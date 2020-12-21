Tuesday's letters

No longer good?
In the early 1800s, a European visited America.
He said America is a great country because it is good. When America is no longer good, he said, it will not be great.
We are no longer good. We have made our money. Although we are told to love our neighbor as ourselves, we do not. We kill millions of unborn babies and do not support living, poor children.
We could feed all Americans but go into debt for things we do not need to impress people who do not care. We idolize leaders who are evil. We are prejudiced against Blacks, Native Americans, the rich, the poor and whites.
We hate peaceful protesters and allow vandals to tear up our cities. We do not look for truth but live by emotion.
God gave us a brain, but we do not use it. An example of this is not wearing our masks and social distancing. Churches have allowed thousands of children to be sexually abused and church leaders have looked the other way.
The Bible says that if we seek God and and ask forgiveness, he will heal our land. Christ told us how to live. We have the choice.
If we love our neighbors as ourselves, the nation will be good.
Dorothy Walker
Greensboro
An ode to nurses
Today I found this poem and thought you might like to see it because of the COVID-19 challenges we face.
My wife of almost 15 years has been a nurse all that time and it fit her attitude toward patients and people:
You will never be bored.
You will always be frustrated.
You will be surrounded by challenges.
So much to do and so little time.
You will carry immense responsibility and very little authority.
You will step into people's lives and make a difference.
Some will bless you.
Some will curse you.
You will see people at their worst ... and at their best.
You will never cease to be amazed at people's capacity for love, courage and endurance.
You will see life begin ... and end.
You will experience resounding triumph and devastating failures.
You will cry a lot.
You will laugh a lot.
You will know what it means to be human
and to be humane.
— Melodie Chenevert , R.N., M.N., M.A.
Michael Leary
Greensboro
FYI about BLM
Try this: Put on your Black Lives Matter T-shirt and go to the grocery store.
When someone remarks on your shirt, stop and say hello and introduce yourself.
Bump elbows.
Smiles follow these encounters.
Marianne Frierson Melvin
Greensboro
A crossroads
Kudos to Michael Gerson on his op-ed, published in the News & Record on Dec. 16 ("Conservatives sold their convictions cheap").
Having met Mr. Gerson several years ago, I find that he continues to be a man of principle. I appreciate his lack of political bias, his honesty and his willingness to write the truth.
Our country is at a crossroads. Honest and truthful leadership is desperately needed.
The last few years have created political and moral turmoil. It will take years to restore balance.
Ruth Petty
Greensboro
Heartfelt thanks
A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who gave so freely of their time and their blood at the 56th annual WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive. People turned out and rolled up for a donation total of 264 units. That means close to 800 lives will be saved. What a great gift for our community!
An additional thank you to our partners in the pantry portion of the drive — the place where you sit a spell, eat a snack and drink a bit until you’re ready to roll. Generous donations poured out from local area businesses.
Lunch from Subway on Battleground, breakfast provided by Holden Heights assisted living, Five-Star Senior Living’s Carriage House provided all snack items while Foster Caviness ensured that farm fresh fruit was there for the taking.
This letter is my attempt to recognize how well we work together. I love the spirit of giving and the generosity that is the Piedmont. As a blood recipient and American Red Cross volunteer, I thank you all. You may not always get to know where the blood goes, but I can tell you: The spirit of giving goes straight to my heart.
Happy holidays, y’all.
Deborah Dalton
High Point
