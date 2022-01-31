Tuesday's letters

Along with that, we should spruce up our terribly neglected parks and recreation areas, not just for the new people who move here, but for us who have lived here for decades.

I am a member of the Lake Townsend Yacht Club, but we’re not really a yacht club; we’re a dinghy club. That means we sail small boats and welcome, as well as teach, sailors of any skill. Poor Lake Townsend has been neglected for years. It’s a shame that Joseph Bryan was so supportive of our club and that the support has not continued.

But it’s not just for us. Several fishing tournaments are held there every year. If you visit the lake, which is beautiful, you’ll notice that it has not had any attention in decades. That’s an insult to taxpayers whose money supports or supposedly supports the Parks and Recreation Department. With COVID-19, so many residents have used these parks for the joy of gatherings outdoors.

The parks need restoration now!

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

The horseshoe crab

Regarding the story “Nature, business collide in S.C. marshes” (Jan. 23):