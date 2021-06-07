Tuesday's letters

She went on to say that she believes that Donald Trump is at the root of this violent threat to our democracy.

Please pause for a minute and let this sink in. Members of Congress are concerned that if they vote against Trump, they could put their lives (and the lives of their families) in danger. And that this danger is due to the words and actions of the former president of the United States. This, according to Liz Cheney, who until recently was the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House.

Republicans who continue to believe in Trump’s lies about the election are playing with fire! By not standing up to Trump’s craziness they are putting our democracy at risk.

Bill Dudley

Greensboro

Race-obsessed

America is fixated on race. Academia in particular, and now, corporate America and American sports.

Every segment of our society today must first consider any possible racial impact before making any decision, on anything.