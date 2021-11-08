Tuesday's letters

Gerrymandered

The new voting districts of North Carolina are alarming. What happened to the idea of a democracy based on representation of the populace?

Voters in Guilford County will be distributed across three districts. How will Congress respond to Guilford County needs when our voices are so diluted?

North Carolina’s congressional districts have been drawn basically so that those who currently represent the state retain power. They are not drawn to mirror the voices of the North Carolina citizens or to allow new perspectives to emerge.

If the courts approve this political gerrymandering, how can we call ourselves a representative democracy?

Marian Ruderman

Greensboro

Farewell, HT

When Harry Thetford passed away several days ago, we lost much more than an outstanding columnist who loved to write about veterans. Harry was an honest, straightforward man who would tell it like it is, no matter the subject. He was a fine example of a born-again Christian who would always tell the truth.