Tuesday's letters

The other politicians and personalities who won’t say that, and refuse to answer the question about their own status, are playing you for a sucker. The money keeps flowing to keep this fight going.

What would Jesus do? Love his neighbor. He would take the shot and protect those around him. Plus, he would not take medical advice from a politician or TV or radio host. That is another reason health officials are not and never should be elected to their positions.

Jim Franz

Greensboro

A better budget

I live in Greensboro and have seen firsthand how the budget in Raleigh affects my community. It is important to me that our leaders invest in North Carolinians. I want lawmakers to expand Medicaid so that my neighbors feel safe and can care for their families. I want all of the children in my community to receive a sound, basic education. I want everyone across North Carolina to have access to affordable housing.