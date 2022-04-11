Tuesday's letters

Listen to teachers

Sunday’s statement from guest columnist Jennifer Mont (“Just ask,” April 10) must be repeated! It is so difficult to display the support that I have for all of the public school educators as I live in a sea of pro-charter school isolationists.

As a parent — a real parent, not one of those screaming for change who has no child inside a traditional public school — it is disheartening to send my challenging student with autism spectrum disorder to take yet another assessment to judge teacher performance. My student is encouraged, supported and loved at school by teachers and support staff who do a tremendous job every single day.

It saddens me that the ignorant put all teachers in a basket declaring they are too stupid to know how to teach.

It saddens me that the ignorant insist that they could do better while sitting behind the autonomy provided by their social media accounts.

It saddens me that the ignorant do not see how dumb they really are because they refuse to do as Ms. Mont stated: Talk to a teacher.

Donna Patricia Ward

Greensboro

Do something

Please excuse my outrage, but I am so disgusted with Congress, President Biden, our representatives and generals that I feel like telling someone off. Anyone who watches CNN or MSNBC and does not feel the same must not have any feelings for other human beings.

Gen. Wesley Clark is the only one I’ve heard who makes any sense. This Russian war on Ukraine will not stop until something is done to stop it. Russia helped North Vietnam in the 1960s by giving them weapons and ammunition, which killed many of our soldiers.

They are still the “Evil Empire.” Vladimir Putin is a murderer and no better than Hitler was. We hesitated before World War II when Winston Churchill pleaded for our help. Hitler may have been stopped sooner. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading for MIG jets and President Biden denies them. He is not asking for our direct help. We could at least give Ukraine drones and technology to drop leaflets with pictures over Russia to show the truth Putin has hidden about the war. There are many things we could do to stop this devil Putin.

Leroy Seawell

Greensboro

Biden’s bloopers

On April 6, an opinion column appeared by the ever reliably reactionary Cal Thomas entitled “Gaffes reveal Biden’s weakness.”

There is no question that the president has a penchant for speaking off script. And sometimes those ad libs may cause some consternation for his handlers. But my impression is that when these occur they are the result of him speaking from the heart, speaking truthfully. That is a rare commodity in our politics that I frankly appreciate. I’m curious to know precisely what “gaffes” Mr. Thomas would like walked back. Maybe that Putin should be removed from power?

Mr. Thomas includes the standard right wing screed about how awful the economy is, conveniently omitting a 3.6% unemployment rate, 7 million jobs created and rising wages. Of course, in Mr. Thomas’ view the only real measure of economic health is the inflation rate, and most especially the price of gasoline.

He ends by saying it’s up to Republicans to reverse the “disastrous foreign and domestic policies.” I seemed to have missed those disasters. But I certainly didn’t miss his partisan hyperbole.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Another step

Dear Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson:

Congratulations on your acceptance to the Supreme Court. In my 85 years of existence, it is always great to hear of yet one more step toward equal opportunity for all.

Loren “Pat” Spaulding

Greensboro

Not a charity

“Every election is an advance auction sale of stolen goods,” wrote H.L. Mencken. He was right, as U.S. politicians buy votes with handouts, paid for with your taxes and mine.

Which is why I’d rather donate privately than pay additional tax. I don’t think the men who wrote our Constitution saw government as a philanthropic venture, but many of our politicians have persuaded their voters that the U.S. Treasury is a public charity, providing “food security and housing,” which have somehow become “basic rights.”

Private charity is much more effective than public, especially if administered according to subsidiarity. Local churches and private donors can better identify shirkers, while finding and providing for the truly needy quite well.

Incidentally, Alexander Fraser Tytler, the historian, believed that democracies only last about 200 years and fail into bankruptcy when citizens begin to vote themselves benefits.

Richard Merlo

Elkin