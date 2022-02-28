Tuesday's letters

Here’s what President Biden had to say: “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

We are right to be alarmed and concerned. But let’s not also be hypocritical as we condemn the Russian leader. Think back 19 years to the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Substitute “Bush” for “Putin” in Biden’s words and the statement retains its truth in that context. (One might even suggest that Putin’s claims, weak as they are, are more valid than Bush’s were. At least the alleged threat to Russia is right at its border, not halfway around the world.)

All war is reprehensible and it’s always a choice, always a bad choice. And it diverts resources from dealing with serious, long-standing problems that could be solved.

Ukraine is the crisis du jour. While it indeed is a very serious situation, it is also another in a string of distractions — bogus justifications for failing to prioritize the mother of all crises: climate chaos. So, as we persist in this folly, we will continue to endure, suffer from and ultimately succumb to increasingly worse Weather of Mass Destruction.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro