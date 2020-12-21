Tuesday's letters

No longer good?

In the early 1800s, a European visited America.

He said America is a great country because it is good. When America is no longer good, he said, it will not be great.

We are no longer good. We have made our money. Although we are told to love our neighbor as ourselves, we do not. We kill millions of unborn babies and do not support living, poor children.

We could feed all Americans but go into debt for things we do not need to impress people who do not care. We idolize leaders who are evil. We are prejudiced against Blacks, Native Americans, the rich, the poor and whites.

We hate peaceful protesters and allow vandals to tear up our cities. We do not look for truth but live by emotion.

God gave us a brain, but we do not use it. An example of this is not wearing our masks and social distancing. Churches have allowed thousands of children to be sexually abused and church leaders have looked the other way.

The Bible says that if we seek God and and ask forgiveness, he will heal our land. Christ told us how to live. We have the choice.

If we love our neighbors as ourselves, the nation will be good.