Tuesday's letters

Biden is correct. Jerome Powell, just reappointed as Federal Reserve chairman, and Janet Yellen, former chair and now secretary of the Treasury, have created trillions of dollars backed by nothing at all.

Paul Krugman writing in The New York Times recently compared our time to 1947-1948. This is nonsense. The dollar was as good as gold then. Foreign central banks could exchange dollars for gold bullion.

Some people understand inflation. Acres of vehicles surround Costco while customers inside fill carts with toilet paper and cans of beans to try to get ahead of inflation. Used car prices rise 20% or more. Many houses sell for 10% above the asking price. What lies ahead is far worse than the 1970s.

How do I know? I made my living writing books and teaching about poetry, astronomy, music and philosophy. No formal study of economics handicaps me.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

Height of stupidity

International travelers will soon be banned from entering the U.S. once again. Yet our border is wide open.