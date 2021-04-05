Tuesday's letters

On being ‘woke’
The term “woke” has already developed a strong, negative connotation. I am, however, proud that a large and growing proportion of the U.S. population is willing to stand up and admit that we have been functioning from a false American narrative. It is long past time to come to the realization that our history is not as pristine as we were taught.
It seems to me to be a strength of the American character to be willing to come to grips with something more akin to the truth. For example: Slavery was wrong. It was always wrong. It has had a long-term (and negative) impact on everyone and everything it touched.
It is always difficult to admit mistakes and every country’s historical trajectory is replete with them. I can understand those who struggle with Confederate monuments being removed; spelling “white” with a small “w”; eliminating children’s books that contain discriminatory images or passages; and pointing out the faults of America.
It is hard to accept that America is not perfect. But, I believe being “woke” is a healthy sign and so is debate. This is good for America.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
A warm Easter
I’m sure there are many friendly and welcoming churches in Greensboro, but this Easter Sunday morning I attended, for the first time, an outdoor service at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church.
When I arrived to join the outdoor service, the first friendly greeting I received was from the senior pastor. I had failed to bring a chair for outdoor seating, so the senior pastor graciously found a chair for me and introduced me to an associate pastor and several church members. Many of the members came up to me before the service and introduced themselves, giving me a warm welcome.
I applaud and appreciate this church for its outstanding hospitality and gracious greetings to a visiting stranger.
Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church obviously embraces the joys of human connections.
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro
No wonder
Greensboro is experiencing a rise in crime. It cannot find enough recruits to fill police openings.
Why would anybody want a job where the local government will not back them?
If you break the law and are arrested, some people whine that it’s the cop’s fault. Why would anybody want that job ?
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Melvin’s legacy
Enough about Jim Melvin. I grew up in Greensboro and was a young adult during the Melvin years. Last year all of the protests about things in the past — our U.S. history, our local history — started and they continue. While I respect the rights of others, I am tired of people trying to change history. That was then and this is now.
Let’s progress. Jim Melvin has done more to build this city than any one person, business or group. He brought our city back from the dead. He got us through the days when the mills were closing and the city desperately needed a new identity. He brought banking to Greensboro, jobs, revenue and Elon University School of Law.
Indeed, were it not for Melvin, those students wouldn’t even have the top-grade legal education in which they enrolled. Jim Melvin has continued to work for our city even after leaving office. The results include a baseball team and downtown stadium, more businesses downtown and more jobs for every person, no matter their background.
Enough complaining. Jim Melvin is a good man. The events of the past are done. Move forward for a change, for good change.
Carol Carter
Greensboro
The full story
There are times when the News & Record must be desperate for letter writers, and Sunday, April 4, was one of those days.
A letter convicted Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin before the trial is over, and left out any issues that helped the defense in their case. For an accurate picture of the so-called victim, go to https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/06/12/george-floyd-criminal-record and specifically read Candace Owens’ comments regarding George Floyd’s criminal record. By the way, Owens is Black and as smart as they come.
Bottom line: Before convicting the police, wait and hear the defense team’s evidence, which includes drug use, criminal history, whether Floyd resisted arrest, his size (he was 6 feet seven inches tall), etc.
The news media will not mention Floyd’s criminal background, his prison history, his many arrests for selling and buying illegal drugs.
They will only mention what the police did to arrest this person. I and most intelligent readers, want to hear the full story of this arrest with an unfortunate ending.
Robert Goodman
High Point
CorrectionA March 28 letter, “Victim-blaming,” misstated a fact. The Greensboro Record in 1979 did refer to the Klan-Nazi shootings as an “ambush” in a headline, as the letter said, but not as a “massacre.”