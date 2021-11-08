Tuesday's letters

Gerrymandered
The new voting districts of North Carolina are alarming. What happened to the idea of a democracy based on representation of the populace?
Voters in Guilford County will be distributed across three districts. How will Congress respond to Guilford County needs when our voices are so diluted?
North Carolina’s congressional districts have been drawn basically so that those who currently represent the state retain power. They are not drawn to mirror the voices of the North Carolina citizens or to allow new perspectives to emerge.
If the courts approve this political gerrymandering, how can we call ourselves a representative democracy?
Marian Ruderman
Greensboro
Farewell, HT
When Harry Thetford passed away several days ago, we lost much more than an outstanding columnist who loved to write about veterans. Harry was an honest, straightforward man who would tell it like it is, no matter the subject. He was a fine example of a born-again Christian who would always tell the truth.
As one of his many friends, you always knew he was sincere, whether or not you agreed with him. He will be sorely missed by many of us, and especially by his sweet wife Martha. As a born-again Christian myself, I am extremely confident I will see him again in Heaven.
HT, enjoy the best place a person can be until we join you. Blessings!
Norman Franklin
Greensboro
Know the facts
Whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine has become an emotional minefield largely due to the influence of ill-informed politicians and media personalities who stoke divisiveness and recalcitrance and promote potentially dangerous cures such as hydroxychloroquine (potentially lethal heart rhythms) and the animal antiparasitic agent ivermectin.
If you truly want to make a decision based on fact and truth, I recommend the following references:
Mayo Clinic Q&A podcasts with Greg Poland, M.D., vaccinologist and infectious disease specialist on myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and his podcast on the delta variant. The Mayo Clinic is known for its guiding principles of faith, hope and science.
UpToDate for patients provides the latest data on the pandemic or any medical query.
P.O.E.M.s (Patient-Oriented Evidence that Matters) is a synopsis of research studies reporting patient care outcomes such as improvement in quality of life or mortality.
More than 90% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated or have received only one shot. Even if were they lucky enough to survive the acute illness (more than 600,000 have not!), the long-term complications (transitioning to a “long-hauler” status) threaten to impact intellectual capacity and cardiac and pulmonary health for the rest of their lives.
As Ecclesiastes 7:12 states: “The advantage of knowledge is this: that wisdom preserves the life of its possessor.”
William Hopper, M.D., FACP, FCCP
Greensboro
Finally!
John Hood says the prospect of Medicaid expansion is “unwise” and he is disappointed that some N.C. lawmakers are considering it (News & Record, Oct. 31). Only 12 states (about 24%) have not understood the advantages expansion could provide. Most are Southern states that show poorly when compared to the health care rankings of all 50 states. North Carolina ranks 33rd out of 50 — well below average.
Of 120 rural hospitals that have closed since 2010, seven were in North Carolina. (Do the math.) When those were lost, that meant nowhere for patients to be seen. All those hospital jobs were lost, so the economy was significantly impacted. About 11.4% of North Carolinians are uninsured or underinsured. N.C. doctors advising that we begin Medicaid expansion are frequent contributors to the News & Record’s editorial pages and state many possible advantages. We should listen to the medical professionals.
Investigate North Carolina’s health rankings at: America’sHealthRankings.org. Might I suggest that Hood, and all N.C. citizens, should be disappointed in those rankings? If Medicaid expansion has helped elsewhere, we should be encouraged, not disappointed, to know that N.C. lawmakers are seriously considering it — finally.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Super-spreader?
In June of this year we attended the Merry-Go-Round Theater’s presentation of “42d Street,” in Auburn, N.Y. The theater holds 501, and it was packed! Since it was a weekday matinee, we were mostly retirees. We looked out over a sea of white-haired folks seated elbow to elbow, coughing and wheezing from our geriatric maladies. Most of us wore masks, but some bozos didn’t cover their nozos (you know who you are) or took their masks off when they thought nobody was looking.
Then, for more than an hour, we laughed, clapped and yelled our appreciation of a wonderful show. The musical played from June 30 to July 1.
COVID-19 incubates in two to 14 days. Sure enough, the first super-spreader occurred on July 3, followed by new super-spreaders every day until mid-August. (Oh, the humanity!)
Oops! That last paragraph was a lie.
The missing fact? We all presented vaccination cards at the door.
Ken Haynes
High Point
The writer works at Piedmont Senior Care. From December 2021 to March 2021 he was a member of the Cone Health Respiratory Clinic team, which screened patients with potential acute COVID illness. As medical director of two skilled nursing facilities he helped to care for more than 30 active COVID cases, of whom six unfortunately died.