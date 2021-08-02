Tuesday's letters

COVID and Cone
I was shocked by recent stories about health care systems deciding to require COVID vaccinations for workers and volunteers. First, I was shocked by the information that all health care workers were not vaccinated already. Then, I was shocked by the stories that some workers were protesting the decision to require vaccination.
Many people in Guilford County are living with an auto-immune disease, including me. To fight the progression of my disease, I take an immunosuppressant. Those of us with compromised immune systems and other health conditions may be more at risk of tragic outcomes if infected with COVID-19. In addition, people taking immunosuppressant drugs are more susceptible to viruses and may receive less immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health care workers went above and beyond the call of duty this past year. I applaud their efforts.
Now, I ask that they not be a health risk to me and others when we seek care at Cone Health. If a health care worker decides to not be vaccinated, it is too risky for them to care for me, or anyone else.
Health care systems should be safe places to get care. I hope Cone Health leads the way in patient safety.
Donna R. Dinkin
Greensboro
Get vaccinated
Actor John Wayne once proclaimed: ”Life is tough. If you’re stupid, it’s even tougher.”
Today, people are also making life “tougher” for the rest of us. Never thought I would ever suggest such a thing as the government forcing its citizens to be vaccinated.
But, come to think of it, this wouldn’t be the first time activities were restricted for those refusing to be vaccinated. And there are numerous other examples of us temporarily forfeiting a civil right for the common good.
I know, this is dangerous territory. Much as I hate it, as potentially liberty-threatening as this is, this may be one of those times.
When I was a young lad, polio was sweeping the country; two of my close neighborhood friends here in Greensboro contracted it. One died; one wore leg braces for life.
Mandating the Salk polio vaccine was never considered, because it wasn’t necessary! Was America that much smarter in the 1950s — less “stupid”? Sure seems like it.
Please folks, be smart, get vaccinated now ... so the government doesn’t keep chipping away at our freedoms even more.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
It is a gun issue
The letter writer who said the term “gun violence” (“Don’t blame guns,” July 28) is biased, and we should use the term “people violence” instead, wasn’t seeing the whole picture. People can commit violence in many different ways, using knives, sticks, fists. But of all the tools people use to kill, only guns were created specifically for the purpose of killing.
The U.S. homicide rate is three times higher than in Canada, a country much like ours in many ways. Guns are readily available in Canada, but must be licensed and licensure must be accompanied by training. Gun laws in the U.S. are much more lenient. In this country we have more guns than people, including children, about 121 per 100 people. Canada has about 35 guns per 100 people. It is clearly “gun violence committed by people” that is killing so many of us.
The term “gun violence” is not inherently biased, but specific. Any phrase can be used in a biased way, but can also be used simply descriptively.
It seems to me that to say this term is necessarily biased is in itself a form of bias, the assumption that anyone who uses the term will already have a negative attitude toward guns.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Border fiasco
The Biden administration’s southern border policy is an unmitigated disaster. The Department of Homeland Security’s Alejandro Mayorkas has said the border is secure. What a joke.
They have ended all the Trump measures that were working and sent out a message to the world: Cross the Rio Grande and you will be welcomed.
Catch-and-release is a terrible idea. This is a carefully scripted crisis. This administration is implementing ineffective efforts to protect our borders, presenting significant national security and public safety threats.
Massive numbers of uninvited guests are having a severe and staggering impact on the taxpayers at all levels of government.
Then there is the idiocy of Vice President Harris’ plan to make the Central American triangle a paradise, thus taking away the incentive for their citizens to make that journey. What a risible proposal.
It is all about power, folks. The current numbers of illegal entrants in our country are unprecedented and remember, they represent new Democratic voters. Recently The New York Times published an op-ed: “There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be A Citizen To Vote.”
Sound crazy? These leftists are deadly serious. Save the republic. Vote in 2022.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Systemic racism?
Whether it’s Commissioner of Public Safety Bull Connor in Birmingham, or Sheriff Jim Clark in Selma, or President Trump, it’s always the same racial bias and hatred.
Certain kinds of people of the white race have committed hate-filled crimes against Black people for decades ever since the antislavery amendment to the Constitution was passed.
Post-Reconstruction laws of that era demonstrated that many states didn’t want Black people to vote. Finally, 100 years after the 13th Amendment, the civil rights era ushered in the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, guaranteeing Black people the right to vote.
Now we see that right systematically being eroded. Some say it’s not racism; it’s merely the grasping for raw political power. That grasp for power is for the heart of minority voting rights.
Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, several states have passed what can only be called anti-voting rights laws, and many more are in the pipeline for approval in other states. Those laws are aimed at lowering the turnout of minority voters.
But systemic racism doesn’t exist?
Congress, pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — and the For the People Act.