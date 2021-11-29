Tuesday's letters

I’ll never forget

I read with interest and agreement the letter on Sunday, Nov. 28, “Teach truthfully.”

Growing up in the 1940s and ’50s I knew something was very wrong with the way Black people were treated: separate water fountains, restrooms, restaurants, schools, even churches.

I never had the privilege of playing football or baseball with Black youngsters. (The N-word was banned in my home and considered the same as profanity.)

During my high school years in the early/mid ’50s I worked after school and weekends at our two local movie theaters. I will never, ever forget the prominent sign on the box office window:

“NEGROES BALCONY ONLY”

“NO INDIANS ALLOWED”

We had a small community of Lumbee Indians about a mile from our little town. How did their parents explain to their children they couldn’t go to the movies?

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

A sorry episode