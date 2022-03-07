Tuesday's letters

I would like to thank Ms. Neal for safely driving my children to and from Northern Elementary. She kept them safe and told me when they had problems such as broken eyeglasses. She kept them safe. She is a great person and does a job that many of us do not want to do. Driving a school bus takes a special license, the skills to drive a large vehicle and the patience and compassion to safely onload and offload students to and from the bus as well as to listen to the rowdy voices of children on the bus. Thank you, Ms. Neal, and all school bus drivers.