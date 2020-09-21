Tuesday's letters

Then vs. now
In the wake of Justice Ginsburg's death, Sen. Thom Tillis wasted no time in demonstrating exactly who he is — an unprincipled hypocrite whose word means nothing.
Tillis then (10 months before the 2016 presidential election):
“While President Obama is entitled to nominate an individual to the Supreme Court, the Senate has made it clear it will be exercising its constitutional authority to withhold consent of the nomination. We are in the middle of a presidential election, and the Senate majority is giving the American people a voice to determine the direction of the Supreme Court" (www.tillis.senate.gov/2016/3/burr-tillis-say-they-won-t-consider-high-court-nominee).
Tillis now (less than two months before the presidential election):
"There is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support, and the liberal activist Joe Biden will nominate and Cal Cunningham will support, who will legislate radical, left wing policies from the bench" (www.yahoo.com/gma/trump-calls-senate-republicans-act-155024953.html)
Vote him out. North Carolina deserves better.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
RBG's legacy
A champion passes: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.
A relentless fighter for equal justice under the law, this justice ended her body’s long fight with cancer.
She leaves us now with the example of using whatever our own gifts are to help people and to improve our society, as she used her own prodigious gifts to do just that, in the arena of the laws and the Constitution.
Her brilliance of mind, largeness of heart and understanding how laws affect people who struggle day to day are inspiration to us who pause in deep sorrow at her passing. We will miss her deeply.
Elizabeth Chartrand
Greensboro
Justice for Smith
How are Minneapolis, Louisville and Winston-Salem different from Greensboro?
The first three cities have taken steps to rectify police actions that resulted in the deaths of three Black people — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and John Neville. More than two years ago, Marcus Smith, a homeless Greensboro man, died after being hogtied by the police. The state medical officer declared Smith's death was a homicide.
How has the Greensboro Police Department and the City Council responded? City officials have said that officers followed proper procedures in the events before Smith’s death, even though the Greensboro Police Directives contains the following warning about the restraint device used on Marcus Smith:
"At no time shall the wrists and ankles of an arrestee be linked together using the RIPP HOBBLE restraining device, unless the arrestee can be seated in an upright position, or on their side. If this is done, the knees of the arrestee will not be bent more than 90 degrees (unless extenuating circumstances exist) to prevent stress being placed on the arrestee’s chest muscles or diaphragm which might contribute to a positional asphyxia situation."
It is time for Greensboro officials to be held accountable for Smith's death and for those people responsible for his death. We must have equal justice for all.
Tim Lindeman
Nancy Walker
Greensboro
Root causes?
As I am reading the news article “Activists: Urgent need to address inequality in city” (Sept. 18), I am struck by the low percentage of funds awarded to women and minority owned businesses.
However, more useful data would be the percentage of applicants overall that were minority- and women-owned businesses.
Was the number of applicants in these categories small? Perhaps we should focus on how we as a community can help and encourage minority- and women-owned businesses to apply, successfully.
Ruth Petty
Greensboro
Goodbye
I’m ending my subscription after 30 years as a regular reader and subscriber. The decision doesn’t come easily as my parents always had a subscription for my brothers and me, aspiring for us to be more worldly and more community-minded. And my first real job was delivering papers in junior/senior high for the Daily News before it merged with the Record.
But when your local paper largely quits covering local news and converts to an increasing number of wire stories from elsewhere, eventually it makes it clear its vision for the paper during the internet era no longer delivers what this customer is seeking: maximum local coverage. I have been increasingly frustrated in recent years at this seemingly wrong-headed direction for the paper. Strong local coverage appeared wise for the paper to maintain its relevance as the internet has thoroughly covered national and world news long before the paper is delivered the next morning.
But recent decisions to further trim local news stalwarts like Ed Hardin were the final straw. I didn’t always agree with Ed’s opinions but he always made me think and I know he loved area sports. It’s sad to say goodbye. But it’s time.
Erik Albright
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!