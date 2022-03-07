Tuesday's letters

Honoring Weil
In the Feb. 20 News & Record, Renee Skudra and Nils Valdis Vytautas Skudra proposed a monument to Gertrude Weil, a suffragist, for her contributions to civil rights. The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad has been working toward this goal for the past two years. A monument will be unveiled on Oct. 7 to honor Ms. Weil’s role in founding the North Carolina League of Women Voters. A “National Votes for Women Trail” marker honoring Ms. Weil also will be unveiled.
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters was founded in February 1920 to assist women in voter registration and to educate them on issues. After the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, Ms. Weil called a meeting on Oct. 7 at the newly opened Guilford County Courthouse to dissolve the N.C. Equal Suffrage Association and create the N.C. League of Women Voters. Attending were local notables such as Harriet Elliott, Laura Cone, Bertha Sternberger, Helen Brooks and Elaine Cone. Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association when the 19th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1919 and ratified in 1920, and Maud Wood Park, first president of the U.S. League of Women Voters, also attended
The public dedication will occur at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Guilford County Courthouse.
Willie Taylor
Greensboro
Putin must go!
The inhumanity being experienced in Ukraine brought on by its Russian neighbor is beyond belief. To paraphrase President George H.W. Bush, “This cannot stand.” Russia gave us Mr. Putin — and it is primarily Russia’s responsibility to get rid of him. I believe that humanity should have a dynamic worldwide day of protest — perhaps led by the United Nations and churches throughout the world, including the Russian Orthodox Church — against “Putin’s War.” This would show everyone — especially Russians — the vicious, widespread and indiscriminate evil that is being done by Putin and his cronies. Russians fought alongside our GI’s in World War II to defeat Adolf Hitler — they now need to rise to the challenge of defeating “Adolf Putin”! He must go!
Bill Giddings Greensboro
Gas is cleaner, but ...
In response to the March 4 letter “Energy as power” (and last week’s United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change urgent and updated report at www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg2): Where does natural gas fit in climate policy and our national security?
In a nutshell: Natural gas is substantially less emissions-intensive than coal, but only if methane leakage is substantially reduced. While transitioning our economy to the necessary timeline of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 our U.S. national security will best improve with renewable clean energy independence while addressing global climate migration and future food insecurity. How? Predictable, scheduled, rising carbon pricing is the most effective, efficient way to answer the question of what role natural gas will play in that transition.
With carbon-fee-and-dividend legislation, such as EICDA (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act), free-market principles will move us toward innovations in renewable energy and U.S. energy independence. Call Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to support EICDA and thank Rep. Kathy Manning for her co-sponsorship of this important national security and energy policy.
Minta Phillips
Julian
School bus drivers
For six years, Ms. Neal (Mildred Zigler) safely and lovingly drove my children to and from Northern Guilford Elementary School. I had more contact with her than any other Guilford County Schools employee over the past six years.
I would like to thank Ms. Neal for safely driving my children to and from Northern Elementary. She kept them safe and told me when they had problems such as broken eyeglasses. She kept them safe. She is a great person and does a job that many of us do not want to do. Driving a school bus takes a special license, the skills to drive a large vehicle and the patience and compassion to safely onload and offload students to and from the bus as well as to listen to the rowdy voices of children on the bus. Thank you, Ms. Neal, and all school bus drivers.
Karen Wallace
Browns Summit
Unchain our energy
Saturday’s back-page article, “Biden halts oil, gas leases,” should have been front-page news.
At a time when Ukraine needs help stifling Russian aggression, and NATO allies Germany, Italy and France need an assurance of energy supplies other than what Russia can provide, our president curtails energy development in the U.S. All in the guise of combating climate change? Phooey.
America has more oil/gas in two major basins than the rest of the world combined. And we produce it under environmental guidelines that are more strict than anywhere else. Must we really buy dirty Russian oil and continue supporting Putin’s war machine against Ukraine?
A year ago, we were the world’s largest exporter of oil and gas. Now we’re begging Russia and others to buy theirs. Now might be a good time to change course.
Jim Lumsden
Greensboro
Oil insanity
Am I missing something, or are carbon emissions produced by oil we buy from Russia lower than carbon emissions produced in my country, the USA?
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
The writer chairs the Project 2020 Committee for the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.