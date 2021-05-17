Tuesday's letters

I personally had no dog in that fight as my vote went to Ralph Nader, feeling that neither major party candidate was worthy or capable of leading our country. A year later, after 9/11, my wife and I chose to give George W. Bush the benefit of the doubt and support him as much as possible. That lasted through the Patriot Act but disappeared when he decided to try to use his political capital to dispose of Social Security.

Larry Johnson

Greensboro

On Black hairstyles

In response to Ms. Crystal Monique Richardson’s Sunday guest column (“Yes, hair has become social justice question,” May 16) I would beg to differ.

Hairstyle fashion is not a determining factor of race, it is just that ... fashion. To ask athletes to keep hair trimmed and out of their opponents’ faces and eyes is a commonsense safety issue.

Likewise employers have every right to ask employees to conduct their personal appearance in a businesslike manner. It is not a racial issue. Please try arguing a case before the bench in a halter top and telling the judge it is a unique display of Blackness or try running that by the U.S. military and its requirements for “high and tight.”