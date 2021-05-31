Tuesday's letters

“50% of Americans have been vaccinated! And the other 50% believe Trump won the election … .”

Thus states a political cartoon in the News & Record recently. This is not funny, true or helpful.

About 30% of the registered voters in Wyoming are Democrats and yet 63% of the population is at least partially vaccinated. Maine has 715,000 fully vaccinated citizens and only 387,000 Democrats. All across our country many Republicans and Democrats don’t want to be vaccinated yet. For most, this has little to do with the former president.

I’m grateful for my right-leaning parents for many reasons. Recently they were among the first to receive a vaccine a few short months after our Democratic leadership told them and the world how reckless the president was to declare a vaccine could be developed safely in 2020.

Thanks to mom and dad and their ilk, four months later I felt I could safely roll up my right sleeve to get vaccinated. They taught me that funny to one might not be funny to another.

They also taught me to tell the truth and to try to be helpful.

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro

