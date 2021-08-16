Tuesday's letters

Unwinnable
For those who are crucifying President Biden for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan let us remember that President Trump wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David.
Just how long should we fight a war that is unwinnable? We have been there 20 years. Should we stay another 20?
If we stay another 50 years the results, sadly, will be the same. We have trained 300,000 Afghan troops who throw down their weapons when confronted with fighting. What else could you do for people who won’t fight for themselves?
To veterans: I fully see your point that you fought and many died ... and for what? But the question has to asked: If not now when? How many more American casualties do we suffer before enough is enough?
Let me see a raise of hands for the ones of you who have sons and daughters, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters whom you are willing to sacrifice for an unwinnable war?
What’s happening is almost unbearable to watch but what is the best way to help a people who refuse to help themselves? Americans have suffered too many casualties and have spent enough money. So when?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Will we never learn?
Well, we’ve done it again. After the loss of so much blood and tens of billions of dollars, the U.S has another loss to deal with and the Afghan people are thrown back into the hands of the Taliban.
Lord, will we never learn?
After Vietnam, Iraq, Somalia and North Africa, you’d think the best and the brightest leadership would learn, but apparently not. In the meantime China lurks on our horizon and our Navy is considered by some to be second to China’s. The American people deserve better than this mess.
My heart goes out to the Afghan people and especially the Afghan women and girls. They are now in the hands of barbarians.
Roger Rollman
Greensboro
Flammable
Every so often I hear about things that set my hair on fire. Recently, it happened twice, a two-alarm fire.
First, notes of a telephone call former President Trump made to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, pressuring him to declare that the 2020 election was corrupt, are shown below, including my interpretations in parentheses:
The president: “Just say the election was corrupt (even though you know this is a lie) and leave the rest to me (selling the Big Lie) and the Republican congressmen (most Republicans in Congress will follow my lead, whether or not it is good for the country).”
Second, the sharp increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths are almost completely unnecessary. The fact that so many people chose not to be vaccinated when the vaccine became freely available gave the virus a chance to mutate and become even more dangerous. Every death can be laid at the feet of the people who spread the lies about these vaccines.
Once unvaccinated people get deathly ill with the virus, many undergo a deathbed conversion, realizing their mistake. However, it is too late. Hopefully, it is not too late for us to shut down the virus before it mutates again.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Pet project
Kudos to the Guilford County Animal Services on Wendover Avenue for organizing and running an open house in its parking lot last month at which many dogs and cats found new homes, including our own sweet mixed breed. The staff and volunteers worked hard to pull it off the best they could being shorthanded, and they succeeded wonderfully.
And what we received with our adoption was a highly detailed record of all the medical examinations and care she received from the very first day she was picked up as a stray and continuing for three months: wound treatment, vaccinations, steroids, sedatives, preventive medications, microchip insertion, spaying/neutering, flea prevention and the very expensive, lifesaving heartworm shots — all at no cost to us.