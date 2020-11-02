Tuesday's letters

The silliness of

calls for diversity

Your Friday editorial, "More voices would benefit city boards," was informative and well-presented, but it was mistitled. “More voices” means you want to increase the size of city boards. Your editorial says nothing about making city boards larger; rather, it argues for more diverse voices.

Here, too, your argument falls short. Why? Because you want more Black (and Hispanic) voices — you say nothing about older voices or female voices or gay voices. Just Black voices.

Your editorial also fails to address the follow-up issue: What will the city do when the number of Black voices is larger than their percentage in the city’s population? If seven of 10 board members are Black, but the Black population of Greensboro is only 50%, will two Black board members have to resign? What other city populations are you willing to consider and who will be the watchdog of the percentages?

This is just silliness. Even you admit “Diversity for diversity’s sake benefits no one.” Diversity should be a nice-to-have, not a goal, especially in things like city boards and commissions.