Tuesday's letters

Violence in schools
After the May 29 article about the attack on a 14-year-old student at Southern Guilford High School, involving eight people including a parent (“A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff’s office says”), I have a novel idea to prevent similar incidents.
All involved, with the exception of the student attacked — meaning the 37-year-old parent and the eight random students — are now banned from any and all Guilford County Schools forever. No three strikes. No appeals. Over. Done. They’re gone. Find another school, but it won’t be a GCS school.
Let’s forget the insane number of excuses as to why this policy won’t work. I’m sure the lawyers will be disappointed. But it’s past time to put an end to the disruptive classroom behavior that has become a daily scene at more than a handful of GCS schools. Take charge, set an example, move forward. Provide the high-impact leadership GCS students and families deserve.
Bill McKenzie
High Point
Party over country
A rabid dog doesn’t listen to reason or take calm advice. It is the nature of this unnatural state in an animal to strike with all abandon; its frenzy unabated nor sated by blood drawn.
In “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Atticus Finch, despite his pacific nature, knew enough to draw a gun against such an animal to protect his community.
Sen. Thom Tillis, who along with
34 of his Republican colleagues,
voted against initiating an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Following the lead of Sen. Mitch McConnell, they deemed that if the American people have a full and public investigation into the insurrection, the Republican Party will be utterly destroyed. They placed party before country.
Unfortunately for them, the American people know a great portion of the truth. We saw the horrific scenes — they are burned into the national psyche. Only the most deluded of us cling to the lies and false narratives that seek to place the blame elsewhere, that seek to hide the horror that a sitting American president attempted to subvert the will of the people.
We know and will remember until the end of time.
But a warning: A rabid dog knows no master; it will bite the hand that feeds it.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Unfunny. Untrue.
Let’s be truthful, helpful and if possible, make people smile.
“50% of Americans have been vaccinated! And the other 50% believe Trump won the election … .”
Thus states a political cartoon in the News & Record recently. This is not funny, true or helpful.
About 30% of the registered voters in Wyoming are Democrats and yet 63% of the population is at least partially vaccinated. Maine has 715,000 fully vaccinated citizens and only 387,000 Democrats. All across our country many Republicans and Democrats don’t want to be vaccinated yet. For most, this has little to do with the former president.
I’m grateful for my right-leaning parents for many reasons. Recently they were among the first to receive a vaccine a few short months after our Democratic leadership told them and the world how reckless the president was to declare a vaccine could be developed safely in 2020.
Thanks to mom and dad and their ilk, four months later I felt I could safely roll up my right sleeve to get vaccinated. They taught me that funny to one might not be funny to another.
They also taught me to tell the truth and to try to be helpful.
Frank Hall Jr.
Greensboro
No boondoggle
On May 26, the News & Record published an opinion piece by George Will entitled “Transferring wealth upward.” The always erudite Mr. Will made the point that subsidies for electric vehicles are essentially a boondoggle for the rich. He holds special disdain for the $15 billion proposal by President Biden to install 500,000 charging stations to further promote electric vehicles, making the irrelevant comparison of gas stations appearing via free market force in the decade from 1920 to 1930. And he concludes by saying the program is senseless, for our automobiles account for a “mere” 2.4% of global emissions. That 2.4% equals over a billion tons of CO2, by the way.
Will the subsidies for EV’s initially go predominantly to the wealthier among us? Of course they will. But our situation today is not a market transition. It is an existential crisis in which a responsible government “for the people” must act.
And who does Mr. Will believe will be making those EVs at $25 per hour? And, as market forces create critical mass and pricing is driven down, who exactly will be advantaged? Everyone.
I say even more subsidies. And help pay for them by eliminating our subsidies to the oil companies!
David Wilcox
Greensboro
Bonuses?
If North Carolina raised the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, the General Assembly wouldn’t have to pay folks a re-employment bonus.
Kathy Kirkpatrick
Greensboro