Trump's lawyer
The use of the United States Justice Department to act as the president’s personal attorney should have people out in the streets protesting in volumes that far exceed those for Black Lives Matters.
The Justice Department is tasked with, among other things, ensuring our civil rights, protecting children from human trafficking, combating elder abuse and consumer protection. We have already seen how this president wants to manipulate our Constitution for his own benefit and the U.S. Senate simply sits back and lets it happen.
That is not a government for the people and by the people. This is not what great leaders do. It is not even what mediocre leaders do.
The Justice Department's job is to protect the American people, not a man who has no moral compass. I for one can no longer tolerate any person who blindly supports this president. Donald Trump and his enablers are destroying our democracy, and if we reward this behavior with a second term, it is only a matter of time before he proclaims himself dictator.
Is that how we make America great again?
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
State of denial
In response to the letter from a veteran who defended Donald Trump (Sept. 11):
I first want to offer him my respect for his service to our country. The way he worded his letter, I know that he is an honorable man.
I would like to share with him my reaction to what he wrote to the retired Air Force officer who lost her brother in the Vietnam War. The problem that many of us have with President Trump’s denial is that we know he uses denial to challenge anything said about him that is unfavorable. It makes no difference to him whether it is true or false. He will deny that it is true.
Many have seen indisputable proof that this man is a pathological liar. Unfortunately, he has many followers who have adopted the same defense of what he says: denial that it is true.
I think most of us would agree that we have had a relationship with someone who lied to us frequently and we begin mistrusting anything that might be said when they were accused of doing something wrong.
Actually, I trust the “anonymous” source much more than I trust Trump’s denial of what he has or has not done.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
'Reputable' media
Why did the N&R print a letter on Sept. 11 from a someone who was so blatantly lying?
Referring to the "losers and suckers" slur of the military by the president, the guy wrote: "President Trump has emphatically denied making this statement. No other reputable news organization has corroborated it."
No sir. Not true. You're wrong. Just because Trump denies saying something doesn't mean he didn't say it.
As for the corroboration part, just below the letter is Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts writing about the same subject — of Trump's disgusting disdain for people who give of themselves for the country by sacrificing and serving in our military. And maybe dying for it.
Pitts: "... Meanwhile, a number of other news organizations, including AP, The Washington Post and, incredibly, Fox News, have confirmed the story, in whole or in part."
Not that a sentient being who's paying attention needed to be told that by Pitts. But just what is the point of printing knowingly (I assume the letter editor knows the facts) false garbage and lies?
We get enough of that daily from Trump. You guys should and can do better.
Brad Krantz
Greensboro
Editor's note: We believe that reputable news outlets did confirm the report, but we decided that the letter writer was entitled to his own opinion as to who is reputable and who is not.
Party guest
A recent column about the age children become aware of racial differences ("White, brown, black, glitter and big, pretty bows" by Sara Moreno de Nicolas, Sept. 6) reminded me of a memorable event when my little blonde daughter was in a Princeton, N.J., kindergarten (in the mid-1960s).
She was having her birthday party and was allowed five guests, some of whom I had not met. When telling me her guest list, she said, "I can't wait for you to meet T'wanna; she has the most beautiful hair!" No mention of her brown face.
That is still a favorite memory.
Virginia Achey
Greensboro
Honest portrait
I would like to commend the writer of the Sept. 11 letter who went to great lengths trying to justify being a Trump supporter. His paragraph describing a "Trump cultist" provided a well-written description of Trump's irrational beliefs and highly destructive actions.
Ironically, in trying to convince himself, and others, that there are valid reasons to support Trump, he created a more truthful portrait of the president than any words that have departed Trump's lips since he swore to defend the Constitution.
I encourage Trump supporters who claim to love the USA, and the democratic principles on which it was founded, to reread that letter with an open heart and mind, and really ask yourself if you can continue to enable and condone his actions with your vote.
To use one of Trump's favorite words, the letter "beautifully" describes the ways in which this president's actions are destroying the reputation and foundations of this great country. Try as you may, an honest evaluation of this presidency cannot be justified by further support of this man.
Thanks for proving that a Trump supporter and cultist are really no different. They both will vote for him again.
Kimberly Thompson
High Point
