Listen to them

It’s heartening to see nationally recognized professors here in Greensboro challenge and question state policies and local management of financial resources in higher education. Who is better equipped to question, analyze and come up with solutions to vexing problems than those who have invested their lives in education to pursue the truth and pass it along to the next generation?

I taught at UNCG for more than 20 years before recently retiring, was Faculty Senate chair, and was elected to the UNC system’s executive committee of the Faculty Assembly. In those capacities, I saw dedicated, smart faculty work beyond their specific job duties to advance the mission of education for a democracy. Kudos to the rapidly growing number of members in UNCG’s chapter of the Association of American University Professors (AAUP) for raising their voices, collecting data, conducting research and advocating for sustaining the critical role of education for the next generation.

Why then, are these professors being stonewalled? Why won’t state leaders and college administrators listen to the most experienced in these very issues to find solutions together to perplexing matters? What could possibly be more important than people working to ensure that our universities flourish, modeling the best kind of civic engagement for students?

The faculty and staff are in unique positions to contribute to these critical conversations. UNCG and the state’s Board of Governors ought to listen to them.

Spoma Jovanovic

Greensboro

The writer is professor emerita in communication Studies at UNC Greensboro.

'Don't Say Gay'?

I have sent in some letters to the News & Record to publish, only to receive a note that I was getting a fact wrong, and that either I had to adjust the letter or it would not be printed.

I can't help but to wonder if you hold those with a different (meaning, liberal) point of view to a different standard. Actually, I don't have to wonder about it.

The News & Record shows its different "rules" frequently. At least four times in recent issues, I have seen the bill in Florida, which prohibits teaching gender identity to kids between the ages of 5 and 10, the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Never in that bill is the word "gay" mentioned, much less the fact you can't say the actual word.

I can imagine your defense will be that is what the bill's detractors have called it, which further proves my point: They call it that because the basic tenets of the bill make perfect sense. So they adjust it and call it the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

For a newspaper that demands such total adherence to facts from someone who dares to promote a conservative point of view, one must wonder why you don't hold people with a leftist slant to the same standard.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Fair elections

The N.C. legislature should stay out of local voting issues. A few years ago, the legislature redrew Guilford County School board voting districts and made those elections partisan, which has been a disaster for the Board of Education, teachers and students.

The N.C. House of Representatives is now interfering with the voting districts in Wake County, passing a bill that would shift Wake County from an at-large to a district voting system. The bill was proposed by Erin Pare, Wake County’s only Republican state representative, and her intent seems clear: to give Republicans a better chance of getting elected to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

Why would a district system help Republicans? Because they are outnumbered in Wake, Republicans are at a perpetual disadvantage if all county residents vote for all the candidates. Moving to a district system would give Republican candidates a much better chance of getting elected.

In 2022, the League of Women Voters of North Carolina issued a report on district voting in counties across the state. The most dramatic takeaway is that more than one-third of North Carolina Counties still have at-large systems that make it very difficult for African Americans and other minorities to elect people who represent their interests.

Although the Wake County bill was put forward to reduce the Democratic Party advantage, the underlying principle is that district voting systems are generally more fair, allowing greater participation in the electoral process.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

Gary Kenton is a longtime community activist who serves on the Board of Directors of both the League of Women Voters of North Carolina and the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.