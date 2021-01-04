Tuesday's letters

Is this what they meant by "Make America Great Again"?

Gary Parker

Archdale

COVID's death rate

Let's talk percentages.

I don't doubt that susceptible people have died from "COVID-related" causes but why aren't the media playing fair with the numbers?

What is the actual fatality rate as a percentage of those infected? Is it anything like the European Black Death of the 17th century (50%)? And how does the current score compare with those for "alcohol-," "nicotine-" and "driving-related" deaths? An insignificant amount I would guess — but then we haven't been told. That wouldn't be alarming enough!

Instead, maximum anguish has been mandated by government, and exacerbated by the media, through the precipitate closing of businesses, shutting down trade and travel, etc. The staggering cost of all this could never be calculated nor will the consequential torment of citizens. But let's all be good robots and do what we are told. Anybody read "1984" lately?