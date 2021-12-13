Tuesday's letters

A long and winding road to prosperity

This is absolutely great news about the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and the Toyota battery manufacturing complex — it’s certainly been a long and winding road — but one well worth the time, effort and money. We cannot give Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin of Greensboro and Randolph County Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye enough credit. They never gave up and would not let others either. Given the complexity of acquiring and developing an 1,800-acre megasite, a dedicated team from the cities, counties, state and economic development agencies worked tirelessly to make it happen. And at PTI Airport, Ted Johnson and Kevin Baker kept the dream alive — slowly acquiring more than 1,000 acres around the airport.

Project Thunderbird is so exciting, with direct investment and jobs and all the potential for future grow of our aviation industry. And Honda Aircraft’s announced development of its next-generation jet continues to solidify our region’s manufacturing heritage. We should be grateful for all of the planning and preparation that got us here. Happy Holidays!

Dan Lynch

High Point

