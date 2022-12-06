Tuesday's letters

Unwise spending

The city of Greensboro is planning to spend upwards of $80 million to $100 million on the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho project. The combination of Windsor Recreation Center, the Vance Chavis Library and Nocho Park is a one-stop, joint facility that will celebrate and promote innovation; education; health and wellness; recreation; art; and cultural expression, says the city. The facility is planned to be built on Gate City Boulevard at the site of the current programs.

In a time when homelessness and crime problems seem at crisis levels, a project of this magnitude for parks and recreation and the library, worthy as those programs are, deserves a lot more public scrutiny than has been afforded this project up until now.

I hope that the City Council, the media and the public will ask a lot more questions about the amount of money that will be spent for this.

James Bennett

Greensboro

Quacks and hacks

So the progress we were making against the COVID virus was fine for a while, though that apparently went on too long, to paraphrase George Will.

Enter our latest billionaire bull in a china shop, Mr. Musk, to eliminate Twitter’s controls over the misinformation anyone wishes to post on this subject in his growingly putrid cesspool of the social media.

So bring it on, all ye quacks and hacks and all-out blatant liars. What does it matter if we add a few more to the 300 or so lives being lost each day to this disease, mostly in my senior age group, mostly unvaccinated?

There are payments to be made now on that massive loan, with interest accruing, and advertisers to be lulled back into the fold at Twitter, all in the name of that most noble of causes, freedom of speech!

And score a big victory for the virus, which seemed to be losing its battle against us — until that went on too long.

William Yaner

Jamestown

Political suicide

Speaking recently on a news site, Semafor, Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state and director of the CIA, labeled Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, “the most dangerous person in the world.” He said he wasn’t joking. Pompeo is a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

As a voter I have a few questions for Mr. Pompeo: Does Ms. Weingarten possess a nuclear weapon? Or more than 150 nuclear weapons? Has she ever invaded another country without provocation? Has she ever indiscriminately bombed hospitals, schools or homes, thereby slaughtering innocent men, women and children, including babies? Has she ever schemed to subvert the peaceful transfer of power in the United States?

When, if ever, will the Republican Party liberate itself from clownish, cable “news”-oriented dog-and-pony shows and become a serious political party again?

But it isn’t just Pompeo. Now that Republicans will control the House, Rep. Paul Gosar, a defender of Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier and avowed white supremacist, Rep. Lauren Boebert, an election denier who continues to spout the Big Lie as well as racist and anti-LGBTQ comments, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theorist and an avowed bigot, will have prominent seats on crucial legislative committees.

This is political suicide.

The last time a Republican won the popular vote in a presidential election was in 1988. But for the Electoral College, neither George W. Bush nor Donald Trump would have been elected.

Voters like me want serious candidates, not far-right extremists. Ninety-eight-eight was a very long time ago.

The Republican Party remains on suicide watch.

James S. Bergquist

Randleman

1:7, yet failing

Guilford County Schools has a work force of 10,000 and a student population of 70,000, a ratio of 1:7. Yet more than half of our students are not proficient in most subjects. A bit upside down?

Another “upside down”? Our school board condones the book “Salvage the Bones” for AP English. While this book may have an acceptable storyline, the passages of graphic, pornographic sex scenes within the book are what parents find offensive. There are millions of books, and we have to come up with books like this?

Board member Dianne Bellamy-Small said that when she was growing up, books were written by and about white people. Is she implying there is no acceptable literature written by and about Black people that doesn’t include graphic sex? When I asked another board member if this is the kind of “literature” she wants her young children reading at school, her response was, “They see a lot worse than that on TV.”

It’s sad to see GCS sink to this lowest common denominator of indecency and poor education.

How can we start to fix some things? Let go of unnecessary supervisors with six-figure salaries, use the money to employ manpower to teach our kids and leave inappropriate materials out of our schools.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro