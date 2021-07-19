Tuesday's letters

A single point
On July 16 at approximately noon, I came across a dead adult deer on a roadway within Guilford County. The animal was in the middle of the road and was disemboweled after having been hit several times. This was a clear and present danger to motorists that had to be resolved.
I called animal control, the Greensboro Department of Transportation, the Guilford County Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which finally transferred me to another department within its organization that handled pick-ups in my area. I was on the phone for 23 minutes; more than enough time for multiple accidents to have occurred as motorists avoided hitting the carcass, as well as someone hitting me as I called from the side of the road.
We desperately need a single point of phone contact for city, county and state services. This service, commonly called a “3-1-1” phone line, should be manned during business hours and have both phone and email reporting capabilities.
We are live in a major metropolitan area that is being run like a small town. It’s time to join the 21st century.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Trump comes clean
During a campaign speech in Florida last week, Donald Trump explained the more than 30,000 lies he uttered over the last five years. He said, “There’s a word: disinformation. If you say it enough and keep saying it — just keep saying it — they’ll start to believe you.” WOW!
Days later, he explained his attacks on “fake news” media at CPAC this way: “You have a poll coming up. Now, if it’s bad ideas, I say it’s fake. If it’s good, I say that’s the most accurate poll perhaps ever.”
Trumpublicans, this is your dear leader saying the quiet part out loud. You’ve spent five years following a fraud. A recent poll found that 86% of Fox News Republicans and 96% of far-right news Republicans said the election was stolen, compared to 66% of Republicans who don’t watch news and only 44% who watch mainstream news.
History will speak to this, how easily we were gaslit, how followers embraced the most flawed leader in American history, rallying around grievance and culture and against their own interests. The true disaster, however, was and still is, the normalization of a con man.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
‘With every step’
Every night I go out on my deck over the lake and honor the four directions. I thank the sky and the air for breath, the lakes, ponds and rivers for quenching our thirst, the Earth into which I sink my feet — grounded.
Early on I asked a native man how he worshiped.
“With every step I take,” he responded.
Native Americans always knew how to do it. They still do. I always knew I was part of the tribe, written in the stars. Father Sky, Mother Moon, Sister Sea: You are my family.
You are how I know God.
Gay Cheney
Greensboro
Reuse coal ash
Duke Energy’s “proposed landfill” may be the “least bad” way to deal with previously generated coal ash which was not ideally processed when initially generated. But going forward one would hope that Duke Energy would appreciate the advantages of separating usable and valuable fly ash from coal ash as it is generated.
Fly ash, once separated from coal ash, has beneficial uses, notably as a substitute for portland cement, which in turn is a component of concrete, which will be in high demand with the anticipated infrastructure work under the current administration. Fly ash can also be a valuable ingredient in wallboard, as was at one time done using ash from the Roxboro plant. And of course extraction and repurposing of fly ash will reduce the volume of ash going into expensive, and sometimes untrustworthy, landfills. A true win-win solution.
Extraction of the fly ash from coal ash after it has been stored in wet pits or imported from other countries is costly and challenging. Going forward, fly ash can be much more easily and efficiently extracted from the exhaust stream of coal combustion by a simple electrostatic process.
Harry Clapp
Greensboro
Make trucks safer
The U.S. Senate soon will be voting on a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar surface transportation bill, S.2016, the Surface Transportation Investment Act. The bill directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to mandate lifesaving technology, automatic emergency braking (AEB), on large new trucks.
However, due to the influence of the trucking lobby, the bill excludes small and medium-sized trucks. Every day hundreds of thousands of these trucks travel through our neighborhoods satisfying our e-commerce delivery needs.
As one who has lost a loved one in a preventable truck crash, it is impossible to justify this deadly loophole. These smaller trucks are responsible for 27% of all truck crash deaths and threaten the safety of our children, pets and neighbors.
North Carolina ranks sixth in the country for the most truck crash fatalities. I urge Sens. Burr and Tillis to oppose this loophole and require AEB on all new trucks. Research shows that AEB can dramatically reduce crashes and save lives. It’s time to require all new trucks be equipped with this affordable technology.