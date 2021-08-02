Tuesday's letters

It is a gun issue

The letter writer who said the term “gun violence” (“Don’t blame guns,” July 28) is biased, and we should use the term “people violence” instead, wasn’t seeing the whole picture. People can commit violence in many different ways, using knives, sticks, fists. But of all the tools people use to kill, only guns were created specifically for the purpose of killing.

The U.S. homicide rate is three times higher than in Canada, a country much like ours in many ways. Guns are readily available in Canada, but must be licensed and licensure must be accompanied by training. Gun laws in the U.S. are much more lenient. In this country we have more guns than people, including children, about 121 per 100 people. Canada has about 35 guns per 100 people. It is clearly “gun violence committed by people” that is killing so many of us.

The term “gun violence” is not inherently biased, but specific. Any phrase can be used in a biased way, but can also be used simply descriptively.

It seems to me that to say this term is necessarily biased is in itself a form of bias, the assumption that anyone who uses the term will already have a negative attitude toward guns.

Lyn McCoy