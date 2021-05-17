Tuesday's letters

Toward selfishness
For many, a key component of a spiritual faith is loving your neighbor as yourself. Unfortunately, in many ways our political system is structured to reward people who don’t live by this tenet. In recent decades we’ve seen the devolution of character on display particularly within the Republican Party.
The pursuit of power at the expense of our democracy will not end well for us all. If the efforts to marginalize voters result in a minority of uncaring, self-centered politicians ruling the majority, I predict we will see greater unrest in the coming years.
We spring from divine origins. Perhaps we should try to live up to that birthright.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
What about 2000?
John Hood’s column last Sunday (May 9) on conspiracy myths damaging our democracy began with the 2004 election, tap dancing past the 2000 result, which saw the Supreme Court step in, and overstep, affecting the results of the presidential election in the state of Florida. Despite Gore’s plurality of 500,000 popular votes, the SCOTUS decision gave Florida’s Electoral College votes to Bush and Gore got axed. This is not a conspiracy “myth.”
It was that 2000 election which exposed and exacerbated the widening gulf between our two major parties. Today, there are fewer voters in the middle because our differences have become so strongly delineated.
I personally had no dog in that fight as my vote went to Ralph Nader, feeling that neither major party candidate was worthy or capable of leading our country. A year later, after 9/11, my wife and I chose to give George W. Bush the benefit of the doubt and support him as much as possible. That lasted through the Patriot Act but disappeared when he decided to try to use his political capital to dispose of Social Security.
Larry Johnson
Greensboro
On Black hairstyles
In response to Ms. Crystal Monique Richardson’s Sunday guest column (“Yes, hair has become social justice question,” May 16) I would beg to differ.
Hairstyle fashion is not a determining factor of race, it is just that ... fashion. To ask athletes to keep hair trimmed and out of their opponents’ faces and eyes is a commonsense safety issue.
Likewise employers have every right to ask employees to conduct their personal appearance in a businesslike manner. It is not a racial issue. Please try arguing a case before the bench in a halter top and telling the judge it is a unique display of Blackness or try running that by the U.S. military and its requirements for “high and tight.”
I wonder what Greensboro’s tax base looks like 10 years from now when all of these identity politics issues drive employers away. For the record, I am a white progressive who prefers black and blond hair to be kept out of my food. This extreme nonsense from both sides has to stop.
But if the fight for racial equality comes down to making the white man pay, then you will find very few supporters for that type of vindictiveness disguised as justice.
Joe Waters
Greensboro
Collins canceled
Was the Greensboro City Council’s summary dismissal of Tony Collins from the Zoning Commission an appropriate response to his rudeness to Dr. Carrie Rosario?
If we assume Mr. Collins is personally responsible for 400 years of oppression of persons of color and 5,000 years of repression of women, then, yes, Mr. Collins’ immediate removal from the Zoning Commission was appropriate. Just get rid of him!
But, if we judge Mr. Collins on his behavior, i.e., if we regard him as something more than a political cipher, alternative punishments for his conduct, which, in any case, was offensive, might have been worth considering. Especially in view of Mr. Collins’ wholehearted public apology to Dr. Rosario and her gracious acceptance of that apology.
The council could have suspended Mr. Collins from the Zoning Commission, perhaps for a month or two. Alternatively, the council could have read a notice of censure into the meeting minutes, i.e., the public record. Either sanction would have alerted Mr. Collins and the public that his disrespectful behavior was unacceptable. The desired deterrent effect would have been achieved.
Given Mr. Collins’ 35 years of community service, lesser sanctions may have been more appropriate than the council’s reflexive dismissal.
Sid Stern
Greensboro
A nonpartisan crisis
Bipartisanship is much talked about, but seldom practiced. But there are always important issues that concern people of all political stripes. For instance, climate change.
It is known that a majority of Democrats and most independents are in favor of climate practices that lead to a cleaner environment. There are also many Republicans who engage in volunteerism and policy discussions on how to create a healthier world for future generations.
In 2019, Republican pollster Frank Luntz conducted a survey on Republican attitudes toward climate change. He found that four out of five GOP voters wanted to put politics aside and reach solutions on climate change. Even more impressive, 75% of GOP voters under the age of 40 supported one such solution: carbon-fee and dividend plans. These plans exact a fee from emitters like fossil fuel companies and return that money to each American through a system of monthly payments. One bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, promises to reduce carbon pollution by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.