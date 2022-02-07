Tuesday's letters

A cancer spreads
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently characterized what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, as “legitimate political discourse.” Suppose Republicans retake one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections. If a horde of unhappy Democrats were to storm the Capitol and suggest Kevin McCarthy be hanged, would that also be seen as legitimate political discourse? What has happened to the Republican Party?
As an unaffiliated voter, I’m not inclined to vote for anyone who thinks what happened on Jan. 6 is acceptable, responsible, mature behavior. Unfortunately, what was once a small, rather inconsequential fringe of the GOP has metastasized into something much larger. It presents a threat to the foundations of our democracy. I question the effectiveness of President Biden but the alternative seems much worse.
I am encouraged by the willingness of true patriots like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and, as of today, Mike Pence to speak out against the shenanigans masquerading as Republican politics.
Jim Fisher Jamestown
Border security
Is it just me or does it seem strange that we can send 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to deter a possible invasion of Ukraine, but cannot send troops to the U.S./Mexican border where an invasion is ongoing (see the 1.9 million arrests by our Border Patrol in 2021)?
Mike Sigmon Greensboro
A benevolent giant
If you don’t believe in angels among us, you never met Johnny McGee, who passed away last week. Johnny, the son of a Southern Baptist preacher, was a passionate advocate for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Triad for more than 35 years. He and his husband Bruce were two of the original founders of Triad Health Project, established in 1986 as AIDS was ravaging the gay community.
Johnny and Bruce worked with Dr. Tim Lane at Moses Cone to refer folks to support services like housing and food stamps. They created the “Buddy System” that paired patients with volunteers. Client records were kept in a shoebox under their bed and their home phone number eventually became THP’s office number. Johnny was fluent in Spanish and ran a Latinx support group twice a month at Higher Ground, THP’s day center. He and Bruce were often surrogate family for people who had been abandoned by their own. I hope Bruce is comforted by the knowledge that he does not grieve alone. Our community has lost a benevolent giant, but Johnny McGee’s legacy of providing hope and light in the darkest of days will endure in all who ever crossed his path.
Addison Ore Winston-Salem
‘Merit alone’
In reading Charles Davenport’s Feb. 6 column, “All hires should be made by merit alone,” it seems that he inadvertently supported an argument he may not have intended. Those taking issue with selecting a qualified individual from an unrepresented group speak volumes — specifically, about the need for education about our history, documented in Nikole-Hannah Jones’ “The 1619 Project.”
Davenport’s points overlook the underlying reasons to promote those who overcame immense challenges to rise and meet the requirements expected from our highest court. The reasons are clearly established in the generational suffering of African Americans. They are reinforced through reflection on the ironically named “Redemption” era in which Reconstruction gains were reversed through Jim Crow laws, intimidation and terrorism. The ripple effects continue today. What is there to fear from taking steps addressing inequities built over 300 years?
What if, instead of trying to restrict education about history, we face ours honestly? No one suggests that a nonqualified person be nominated to the Supreme Court. What’s proposed is to nominate a person who is qualified and who also shares a perspective with more than 22 million Black American women.
This won’t mend all fences. But the choice might at least bring a unique voice to the highest court in America.
Louis Panzer Jamestown
Voter information
In a recent letter, a volunteer with the New North Carolina Project wrote about how difficult it can be to find information on how and where to vote. Social media, blogs and news programs give out a lot of voting information, but it is hard to know what is correct, especially about voting by mail. I recommend using the VOTE411.org website produced by the League of Women Voters as a place to find current, accurate, nonpartisan information.
On VOTE411.org voters can and should check their registration to be sure it is correct.
There is also information on registration deadlines, ID requirements, early voting, polling places and absentee ballot requests. Closer to the May primary candidates’ resumes and their answers to questions about issues relevant to the office they are running for will be posted.
Since this is nonpartisan, all candidates are invited to participate, and their answers will be posted as submitted. When you enter your address you can see your ballot with only the candidates you are eligible to vote for showing. Hopefully with the efforts of the New North Carolina Project and access to VOTE411.org many more eligible voters will be informed and feel confident about voting.
Sue Jezorek High Point
Colorblind? Really?
Leave it to Charles Davenport to intone the pious and familiar words “A vacancy on the court should be filled by the most qualified individual, regardless of the nominee’s race or gender” (Feb. 6). There’s at least one insuperable problem with this simplistic “principle”: Given any reasonably large pool of candidates, it’s impossible either to define or to identify “the most qualified individual.” (My relevant experience is having served on university search committees.) What then? Well, other considerations must then play a role. How about some kind of gender and racial parity?
Does Davenport really believe — I mean, really believe — that the selection of so many white males for the Supreme Court has owed nothing to their being white males? Gimme a break!
Kenneth Caneva, Greensboro