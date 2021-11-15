Tuesday's letters

Greensboro

Inflation

‘s toll

In 1929, Herbert Hoover had been president for about six months when the stock market crashed. For the rest of his term, the Great Depression took hold. Hoover’s name became a joke; it was 20 years before another Republican was elected president.

It has been about six months since Joe Biden became president. The worst inflation since the Revolutionary War is taking hold. Biden will be blamed for this.

The worst catastrophe, however, would be if the Republicans somehow put Trump back in the White House, and it could happen, given the recent insanity of American politics.

The incipient inflation has been caused by the irresponsibility of the Federal Reserve in expanding the supply of money and credit to accommodate every sort of government project. The lessons of economist Milton Friedman and Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, as well as the bad examples of numerous other countries, have not been heeded.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

End the food tax