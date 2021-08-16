Tuesday's letters

Will we never learn?

Well, we’ve done it again. After the loss of so much blood and tens of billions of dollars, the U.S has another loss to deal with and the Afghan people are thrown back into the hands of the Taliban.

Lord, will we never learn?

After Vietnam, Iraq, Somalia and North Africa, you’d think the best and the brightest leadership would learn, but apparently not. In the meantime China lurks on our horizon and our Navy is considered by some to be second to China’s. The American people deserve better than this mess.

My heart goes out to the Afghan people and especially the Afghan women and girls. They are now in the hands of barbarians.

Roger Rollman

Greensboro

Flammable

Every so often I hear about things that set my hair on fire. Recently, it happened twice, a two-alarm fire.

First, notes of a telephone call former President Trump made to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, pressuring him to declare that the 2020 election was corrupt, are shown below, including my interpretations in parentheses: