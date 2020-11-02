Tuesday's letters

The silliness of
calls for diversity
Your Friday editorial, "More voices would benefit city boards," was informative and well-presented, but it was mistitled. “More voices” means you want to increase the size of city boards. Your editorial says nothing about making city boards larger; rather, it argues for more diverse voices.
Here, too, your argument falls short. Why? Because you want more Black (and Hispanic) voices — you say nothing about older voices or female voices or gay voices. Just Black voices.
Your editorial also fails to address the follow-up issue: What will the city do when the number of Black voices is larger than their percentage in the city’s population? If seven of 10 board members are Black, but the Black population of Greensboro is only 50%, will two Black board members have to resign? What other city populations are you willing to consider and who will be the watchdog of the percentages?
This is just silliness. Even you admit “Diversity for diversity’s sake benefits no one.” Diversity should be a nice-to-have, not a goal, especially in things like city boards and commissions.
There is one final issue: Why do you (editorially) only push for diversity in majority-white groups? Shouldn’t diversity apply to all official groups?
Len Docimo
High Point
Ballot's still MIA
My letter about missing absentee ballots appeared on Oct. 7. The Board of Elections told me they were voiding my ballot (No. 26515), which had disappeared with many others that were marked outbound Sept. 7 and Sept. 11.
According to BallotTrax that ballot was never voided, nor was a replacement sent, though each time I called the BOE gave me conflicting dates for having processed a new one. The News & Record picked up the story, as did CNN and many news outlets around the globe. I want to update by reporting that I never received the absentee ballot that was supposedly mailed before I voted in person on Oct. 16. Immediately after I voted, BallotTrax listed the absentee ballot I never received as "spoiled."
In short, BallotTrax was far more reliable in its reports than the Guilford County BOE. I applied for an absentee ballot not because I was afraid of getting sick but because I am sick. I should not have had to go to the poll.
There is a name for what happened: it is called voter suppression, and the Guilford County BOE needs to be investigated.
Lee Zacharias
Greensboro
Not created equal?
In his Sunday column (Nov. 1), Charles Davenport Jr. reached a new low. His words smack of elitism if not not blatant and overt racism. Mr. Davenport cheered voter suppression and appeared to applaud prohibiting "idiots" from voting.
I would remind Mr. Davenport of Mr. Jefferson's ideal that "all men are created equal." Apparently that doesn't apply to Mr. Davenport's utopia.
How does he propose that we institute his vision of suppressing the idiot vote? Do we form "idiot panels" whose task is to determine the qualifications or disqualifications of each voter a la Sarah Palin and her imagined "death panels?" If so, should not Mr. Davenport be concerned about his own disenfranchisement?
The Republican Party in North Carolina and nationally has long waged a campaign to suppress the electorate, especially minority voters, in an effort to thwart a rising tide against their policies and candidates. It is truly disheartening to see men of intellect such as Mr. Davenport cheer them on.
Randy Dunbar
Greensboro
Why so afraid?
Why are Republicans trying to suppress the vote?
What are they afraid of?
Do they honestly think Trump cares about them with his super-spreader rallies endangering others' health to benefit himself?
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
Pitts' wrong turn
For the first two (of three) columns of his op-ed, I thought, "Lordy, Lordy, Leonard has seen the light!" Those first two legs of type were a perfect description of what the last several decades of creeping, advancing, progressive/liberal/socialist ideology have done to America. Perfect in every way, e.g., “how much there is to lose”, “a moment long in coming,” “a showdown between the better angels of our nature and the worse” and “we have marched toward it blithely, numbly, concession by concession, deferral by deferral, for decades."
But then he exposes his true self by devoting his last column to misplacing blame for the above on his usual, created demons: ”a deadly plague," "fascism,” “our president, objectively the most witless and venal man ever to occupy that office," etc. And he tops it by writing “America the greatest, most just and benevolent country in history) has become the Stupid Giant of planet Earth.”
Yes Leonard, today in the voting booths, “It is our turn to save this country,” but assuredly not as you prescribe.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Intimidation
On Oct. 30, vandals torched two banners displayed at a church in Chapel Hill. One said "Black Lives Matter" and the other said "Vote." The next morning in Graham, police officers pepper sprayed voters on a peaceable march to the polls.
Both are clear cases of unlawful intimidation against those who exercise their constitutional rights to express their thoughts ... and to vote.
Not surprisingly, we’ve heard not a word of condemnation from the White House. We cannot expect a call for “law and order,” or for respect for our constitutional liberties, from a man who practices neither.
To his credit, North Carolina’s governor has called the unnecessary use of pepper spray “unacceptable.” but most state legislators have remained silent while vigilantes, domestic terrorists and unregulated "militias" roam our streets, intimidate voters at our voting sites, and break our laws with impunity, and those who have sworn to "serve and protect," and to support our state’s constitution, flagrantly violate that oath.
We did not send our troops to fight for democracy abroad only to see it attacked from within. We must speak out and demand — with our voices and our votes — that democracy and our Constitutional rights.
Vicki Ryder
Durham
