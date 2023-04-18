Outdated codes

Thanks to John Deem and the News & Record for informing the public about the latest environmental negligence being fostered by our N.C. legislature and the state’s homebuilding industry (“Cracking the Code,” April 16).

The current N.C. building code is out of date and does not do all that’s possible to reduce carbon emissions and protect homeowners from rising energy costs. Updating the code is currently the responsibility of the N.C. Building Code Council, a group of experts appointed by the governor.

At least partly influenced by contributions from the homebuilding industry, our legislature is proposing (through House Bill 488) to take away full responsibility from the council and prohibit updates having to do with residential energy usage until 2031. Passing this legislation would mean those buying new homes over the next decade would be less protected from ever-rising energy costs.

Given the need for new housing across the state over the next decade and the fact that cities don’t have the authority to create their own local building codes, this also could have a significant impact on our ability to meet net-zero targets. The most recent IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report tells us we need to do everything possible to reduce carbon emissions now, not eight years from now. Our state legislature needs to take this seriously and act in the interests of North Carolina’s citizens and our environment.

Ellen Van Velsor

Greensboro

Only a brief?

Under the “Briefly” notices on Page A9 in the April 17 edition, “there were two deaths in a shooting in Louisville last week” (four were wounded). What have we come to when two people killed is included under “Briefly”? When will this country wake up to its worst nightmare and develop reasonable policies for gun control?

Sandra Gerow

Burlington

Mis

sed coverage

The Greensboro Sports Foundation was created for the purpose of attracting amateur sporting events to improve the economy of the region.

This past week, Sedgefield Country Club had the privilege of hosting the ACC’s Women’s Golf Championship. This event brings some of the best collegiate women golfers to the region. Not one word in the Greensboro News & Record!

Also, this past week, Bryan Park soccer facility had the privilege of hosting one of the largest girls soccer tournaments in the country. There were 200 teams here for most of the week. There were also 200 college coaches here to recruit for their teams. Again, not one word about the event in the News & Record!

This event alone used 4,300 hotel rooms and the economic impact was $3.9 million for the region.

Come on, News & Record, our region deserves better news coverage!

Jim Melvin

Richard Beard

Greensboro

Reprehensible

I am writing in response to Allen Johnson’s column of April 9, “What happened in Tennessee should make us all wanna holler.”

Yes, I want to holler about what happened but not in the way Mr. Johnson compels us. I want to grab a bullhorn and point out what Johnson and Kamala Harris ignored.

The visit of Vice President Harris to Nashville to praise the expelled legislators and push for gun control was detestable

She did not visit with the shooting victims families or the brave police officers who risk their lives when taking out the trans shooter and stopped the massacre from being far worse. It was reprehensible of her using the dead bodies of children to push a political message. Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire described her visit as “hideously wicked.” A new low for the White House.

By the way, one of the expelled legislators is a total fraud. Here is a Twitter video of Justin Pearson in 2016 versus 2023. Judge for yourself: https://tinyurl.com/3mjjxh2j.

Well the kerfuffle is over, the two legislators are back in their seats and all is well in Music City USA.

Lyn C. Bowen

Greensboro

No gas blowers

Do you enjoy a peaceful morning stroll through your neighborhood as birds entertain you with joyful songs? More often than not, there’s a gas-powered leaf blower within earshot disturbing the tranquility. Then you see a cloud of leaves blowing up in the air where they are subject to breezes that are determined to oppose the leaf gathering. What a waste!

An April 12 N&R letter called our attention to objectionable effects of these leaf blowers.

If I managed a lawn maintenance company, I would evaluate the effectiveness of the gas-powered leaf blowers. A good,old rake would handle this task in less time without toxic emissions and noise pollution. My employees would be more effective and avoid ridicule that the neighbors (my potential customers) are likely musing.

It’s time for musical hype: “Rake on!”

Michael McGrew

Greensboro