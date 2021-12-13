Tuesday's letters

A long and winding road to prosperity
This is absolutely great news about the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and the Toyota battery manufacturing complex — it’s certainly been a long and winding road — but one well worth the time, effort and money. We cannot give Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin of Greensboro and Randolph County Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye enough credit. They never gave up and would not let others either. Given the complexity of acquiring and developing an 1,800-acre megasite, a dedicated team from the cities, counties, state and economic development agencies worked tirelessly to make it happen. And at PTI Airport, Ted Johnson and Kevin Baker kept the dream alive — slowly acquiring more than 1,000 acres around the airport.
Project Thunderbird is so exciting, with direct investment and jobs and all the potential for future grow of our aviation industry. And Honda Aircraft’s announced development of its next-generation jet continues to solidify our region’s manufacturing heritage. We should be grateful for all of the planning and preparation that got us here. Happy Holidays!
Dan Lynch
High Point
A joyful noise
For those who feel that the world has gotten so bad that it can’t get any worse (“You can’t fall off the floor”), you may want to step outside between 7 and 8 a.m. There you will hear such a racket and a clamor that you may wonder what in the world is going on. Do not be alarmed; it is only the smaller, short-lived creatures heralding the breaking news (that the larger, long-lived ones, at times, forget) that the sun also rises.
Gay Davis
Greensboro
Draining Medicare
Despite the deluge of advertisements for Medicare Advantage plans, most Medicare recipients choose traditional Medicare. This allows them to manage their own care and reimburses for care from the great majority of physicians throughout our nation. Traditional Medicare also depletes the Medicare Trust Funds most slowly, having administrative costs around 2%.
Supposedly to increase value, the last administration started piloting new plans utilizing Direct Contracting (DC). These investor-owned entities are allowed to assign people covered by traditional Medicare to any medical provider they have seen within the past two years, without getting their consent! These investors will be able to make money by limiting services provided to these patients.
Direct Contracting plans have administrative costs of 10% or more. Paying them will more rapidly spend down money intended to fund future coverage of our growing Medicare population. Though these companies say that privatization will save money by improving the health of covered lives, any savings will go to investors rather than to patient care.
Contact your congressional representatives to prevail upon the Biden administration to discontinue direct contracting pilot programs. Removing middlemen and providing improved benefits equally to all eligible citizens will best preserve future Medicare.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
Only 10 years
What an outstanding announcement for all of us within the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite area! Thanks to all who made that happen. The payback to us today and well into the future will prove beneficial.
The financial resources allocated and benefits to be realized are well beyond my comprehension. As to the “time” element, it is remarkable to me that it only took 10 years. Given the number of moving parts over those 10 years, to now have the success as announced is remarkable. To achieve such success in only 10 years is a job well done.
We all look forward to even more economic success well into our future and particularly the future of our children.
Art Winstead
Greensboro
Virus: Who benefits?
A recent letter talked about how the Republicans want to keep the virus going. Actually it’s just the opposite. Even Democrats have admitted Biden would not have won the election if not for COVID, and they’d like nothing more than to have the virus again for the next couple of election cycles. Remember who came out and said they did not trust the vaccine when it was introduced? It was Biden and Harris.
Even more absurd, this letter was thrilled at Dr. Anthony Fauci for asking Sen. Ted Cruz about Jan. 6. Recently, Fauci defended the idea that U.S. citizens flying back into the country needed to show proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test. But when asked about people who were not flying into the nation, who instead were illegally crossing the border from Mexico on foot, he said that was a totally different situation. And Fauci’s “defense” to this was to ask about Jan. 6? Looks like someone may be trying to change the narrative.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
The writer retired as president of the Greensboro Economic Development Alliance in 2014.