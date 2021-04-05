Tuesday's letters

On being ‘woke’

The term “woke” has already developed a strong, negative connotation. I am, however, proud that a large and growing proportion of the U.S. population is willing to stand up and admit that we have been functioning from a false American narrative. It is long past time to come to the realization that our history is not as pristine as we were taught.

It seems to me to be a strength of the American character to be willing to come to grips with something more akin to the truth. For example: Slavery was wrong. It was always wrong. It has had a long-term (and negative) impact on everyone and everything it touched.

It is always difficult to admit mistakes and every country’s historical trajectory is replete with them. I can understand those who struggle with Confederate monuments being removed; spelling “white” with a small “w”; eliminating children’s books that contain discriminatory images or passages; and pointing out the faults of America.

It is hard to accept that America is not perfect. But, I believe being “woke” is a healthy sign and so is debate. This is good for America.

Wayne Foster

Greensboro

A warm Easter