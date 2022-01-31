Tuesday's letters

Coleman and schools
Anyone engaged with the Guilford County commissioners might well ask: “What are they really thinking?”
For Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, this question was never hard to answer. In words and deeds, it was clear that she was thinking of how she might make our community a more just and healthier place in which to live.
Those of us who have been part of Project ONE, the five-year initiative to secure funding to hire one professional nurse for every public school, knew, even before we began our work, that Commissioner Coleman understood that children needed ready access to a qualified health professional during their school day. We are saddened to learn of her passing but will remember her and her service with deep gratitude.
Consider honoring her memory by learning more about the Guilford County Schools bonds. Then spread the word. Tell your friends and neighbors that while children need teachers, other professionals and support staff, they also must have buildings that are properly heated, cooled and maintained, and equipped with modern technology imperative for learning.
Commissioner Coleman knew what children need to thrive. She did more than her part to get us started. Let’s stay the course and get the job done!
Robin Lane
and Margaret Arbuckle
Greensboro
EV’s and gas taxes
The article in Thursday’s N&R (“GOP presses Cooper on gas tax revenue,” Jan. 27) suggest that electric vehicle drivers get an unfair break on road maintenance costs. In reality, EV drivers pay an annual fee of $130, regardless of usage. Against the current gas tax of approximately $36 cents a gallon, that evens out when driving about 13,000 miles a year.
Some will do better than others, in the same way that we pay lower road taxes for our Prius than we do on our F150. But EV drivers are not getting a “free ride.”
That underscores one of several reasons to eliminate the gas tax entirely, and assess a mileage-based fee ($0.01/mile?) at registration renewal, based on the mileage read during the annual inspection and vehicle weight.
Bill Bucklen
Greensboro
Parks need boost
Congratulations to our leaders, movers and shakers for landing two huge companies in Greensboro! Now it’s time to “put on the dog.” By that I mean create attractive scenery for all the bigwigs who will be visiting.
Along with that, we should spruce up our terribly neglected parks and recreation areas, not just for the new people who move here, but for us who have lived here for decades.
I am a member of the Lake Townsend Yacht Club, but we’re not really a yacht club; we’re a dinghy club. That means we sail small boats and welcome, as well as teach, sailors of any skill. Poor Lake Townsend has been neglected for years. It’s a shame that Joseph Bryan was so supportive of our club and that the support has not continued.
But it’s not just for us. Several fishing tournaments are held there every year. If you visit the lake, which is beautiful, you’ll notice that it has not had any attention in decades. That’s an insult to taxpayers whose money supports or supposedly supports the Parks and Recreation Department. With COVID-19, so many residents have used these parks for the joy of gatherings outdoors.
The parks need restoration now!
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
The horseshoe crab
Regarding the story “Nature, business collide in S.C. marshes” (Jan. 23):
If you received one of the 12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, your injection was tested with limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL), a reagent prepared from horseshoe crab blood. LAL ensures that injectable pharmaceuticals and implantable medical devices are free from harmful bacterial toxins. A synthetic reagent, advocated by the referenced author, was not used in releasing safe COVID-19 vaccines, because it is FDA-unapproved and unproven.
The truth is that Charles River Labs is a fierce advocate of horseshoe crab conservation. They have successfully advocated for legislation that prevents millions of horseshoe crabs from being used as bait, have developed an FDA-licensed cartridge that reduces the need for horseshoe crab blood by 95%, and partnered with state agencies to identify areas, like salt marshes, where watermen will not endanger the habitat of shorebirds.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission reported in 2019 that the biomedical industry doesn’t deplete horseshoe crab or red knot populations, and Debra Cramer, foremost bird scientist, reported that red knots are threatened by global warming and habitat loss, not biomedical collection. The truth is that without LAL, we risk the safety of billions of patients’ medications around the globe, a risk I’m unwilling to take.
James F. Cooper, M.Sc.
Greensboro
The writer holds a doctorate in pharmacy. His research in 1970 produced a way to test for bacterial toxins in injectable drugs using an extract prepared from the blood of horseshoe crabs. He also founded Endosafe Inc., which was acquired by Charles River Labs in 1993 to produce LAL reagent.