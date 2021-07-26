Tuesday's letters

Best present ever
I am perplexed about the many people who are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. I’m sure that many of these same people have had a wide assortment of vaccines in the past. Some might be old enough, as I am, to remember getting the smallpox vaccine or an annual typhoid vaccine. More people may remember getting the polio vaccine when it was still a shot.
The polio vaccine is my most memorable. I was 10 going on 11. A campaign had begun to vaccinate school children, but they started one grade below me and were going to work their way down before going up. My mom had worked in public health during the polio epidemics, so I was acutely aware of the results of polio. She was then working as a nurse. So I asked her if there was any way I could get polio vaccine for my birthday. She said she would see if it was possible.
On my birthday, the 23rd of December, she took me to the Health Department. I sat in expectation, hoping for my shot. A nurse came in carrying a silver tray. On it was a syringe containing what I thought of as magic.
It had a red ribbon wrapped around it. I have thought of it as the best birthday present ever.
Anne Carter
Summerfield
A divisive idea
In answer to the letter from Kathy Kirkpatrick, chair of the Democratic Party of Guilford County (“Reparations necessary,” July 25):
The Democratic Party would do well to drop this highly divisive idea from its political platform. Nothing screams group guilt louder than blaming the sins of the past on people who are alive today. Ms. Kirkpatrick states: “ Our country was built on the backs of slaves and Indigenous people, and white people continue to reap the benefits.” Does that mean that white immigrants (the Irish, Germans and others) just had to show up and everything turned out fine?
This country has much to do to rise up to its promises, but attempting to right historical wrongs with reparations will create a chasm of accusations, greed and bitterness.
The Democratic Party needs to look forward and not backward.
Obbe Haverkamp
Greensboro
Thumb of control
I agree with N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker’s assessment of the Republican-infected state legislature’s plan to dissolve the governing body of the NCHSAA. If Tucker were white and male, there would not be an issue. The legislature is attempting to politicize an organization that is best left as it is.
The Republican legislators are trying, at every opportunity, to put the thumb of control on every aspect of North Carolina life. It is unnecessary, and it is wrong on every level that comes to mind. Just leave it alone.
Judith A. Walters
Reidsville
Biden’s bold plans
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens our lives in unprecedented ways, but as individuals we can take actions to protect ourselves. Climate change is a much more catastrophic threat and no matter how individuals change their behavior, only government action can reduce the greenhouse gases causing global warming
Scientists have been warning about the consequences of rising temperatures since the 1980s. Now, we are seeing those warnings come true; 2016 and 2021 are the two hottest years on record. Temperatures well over 100 degrees, forest fires, torrential floods, drought and other natural disasters are commonplace. Just imagine what your life will be like when such heat waves knock out the electric grid or destroy our food supply. How do you protect yourself from catastrophes of this scale? The U.S. needs to act now before it’s too late.
President Biden has proposed bold plans to address this impending crisis, but what’s the bottom line for Republicans? They refuse to raise taxes on corporations and individuals making more than $400,000 or even to increase funding for the IRS so that billions can be collected from wealthy tax cheats.
Tell Sens. Richard Burr (202-224-3154) and Thom Tillis (202-224-6342) to support the president’s efforts to reduce global warming now.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Carr’s new job
Congratulations to Nora Carr on her new position as assistant director at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Her 13 years of leadership as chief of staff at Guilford County Schools are greatly appreciated by this former Board of Education member.
Nora leaves the school system to join past GCS Superintendent Mo Green at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston-Salem — our loss, their gain. The foundation is fortunate to have these two individuals as leaders in that each demonstrates honesty, diplomacy, openness, kindness and integrity. How refreshing in this day and age.
Kris Cooke
Greensboro
Nothing but foxes
Now, it’s complete. There are nothing but foxes on the Jan. 6 Pelosi panel investigating the Capitol “insurrection” chicken coop. Though some are disguised as to not appear as foxes.
I’m on pins and needles awaiting the report, the results of this latest inquisition. Only the whole world knows how this will turn out. Hopefully not another three-year, Russia, Russia, Russia inquisition, with a 30-plus-million-dollar invoice to taxpayers, with zero results.