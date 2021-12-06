Tuesday's letters

And yet still ...
These words came to mind on Nov. 24 when the Ahmaud Arbery verdict was delivered.
Tribute to Justice
Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, is dead.
Murdered by Travis McMichael,
Abetted by his father, Gregory McMichael,
and a neighbor, William Bryan.
Three white, racist vigilantes,
Convicted by 11 whites and 1 Black.
Justice served.
Chants of “No Justice, No Peace” averted,
For now!
But Ahmaud Arbery is still dead.
Lea Williams
Greensboro
Never forget
Eighty years ago today, at 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time, 2,403 Americans lost their lives in a surprise attack at Pearl Harbor forcing the Unites States into World War II. In the aftermath of this premeditated aggression, the Battleship USS Arizona was lost forever with 900 sailors entombed under those sacred waters.
Julius Ellsburg aboard the USS Oklahoma was the first American technically killed in World War II that morning … with the average age of all those lost at 23 years old.
We Americans must never forget what happened that day and what we as a country did to defeat both Nazi Germany in Europe and Japanese militarism in Asia. President Franklin D. Roosevelt later called our young fighting Americans “the pride of our nation,” and that they were.
The lesson learned from 80 years ago: Only when the United States is strong can we ever keep the peace we all cherish.
All of us living today owe all of our futures and our freedom to all those of that greatest generation who fought and who died in one of the worlds most perilous times of its history.
Kirk Polizzi
Wilmington
I know inflation
Long ago, Milton Friedman said: “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.”
Eighteen months ago, Joe Biden said: “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.”
Biden is correct. Jerome Powell, just reappointed as Federal Reserve chairman, and Janet Yellen, former chair and now secretary of the Treasury, have created trillions of dollars backed by nothing at all.
Paul Krugman writing in The New York Times recently compared our time to 1947-1948. This is nonsense. The dollar was as good as gold then. Foreign central banks could exchange dollars for gold bullion.
Some people understand inflation. Acres of vehicles surround Costco while customers inside fill carts with toilet paper and cans of beans to try to get ahead of inflation. Used car prices rise 20% or more. Many houses sell for 10% above the asking price. What lies ahead is far worse than the 1970s.
How do I know? I made my living writing books and teaching about poetry, astronomy, music and philosophy. No formal study of economics handicaps me.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Height of stupidity
International travelers will soon be banned from entering the U.S. once again. Yet our border is wide open.
The U.S. Border Patrol reported that more than 400,000 people who illegally crossed the border were able to get away without being arrested over just the past 12 months, according to the agency’s previous leader.
Banning international travelers from entering the U.S. again with our southern border wide open is the height of stupidity.
Pat Goodrich
Mills River
The “F” word
The “F” word. Should it be avoided as inflammatory or too overused to have any real meaning? Should it instead be shouted from every rooftop?
I am speaking of the relevance of fascism — a right-wing, authoritarian, nationalist movement which glorifies violence as a political tool — to what is presently happening in our country. Let’s take a look.
On Jan. 6 we experienced an attempted coup against a duly elected government by forces loyal to President Trump. Republican legislators in several states have since enacted legislation which would allow them to overturn election results.
There is a multitude of self-styled militias intimidating elected officials by direct threats and are creating armed presences in our streets.
Evangelicals, an outsized force in the Republican Party, believe that the United States should be a white Christian country. Hatred of immigrants is being stoked by right-wing media.
The QAnon movement, wildly popular on the right, contains elements of antisemitism and believes that enemies of President Trump will be rounded up and executed and Trump restored to power.
Yes, it is time — it is past time — to use the “F” word. If the “Fs” take power, it will be too late.
William Appel
Creedmoor