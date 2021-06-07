Tuesday's letters

Coke? Really?
I own land, have a family home and pay taxes in Surry County. I grew up and have a brother, aunt and cousins in Surry County. I spent 11 days in Surry County over the past month.
I like Coca-Cola. It is my choice when I buy a drink from a vending machine.
The Surry County commissioners have voted to remove Coca-Cola machines from county office buildings because “corporate America (is) trying to affect public policy” in Georgia.
Commissioner Eddie Harris says “millions of Americans believe that the last election was not held in a fair manner.” Does he believe that the election in Surry County was unfair?
Coca-Cola employs 37 people in Surry County. What do they think of this vote by their representatives?
There have got to be more pressing local issues the Surry County Board of Commissioners can deal with rather than wasting its time and my tax money while making me look elsewhere for a Coca-Cola.
Betsy Fox
Greensboro
Trump instills fear
Recently Rep. Liz Cheney remarked in a CNN interview that members of the U.S. House would have voted to impeach then-President Trump but that they were concerned that their security and the security of their families could be affected by that vote. That is a really significant thing to say about the current state of our politics.
She went on to say that she believes that Donald Trump is at the root of this violent threat to our democracy.
Please pause for a minute and let this sink in. Members of Congress are concerned that if they vote against Trump, they could put their lives (and the lives of their families) in danger. And that this danger is due to the words and actions of the former president of the United States. This, according to Liz Cheney, who until recently was the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House.
Republicans who continue to believe in Trump’s lies about the election are playing with fire! By not standing up to Trump’s craziness they are putting our democracy at risk.
Bill Dudley
Greensboro
Race-obsessed
America is fixated on race. Academia in particular, and now, corporate America and American sports.
Every segment of our society today must first consider any possible racial impact before making any decision, on anything.
I thought the purpose of anti-racism was to unite, not divide. To combine, to meld, different races and cultures into one united effort for the betterment of all. The supposed champions of minority causes have turned this upside down by demanding decisions be made based on skin color, the exact opposite of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s plea.
We are bickering over gender identification, removal of statues, equity vs. equal opportunity, crime-rate disparities, defunding police and our sins of the distant past — while communist China is rapidly overtaking our economic and military superiority. We’d best quickly get our priorities in the correct order.
Past and present renowned world leaders (and world history) tell us that empires, great nations, seldom fail as a result of external forces. Internal rot/strife/abandonment of what made it great are the usual culprits. I’m sorry, President Biden, but “the greatest threat to America since the Civil War” is not “white supremacy.” It is, the radical left minority’s successful cowering of the majority.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Coach K retires
Great article by Ed Hardin on June 3 and even better responses from former North Carolina coach Roy Williams on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring. Only months after fellow legend Williams retired, K decided to call it quits. Particularly interesting was Hardin’s comment that Coach K is more concerned about relationships with his players than winning or losing. Both Hardin and Williams described the Duke/Carolina rivalry as “the greatest rivalry in sports.”
Sadly, with NCAA transfer rules in place, the college game may not be the same again. As Hardin previously noted when Williams retired, “... (H)e was tired of the modern game of dealing with fools, with entitled
athletes and their families.”
Coach K’s and Williams’ retirements may have signaled the end of college basketball as we know it. Thanks for the memories!
Richard Rainey
Greensboro
The Hyphens?
After seeing the “Dash vs. Hoppers” letter in today’s News & Record (June 4), I thought I would dash off this quick observation. As I recall from grammar classes “back in the day” (do they actually teach grammar anymore?), the punctuation mark between Winston and Salem is not a dash, but rather a hyphen.
Jim Ertner
Greensboro