As one fan said, “This is nothing to play around with. I’m glad we’re using caution.”
Aggies, way to step it up to keep your fans and community safe. Just one question: Why is it we object so strongly to requiring identification to protect our voting process?
Bob Williams
Greensboro
Letter demonizes
This is in reference to the letter “Misleading nonsense” in the Sunday paper (Sept. 26).
I think it is important for both sides to not demonize the other. Marc Thiessen is a recognized conservative pundit, and most of what he says I typically agree with.
The point I am making is the way in which the writer ended the letter, referring to Thiessen as providing misleading nonsense and saying that it is “drivel” really points to the fact that the letter writer does not appear to have any appreciation for someone with conservative views.
We should always strive to understand each other.
Joey Harding
Greensboro
Milley’s courage
When I was growing up (I’m in my 70s now), I can remember the big fear that we children had that there would be another war and atomic bombs might be dropped on us. We had drills during which we were to sit under our desks to be protected. Even then, most of us knew that that was silly. We knew we would die.
I also remember that was the beginning of when we thought of the catastrophe that might occur if ever there was a leader of Russia or the United States who might be crazy enough to start such a war. It was our hope and prayer that if there was such a leader, there would be someone who had the power and the courage to step up to prevent the destruction of civilization.
This situation occurred. Thank God for Gen. Mark Milley and what he did. So when people like Marco Rubio, Mark Thiessen, Tucker Carlson, Ted Budd and Marjorie Taylor Greene go home to their loved ones, they should include a prayer of thanks that they and their loved ones are still alive and able to wake up in the morning to make more ridiculous statements.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro