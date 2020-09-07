Hardly 'a loser'
My brother, 1st. Lt. John Preston Karr, First Platoon, D Company, Second Battalion, 8th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division, was killed in action in Vietnam on May 25, 1969.
He was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star for Heroism in Ground Combat, a Bronze Star First Oak Leaf Cluster for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces and the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement While Participating in Aerial Flight. He was a Green Beret who enlisted. He was 22 when he was killed.
He was doing his job to protect his troops and is a hero. He was not a loser, he was not a sucker, as Donald Trump has labelled such brave men.
Katherine Karr Schlosser
Greensboro
Remote struggles
We are struggling with remote learning. I oversee my 8-year-old grandson’s third-grade education and feel the same push and pull of emotions mentioned in an article about another struggling parent.
I too am overwhelmed and feel inadequate. My grandson’s mother is a front-line worker as a nurse and a single mother who must go to work, so I am his caregiver and educator.
While remote learning is working for some students, I can guarantee that those students are the ones who were not having academic problems in the first place. My grandson needs additional help to stay focused and complete his lessons. He was receiving that help at his school and was improving because his teachers are trained in the strategies to help such students. I am not trained in those strategies and am at a loss as to how to proceed.
My grandson is losing ground and will be so far behind when schools reopen in person that he may never recover. I do not think I am in the minority with having a struggling student. How will the school system help our children recover when school reopens?
Toni Jarrell
Greensboro
On reparations
Robin Adams Cheeley writes (Aug. 30) that “We need to talk about this, now” referring to reparations and apology for slavery. Is the date this letter is printed sufficiently “now”? After all, slavery has been over de facto since 1865.
Both sides of my family owned slaves. My father and I did not: we reached our stations in life through hard work, not from any fruits of that slavery. We had Confederate ancestors, but we did not choose them; our lineage is a fact, and as Ms. Cheeley should know, one cannot change or choose any facts including lineage. No Confederate flags fly from our houses or adorn our vehicles.
Ms. Cheeley urges us to talk about reparations. OK, here are some questions with a whopping $80,000 due each slave descendant on the line.
How much for Michael Jordan? Oprah Winfrey? Black athletes making millions of dollars annually?
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Don't defund
What I am stating is my own opinion and what I truly feel will happen if police defunding occurs across the nation.
The ones who are calling for this, I believe, have not been on the front lines to see what law enforcement officers face every time they go to work.
With defunding, you will have a lot of Dodge City, Kansases ... without a Marshal Dillon.
You will have vigilante groups and anarchists attempting to provide safety and order.
Larry Thomas
High Point
Trump and unrest
I feel compelled to write in response to Marc Thiessen’s column (Sept. 3) that attempted to exonerate President Trump from blame related to the unrest in cities.
The American people have always held incumbent presidents responsible for and have scrutinized presidents’ responses to problems that occur during their terms of office. Should Trump somehow be exempt from responsibility?
Through his inflammatory rhetoric and white-supremacist supportive statements, Trump is directly blameworthy for stoking the level of racial unrest that exists in this country. He has been acting in a racist manner since the 1970s, when he was charged with discriminatory housing practices in New York. He was a major proponent of the “birther” conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s eligibility for office.
Trump recognized the political value of using intolerance to his advantage during the 2016 election cycle and he is using the same nefarious tactics again. Division amongst the populace fulfills his game plan of striking fear and uncertainty into our citizens' lives. And it satisfies some of his base's basest opinions about the impending danger of this country transforming from its current majority-white composition to its potential to be the melting pot that is inherent in our lofty national creed.
Valerie Haynes
High Point
A litter problem
I have lived in Greensboro most of my adult life and enjoy the small-town atmosphere and beauty it offers. I live in northwest Greensboro, which is a desirable section of town.
However, recently I have noticed trash thrown along Friendly Avenue, Holden Road, Battleground Avenue, West Market Street, etc.
Not only is trash along our major streets, it is also in parking lots of retail stores, shopping centers and other businesses. I would love to see our city and tax dollars used to keep Greensboro "green" and the desirable city it once was.
Wanda Sears
Greensboro
