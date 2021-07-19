Tuesday's letters

During a campaign speech in Florida last week, Donald Trump explained the more than 30,000 lies he uttered over the last five years. He said, “There’s a word: disinformation. If you say it enough and keep saying it — just keep saying it — they’ll start to believe you.” WOW!

Days later, he explained his attacks on “fake news” media at CPAC this way: “You have a poll coming up. Now, if it’s bad ideas, I say it’s fake. If it’s good, I say that’s the most accurate poll perhaps ever.”

Trumpublicans, this is your dear leader saying the quiet part out loud. You’ve spent five years following a fraud. A recent poll found that 86% of Fox News Republicans and 96% of far-right news Republicans said the election was stolen, compared to 66% of Republicans who don’t watch news and only 44% who watch mainstream news.

History will speak to this, how easily we were gaslit, how followers embraced the most flawed leader in American history, rallying around grievance and culture and against their own interests. The true disaster, however, was and still is, the normalization of a con man.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

