Tuesday's letters

Was this a joke?

Are you kidding me? Is the author serious (letter, "Biden gaffes," April 1) or is this an April Fool's Day prank?

The letter author opens with "angry verbal mistakes" and President Biden's use of these to putting us in "great jeopardy." It further says that "at some point the 25th Amendment must be considered."

The president's comments are, at least, not angry verbal lies. The 25th Amendment should have been considered one nanosecond after the last former president took the oath of office.

Beth Carroll

Greensboro

No new taxes

As a candidate and former representative of Greensboro City Council District 5, I urge residents to beware of a political tactic to increase your taxes without calling the plan a tax increase.

In December 2021, I became the first candidate to announce publicly that I would support a revenue-neutral tax rate after the significant increase in your property evaluation.

Simply put, there is a mathematical formula that would allow you to pay the same amount of property tax after your value increases.

During the last evaluation, that formula was $2.11 per thousand-dollar valueless than the rate at that time. It’s a political scheme that allowed the city to extract more than $5 million from your pockets.

As eight of nine of your current council members voted to increase your property tax rate three years ago, do not expect them to be taxpayer-friendly this time.

Support for public safety, fiscal responsibility and making Greensboro a more business-friendly city are among my top priorities this election.

Tony Wilkins

Greensboro

Not working

This is government that works for you?

High gas prices, inflation at 10% plus; war in Ukraine; not drilling for more oil in the U.S.; wanting you to buy a high-priced electric car. The border is a mess but Congress has time to pass an anti-lynching bill?

I guess that will help with the problems facing American citizens. Government has stopped working for the American citizens years ago.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Street maze

My usual Saturday morning practice for many years is to visit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street — a wonderful place to shop, buy and visit. Lately my progress from the north side of town has often been blocked to allow whoever to have a walk/run in order to accomplish, I suppose, some perceived civic good.

Based upon several year's experience, and especially this morning (April 2), whoever determined which streets needed to be completely blocked gave no regard to how inconvenient said blockage would be to ordinary citizens trying to traverse town via Battleground Avenue-Smith Street-Murrow Boulevard.

I would ask those in charge of this sort of thing in the future to try to leave some more reasonable way around the blockage created and to see that the streets are closed no more than absolutely necessary. It would also be considerate if those in charge would advise the market staff so that they could in turn let the rest of us know via their weekly posts to come around the back way or just stay home.

Kenneth Sisk

Greensboro

More bonds?

Hello, Greensboro. Before you blindly vote yes for a billion-dollar school bond, please review your latest property tax revaluation. Mine was increased over 30% this year, raising my property taxes more than $700 annually this year.

Voters approved a $300 million school bond only two years ago. The school system has not spent the money from that bond and they are asking for five times more money in this bond. The scary thing is the fact that Guilford County Schools knows voters will give them the money because no one ever says no to schools.

Well, I say $1.7 billion is a slap in the face if GCS demands more funds when they have not even spent the first $300 million bond. Furthermore, taxpayers have zero clue to the effect of a $1.7 billion bond will have on their taxes when citizens have not fully recognized the effect of the new property assessments.

The city/county should allow the effects of all the previous bonds and current tax revaluations to land in mailboxes before they demand more money. Vote no on the school bond. The effects of previous bonds and recent tax assessments have yet to be felt.

David Smith

Greensboro

A degree offensive?

Regarding the news that at least 17 colleges and universities in the U.S. will jointly offer honorary degrees to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their commencements this spring:

Wow! Who knew that offering honorary degrees could be an effective weapon against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. colleges and universities, unite in support of the Ukraine! Award those degrees and we'll push Russia right back where it belongs!

Yeah, right. Instead, why don't you use all that brain power and come up with something more useful.

Gil Boylston

Whitsett

Putin's motivation

We know why Putin can't back down and simply go away.

He had one achievement after the fall of the Soviet Union: the reclaiming of Crimea.

Putin deals with his humiliation by blaming others. And now his world is out of control, so his target is Ukraine to compensate for the humiliation.

To quote Nelson Mandela (speaking on the politics of humiliation): "There is no one more dangerous than he who has been humiliated."

Barbara Foster

Greensboro