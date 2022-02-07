Tuesday's letters

A benevolent giant

If you don’t believe in angels among us, you never met Johnny McGee, who passed away last week. Johnny, the son of a Southern Baptist preacher, was a passionate advocate for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Triad for more than 35 years. He and his husband Bruce were two of the original founders of Triad Health Project, established in 1986 as AIDS was ravaging the gay community.

Johnny and Bruce worked with Dr. Tim Lane at Moses Cone to refer folks to support services like housing and food stamps. They created the “Buddy System” that paired patients with volunteers. Client records were kept in a shoebox under their bed and their home phone number eventually became THP’s office number. Johnny was fluent in Spanish and ran a Latinx support group twice a month at Higher Ground, THP’s day center. He and Bruce were often surrogate family for people who had been abandoned by their own. I hope Bruce is comforted by the knowledge that he does not grieve alone. Our community has lost a benevolent giant, but Johnny McGee’s legacy of providing hope and light in the darkest of days will endure in all who ever crossed his path.