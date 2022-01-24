Tuesday's letters

I want to live

I am at the top of a high-risk group and, if infected with COVID, I would have an excellent chance of dying. If you look at me, you’d have no idea about my condition. However, if you are not vaccinated and interacted with me, my chances of getting the disease would be greatly enhanced. Your chances of being the cause of my death also would be greatly enhanced. Even if you don’t meet me, there may be many others with whom you do interact who may be affected by your not being vaccinated.