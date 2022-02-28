Tuesday's letters

Tough-guy Trump?
I read where 62% of people in the U.S. believe that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president. That this many of our citizens cannot see through the former president’s sham tough-guy act is appalling.
To believe this, you have to ignore Trump acting like a school child with a crush every time he encountered Putin. You have to ignore that Trump believed and repeated Putin’s claim that tiny Montenegro would initiate a war and drag the U.S. into it because of NATO, which Trump apparently didn’t even know is a strictly defensive alliance.
Because Trump ordered his translator to tear up the notes of his meeting with Putin, we will never know what went on in that confab, but it is reasonable to conclude Trump wasn’t acting in our interests.
Then there is Trump’s reaction when Putin invaded Ukraine. A “genius” move, said Trump.
Tough guy? Sounds more like a sycophant to me. Or, from Putin’s perspective, a useful idiot.
William Appel
Raleigh
Putin’s evil, but ...
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is reprehensible.
Here’s what President Biden had to say: “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”
We are right to be alarmed and concerned. But let’s not also be hypocritical as we condemn the Russian leader. Think back 19 years to the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Substitute “Bush” for “Putin” in Biden’s words and the statement retains its truth in that context. (One might even suggest that Putin’s claims, weak as they are, are more valid than Bush’s were. At least the alleged threat to Russia is right at its border, not halfway around the world.)
All war is reprehensible and it’s always a choice, always a bad choice. And it diverts resources from dealing with serious, long-standing problems that could be solved.
Ukraine is the crisis du jour. While it indeed is a very serious situation, it is also another in a string of distractions — bogus justifications for failing to prioritize the mother of all crises: climate chaos. So, as we persist in this folly, we will continue to endure, suffer from and ultimately succumb to increasingly worse Weather of Mass Destruction.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Connect the dots
Some notable petrochemical, tobacco and other corporate polluters stand to profit from weakening American democracy and environmental-climate change policy. From 2015 to 2020 11 corporations, termed by Daniel Faber as “polluter-industrial complex” (Altria/Phillip Morris, RAI Services/Reynolds American, Koch Industries, Dominion Energy, American Electric Power, Exelon Corp, Marathon Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, General Motors and Waste Management) donated $2.8 million to state lawmakers who support voter-suppression bills aided by entrenched conspiracy theories of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election results.
Despite repeated election audits and judicial reviews discrediting the incidence of fraud, rising voter suppression legislation has emerged across the country aimed at Black, brown, Indigenous, student and some low-income white communities. Accordingly, these communities are disproportionately at risk for environmental harms like air pollution, water contamination, radiation and extreme weather events of climate change, resulting in higher economic vulnerabilities and health effects.
Says Dr. Robert Bullard, often described as the father of environmental justice: “America is segregated, and so is pollution. The same racist and undemocratic forces that allow communities of color to be disproportionately poisoned are also implicated in disproportionately suppressing ... voters and subverting our democracy.”
Defeat voter suppression! Stand for environmental justice!
Minta Phillips Julian
Putin’s threat
Mankind has never created a deadly weapon that he has not eventually used. It is just a matter of time and politics. Vladimir Putin is unpredictable and unstable. Appearances can be deceiving, but not with Putin. He is as sneaky as he looks.
Anyone who would launch a missile into a crowded city with women, children and elderly people would launch a nuclear missile and we should get him out of office ASAP.
Leroy Seawell Greensboro