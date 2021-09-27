Tuesday's letters

Joey Harding

Greensboro

Milley’s courage

When I was growing up (I’m in my 70s now), I can remember the big fear that we children had that there would be another war and atomic bombs might be dropped on us. We had drills during which we were to sit under our desks to be protected. Even then, most of us knew that that was silly. We knew we would die.

I also remember that was the beginning of when we thought of the catastrophe that might occur if ever there was a leader of Russia or the United States who might be crazy enough to start such a war. It was our hope and prayer that if there was such a leader, there would be someone who had the power and the courage to step up to prevent the destruction of civilization.

This situation occurred. Thank God for Gen. Mark Milley and what he did. So when people like Marco Rubio, Mark Thiessen, Tucker Carlson, Ted Budd and Marjorie Taylor Greene go home to their loved ones, they should include a prayer of thanks that they and their loved ones are still alive and able to wake up in the morning to make more ridiculous statements.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro