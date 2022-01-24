Tuesday's letters

I want to live
I am diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a incurable scarring of the lung which causes serious breathing shortages. To manage IPF and stem the scarring I take daily medication, sleep and exercise with an oxygen supply, and maintain a rigorous exercise regime.
I am at the top of a high-risk group and, if infected with COVID, I would have an excellent chance of dying. If you look at me, you’d have no idea about my condition. However, if you are not vaccinated and interacted with me, my chances of getting the disease would be greatly enhanced. Your chances of being the cause of my death also would be greatly enhanced. Even if you don’t meet me, there may be many others with whom you do interact who may be affected by your not being vaccinated.
As for side effects from the vaccine, Dr. Brent McQuaid, a brilliant pulmonary doctor at Cone Hospital, said in a television interview a while back that, in the past several months, he and his colleagues had treated more than 6,000 COVID patients. Not one had conditions that occurred because he or she had not been vaccinated.
So please, for my life, and yours, get vaccinated. I do not want to die.
Jim Killacky
Colfax
Believe it or not
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for snow last weekend, just like the week before. And just like before, area residents feverishly stocked up on milk, food, batteries and other necessities.
In other words, they believed the science.
We’re now experiencing the worst level of COVID cases since the pandemic started, yet many local residents are protesting the recently reinstated mask mandate. A large percentage of those eligible for the vaccine remain unvaccinated even as 96% of American doctors are vaccinated. Hospitals are at near capacity in more than 30 states. The omicron variant, which is responsible for nearly all of these cases, is 560 times as contagious as the original COVID-19 variant.
Why are so many Guilford County residents protesting the mask mandate? Many flaunt their lawlessness in local stores and restaurants daring business owners to confront them.
We are now approaching the two-year anniversary of COVID-19’s shroud enveloping the Triad. There is plenty of evidence that vaccines, masks, distancing and the other CDC precautions greatly reduce the spread of the virus.
Scientific fact is just that, whether one chooses to believe it or not. Let’s err on the side of human decency.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
Left’s hypocrisy
One thing on which we can all agree is that most politicians are hypocrites. So their hypocrisy becomes a matter of degrees — how much damage is done. The left’s slogan, “Damage to our Democracy,” seems to be the weak reed on which they are leaning these days.
The filibuster rule in Congress, which has successfully protected minority opinions for almost 200 years, has just recently been under attack by the left. Interestingly, when the left (Democrats) did not control Congress (was in the minority), its leaders (Schumer, Pelosi, et al.) justifiably spoke strongly in favor of the filibuster rule, requiring a vote of 60% of Congress to pass legislation. Granted, this is not pure democracy, which would be a simple majority (at least 51%) requirement. Instead, it has been a constant protection of minority opinions on proposed legislation.
Also, interestingly, now that the left (Democrats) is no longer a minority, and controls Congress, the filibuster is suddenly verboten, a “threat to our democracy.” They apparently have forgotten why and that they favored the filibuster only a year or so ago, when they were the minority and needed protection.
“What’s good for the goose is (often) also good for the gander.”
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Who’s to blame?
President Biden has made some mistakes, but blaming him for COVID surges or rising inflation is wrong.
Here are the facts: COVID-19 is an airborne virus first identified in 2019 that has continued and will continue to mutate into new variants like delta (December 2020 from India) and omicron (November 2021 from Botswana). Despite repeated, urgent calls by President Biden for Americans to mask up, get tested and receive their shots, the U.S. vaccination rate is only 62%.
A consequence of COVID is rising inflation caused by the market imbalance between supply and demand. The increased demand side within the U.S. is driven by consumers spending more on things and less on services. The supply side is impacted by global employee shortages, factory closings, scarcity of shipping containers, limited port capacity, a decrease in the number of truck drivers and missing parts such as chips for automobiles. This combination has driven U.S. inflation to 7%, but it’s heavily affected by double-digit sector price increases: 11.8% for new cars and trucks, 13.8% for furniture and bedding, 37.3% for used cars and 49.5% for motor fuel.