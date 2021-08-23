Tuesday's letters

A soldier’s honor
All a soldier can do in any war is serve honorably, and this is no small thing. Indeed, it is everything.
Those who command soldiers, at times, make what may best be described as bone-headed decisions. The commanders do this for various reasons: Sometimes they are not the brightest; sometimes they have their own selfish agendas; sometimes they are given faulty information; sometimes they are insane; and sometimes they are simply human.
Whatever the reasons, history shows this happens more than it should and, at times, when soldiers most need their commanders to make good decisions.
This fact in no way diminishes the noble value of honorable service. Please never doubt yourself or your sacrifice. If you have served honorably, this is what distinguishes and dignifies you and no one can take that away from you.
Gay Davis
Greensboro
The buck stops ...
The “horror” is never included in the exit plan by the civilian leadership that, so self-righteously, took our children to war. In my lifetime, I have witnessed heinous video from two countries in which our troops fought indigenous forces to achieve the pipe dream of an “American-style democracy.”
Local men, women and, yes, children who risked their very existence (who believed the United States would defeat their authoritarian oppressors) did so to aid our military only to be abandoned when the error of our knowledge and logic was revealed.
In my opinion, the only lesson learned by our elected officials is how to dodge responsibility and blame others. They have become expert in messaging propaganda, using media to denigrate those whom they themselves have abused.
Every voting citizen of this country shares responsibility for this disaster. We have allowed opinion, lies and hatred to guide us. Our choices have consistently proven to be folly when it comes to foreign intrigues. Recently, these intrigues ranged from Southeast Asia to the Middle East.
These deadly forays will continue unless American voters continuously study the history of political candidates, stay abreast of current events and only elect the most honest of individuals.
The buck stops with American voters.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Consider sources
I think former President Trump did only two things right: He got industry and government working on the COVID vaccines (your tax dollars working to benefit all), and he took the vaccine. He will tell you it’s a good idea to take it.
The other politicians and personalities who won’t say that, and refuse to answer the question about their own status, are playing you for a sucker. The money keeps flowing to keep this fight going.
What would Jesus do? Love his neighbor. He would take the shot and protect those around him. Plus, he would not take medical advice from a politician or TV or radio host. That is another reason health officials are not and never should be elected to their positions.
Jim Franz
Greensboro
A better budget
I live in Greensboro and have seen firsthand how the budget in Raleigh affects my community. It is important to me that our leaders invest in North Carolinians. I want lawmakers to expand Medicaid so that my neighbors feel safe and can care for their families. I want all of the children in my community to receive a sound, basic education. I want everyone across North Carolina to have access to affordable housing.
Our leaders need to listen to their constituents and not just the powerful few and rich corporations that benefit from tax breaks. There is so much uncertainty and fear across the state and nation right now, particularly as students and teachers return to school, and the health of our communities and economies remain in jeopardy.
I believe our leaders can make a huge difference in easing the fears and very real suffering felt by far too many in the state by simply turning to North Carolinians who are part of their communities. And I want to see everyone succeed, today and well beyond our public health and economic crisis. They can listen to these people and build a better budget that works for everyone.
Stephanie Chandler
Greensboro
Hatred
Regarding Robin Adams Cheeley’s Sunday column (“The miseducation of Lt. Gov. Robinson,” Aug. 22) :
This article is just an example of liberal hatred for a successful and articulate Republican Black man who rose up to become the lieutenant governor of North Carolina.
Kathleen Flanigan
Greensboro
Tele-tortured
Can the politicians do something about the dozen or so a day unwanted phone calls I get from phony phone numbers, sometimes showing my own number as the caller?
I am sure there is technology to do this. I am on the Do Not Call registry, but businesses keep on selling phone numbers. The biggest culprit is Time-Warner Cable/Spectrum, with whom I am a longtime subscriber. They call me six times a day, each from a different country.