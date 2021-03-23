Tuesday's letters

Speak and stand
My heart bleeds for all eight people recently slaughtered in Atlanta, seven women, six of Asian descent. It is hard to imagine the terror they experienced in the last moments of their lives. Unfortunately, hate-inspired mass killings have become almost normal in our nation.
This must stop! But what can stop it? We the people must help each other embrace the beautiful diversity of people who make up this nation. We the people must claim and use our power, stop accepting any justification for hate crimes. We the people have the power to stand up and speak out against inhumane slaughter in all venues.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said in many of his speeches, “In the end, we will be remembered not by the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Violent domestic extremism is rising in our nation, much of it rooted in the ideology of white supremacy and much of that rooted in systemic wealth inequality. As one who has survived a massacre, I urge you to please wake up, stand up and speak out! Choose who you want to be and what you want this nation to be.
The Rev. Nelson N. Johnson
Greensboro
The small stuff
About 20 years ago, I was in my sixth-floor office in the former Bank of America building overlooking North Greene Street. It was unbearably hot that day, and I noticed Jim Melvin walking northbound toward what is now Elon University School of Law, impeccably dressed in his usual suit and tie.
Jim was the only person on the entire street, and I am convinced I was the only person watching as he bent down, picked up a large piece of trash from the sidewalk and deposited it in the corner trash receptacle.
Lesson learned: Big projects get you headlines; little things show you care. You have done lots of both for Greensboro. Thanks, Jim Melvin.
Robbie Perkins
Greensboro
Not a racist thought
It was disturbing to read the comments about Jim Melvin in your March 14 story “At Elon Law, a portrait divides.”
I am not a close friend of Melvin’s, but know he loves Greensboro and has contributed much of his time in successful efforts to make this a better city. It’s been a privilege to hear him speak in glowing terms his love for Greensboro.
I’m sure Mr. Melvin was concerned about the image of Greensboro when speaking of the Nov. 3, 1979, tragedy. It happened because of the poorly conceived idea of the Communist Workers’ Party to egg on the Klan, and shoddy police work at the time. None of the Klan participants and few of the Communists were from Greensboro!
There is not a racist thought in Melvin’s head: He has been very active in West Market Street Methodist Church, which has actively promoted racial harmony.
As law students, I hope Madison Fields and Paris Henderson do not rush to judgment in the future. I also encourage them to speak with leaders of Greensboro to develop a more balanced view of a fine person. I only wish we had more like him!
Don Hoagland
Greensboro
A blind spot?
Students at Elon University School of Law are attempting to remove a portrait of Jim Melvin from its place in the school. Jim Melvin, as mayor and as head of the Bryan Foundation, in many ways, has been a fiercely positive influence on Greensboro. As the article in the News & Record on March 15 mentioned, he was instrumental in locating the Elon School of Law in Greensboro. But his efforts to promote the city may sway him from coming to grips with major drawbacks.
His thoughts about the Greensboro massacre may be epitomized in a quotation he provided to The New York Times which appeared on Nov. 2, 1981: “The locale of the shootings was an accident of faith provoked by outside extremists, and … it was ironic in light of the city’s exemplary record in race relations.”
The encyclopedic report of the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2006 does not include a statement from Melvin, who was mayor from 1971 through 1981.
Perhaps the students have read that report. If not, they should.
Richard J. Rosen
Greensboro
A lower bar
A civil rights group has declared that we must confront “ongoing racial bias against Black students” in public schools (“Report: N.C. students who are Black more likely to be suspended than white classmates,” March 20). There definitely is racism, the racism which assumes Black students cannot learn anything and cannot behave anywhere. We must dump grades and behavior standards and guarantee equality of results. Dr. King’s equality of opportunity is racist!
Too many Black students suspended for attacking teachers and other students? Ban the behavior rules — they’re racist in result.
Too many Black students failing? Dumb down the curriculum and standards, and let’s just ban grades altogether — they’re racist, too. Use higher education (lower indoctrination) as an example of how rampant racism must be eradicated with political correctness.
Stop mentioning “jobs” or “work” or “personal responsibility” or the destruction of the Black family. That’s racism!
All white people are inherently racist, so act accordingly, and now that we have destroyed education in the United States, let’s get on with those slavery reparations!
I remember a time, in the early 1960s, when Black students lived by the mantra, “We have to be twice as good” because of real racism and segregation. It was a time of hope and change. What happened?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
The writer is a survivor of the Nov. 3, 1979, Greensboro Massacre.
The writer is a former mayor of Greensboro.