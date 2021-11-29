Tuesday's letters

I’ll never forget
I read with interest and agreement the letter on Sunday, Nov. 28, “Teach truthfully.”
Growing up in the 1940s and ’50s I knew something was very wrong with the way Black people were treated: separate water fountains, restrooms, restaurants, schools, even churches.
I never had the privilege of playing football or baseball with Black youngsters. (The N-word was banned in my home and considered the same as profanity.)
During my high school years in the early/mid ’50s I worked after school and weekends at our two local movie theaters. I will never, ever forget the prominent sign on the box office window:
“NEGROES BALCONY ONLY”
“NO INDIANS ALLOWED”
We had a small community of Lumbee Indians about a mile from our little town. How did their parents explain to their children they couldn’t go to the movies?
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
A sorry episode
I was appalled by the incident described by guest columnist Keith Ellis (“Talking while Black? An afternoon downtown turns humiliating”) in the Nov. 28 edition of the News & Record. Mr. Ellis certainly deserves the simple apology that he requested from the downtown restaurant or the manager on duty who had racially profiled and insulted him for “bothering our customers” as he was speaking to an acquaintance who was dining at a sidewalk table — particularly as he has been a regular diner there.
Mr. Ellis was a gentleman for not naming that restaurant, but if I knew it, I would add my voice to his in requesting the simple apology that he asked for. As a white person, I can only offer my personal apology to him for the disrespectful behavior of the individual and the restaurant that treated him in such a shabby manner.
Yes, downtown Greensboro businesses and their patrons do occasionally have issues with impoverished or mentally ill “street people,” as I know from prior personal experiences. Those experiences are not justification for racial profiling by any business offering products and services to the public. The unnamed restaurant might offer that manager a week off without pay to think about offering an appropriate apology.
Dr. Jonathan D. Heck
Greensboro
Hollywood and guns
As a law-abiding firearms owner and shooter since I was young (now I’m age 67), I was delighted that you published “Love of Guns: Hollywood’s affection increases risks of shooting, both on and off the set” (Ideas, Nov. 21).
Finally, an article not attacking average firearms owners but putting much of the blame for firearm violence where it belongs: squarely on the backs of Hollywood hypocrites who advocate gun control yet simultaneously make livings and millions and billions of dollars producing movies and television shows that gush with excessive firearm violence.
You think Steven Spielberg does not have a firearms collection matching any found in a museum? You think bodyguards for Hollywood or New York actors carry water pistols?
The essential problem: Youth see movie and television firearm violence but without seeing the true consequences of it: corpses and wounds inflicted by actual legal and illegal firearm use.
Rather than sheltering children from firearms, they should have mandatory classes in high school teaching them about firearms and firearm safety with graphic footage shown of the effects of fatal and nonfatal gunshot wounds.
Firearms and marksmen — not negotiation — converted a British colony into the United States. We should honor that reality, not exploit it by gratuitous violence in the mass media.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Time to unplug?
This holiday season, we can all take a slow deep cleansing breath. We, who are surviving this plague, are free to live on and cherish the past and make new memories. The blue sky, the autumn leaves and the first frosts make us aware of something bigger than ourselves.
Meanwhile, the news in America continues to depress and separate us. The themes of violence and anger are amplified by social media.
The COVID plague will pass, but not for many more months. This holiday will not stop the plague. Our country now has another plague: hatred and distrust. It will be as difficult to stop as COVID.
Perhaps it is time to turn off the electric storm that poisons our lives. Read a book, tell a story, turn on some quiet music, and listen to our better natures with respect and humility. Do one good deed each day and make someone feel special. It’s not a cure, but a drop of goodness that gives us a way forward.
This holiday season, let’s all take a slow, deep breath and let the air out peacefully.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Why now?
I totally agree with the Nov. 23 letter from a nurse questioning why the county mask mandate would be lifted now (“Why now on masks?”). And I would like to add that those who have been vaccinated are the most protected but remember these vaccines were developed for the first (alpha) version of COVID.
The delta and delta-plus mutations are still rampant, so put your mask on unless you wish to catch COVID and deal with the ramifications, whatever they may be.
N.B. Carroll, Ph.D.