Tuesday's letters

Best present ever

I am perplexed about the many people who are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. I’m sure that many of these same people have had a wide assortment of vaccines in the past. Some might be old enough, as I am, to remember getting the smallpox vaccine or an annual typhoid vaccine. More people may remember getting the polio vaccine when it was still a shot.

The polio vaccine is my most memorable. I was 10 going on 11. A campaign had begun to vaccinate school children, but they started one grade below me and were going to work their way down before going up. My mom had worked in public health during the polio epidemics, so I was acutely aware of the results of polio. She was then working as a nurse. So I asked her if there was any way I could get polio vaccine for my birthday. She said she would see if it was possible.

On my birthday, the 23rd of December, she took me to the Health Department. I sat in expectation, hoping for my shot. A nurse came in carrying a silver tray. On it was a syringe containing what I thought of as magic.

It had a red ribbon wrapped around it. I have thought of it as the best birthday present ever.

Anne Carter

Summerfield