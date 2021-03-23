Tuesday's letters

Speak and stand

My heart bleeds for all eight people recently slaughtered in Atlanta, seven women, six of Asian descent. It is hard to imagine the terror they experienced in the last moments of their lives. Unfortunately, hate-inspired mass killings have become almost normal in our nation.

This must stop! But what can stop it? We the people must help each other embrace the beautiful diversity of people who make up this nation. We the people must claim and use our power, stop accepting any justification for hate crimes. We the people have the power to stand up and speak out against inhumane slaughter in all venues.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said in many of his speeches, “In the end, we will be remembered not by the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Violent domestic extremism is rising in our nation, much of it rooted in the ideology of white supremacy and much of that rooted in systemic wealth inequality. As one who has survived a massacre, I urge you to please wake up, stand up and speak out! Choose who you want to be and what you want this nation to be.

The Rev. Nelson N. Johnson

Greensboro

The small stuff