Tuesday's letters

No last word
Twice in the News & Record “Year in Review” (Dec. 27), unnamed City Council members are quoted as saying that they “hope their resolution (apologizing for the city’s role in the Nov. 3, 1979, deaths of five anti-Klan demonstrators) can be the last word and bring closure to a generation traumatized by the tragedy.”
Unfortunately, that’s not how history works.
It took four decades for City Council members (except Marikay Abuzuaiter and Nancy Hoffmann) to acknowledge the truth established in a civil lawsuit: that Greensboro police were jointly liable, with the Ku Klux Klan, for the death of a peaceful protester. But simply acknowledging historical facts does not put a halt to the ripple effects of a monumental crime.
Just as the descendants of slaves have tried valiantly to help us come to terms with “America’s original sin” and live up to the values of our Constitution, the survivors of the November 1979 massacre have worked tirelessly — despite a concerted effort to blame them for the deaths of their loved ones — to lead Greensboro toward healing and reconciliation.
The slate will never be clean, but we can be a better city if the whole truth is our guide.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
King's gambit
President Trump declared he won the election because there was a massive number of fraudulent votes — a claim for which he has offered no evidence, nor has anyone else.
This president and his corrupt co-conspirators in Congress want to void swing states' Electoral College votes for Biden and add them to Trump. Apparently, there are several Republican congressmen and a few Republican senators who are ready to corrupt our democracy on Wednesday when Congress formally counts the states' already certified electoral votes.
They're willing to sell their souls, and the soul of America, in exchange for raw political power.
Trump wants to steal this presidential election by having his co-conspirators illegally overturn the election that he lost by 7 million votes! Even his own cyber security chief said the election was secure, and all states reporting Biden had won have certified their states' ballots for Biden.
But apparently that doesn't matter, or the fact that some 90 state and federal courts have denied Trump's challenges, or that recounts and voter signature audits have confirmed the election results in favor of Biden. All that matters is what Trump wants. Long live the king!
Is this what they meant by "Make America Great Again"?
Gary Parker
Archdale
COVID's death rate
Let's talk percentages.
I don't doubt that susceptible people have died from "COVID-related" causes but why aren't the media playing fair with the numbers?
What is the actual fatality rate as a percentage of those infected? Is it anything like the European Black Death of the 17th century (50%)? And how does the current score compare with those for "alcohol-," "nicotine-" and "driving-related" deaths? An insignificant amount I would guess — but then we haven't been told. That wouldn't be alarming enough!
Instead, maximum anguish has been mandated by government, and exacerbated by the media, through the precipitate closing of businesses, shutting down trade and travel, etc. The staggering cost of all this could never be calculated nor will the consequential torment of citizens. But let's all be good robots and do what we are told. Anybody read "1984" lately?
Perhaps the real aison d'etre for the "pandemic" hype was to demonstrate to us all how flimsy and ephemeral our faith in God has become. So don't close the churches. If you must, wear a mask and stay away from others, but let the chips fall where they may.
God (not Washington, D.C.) will provide! Trust Him!
Keith Peddie
Greensboro
Editor's note: As of Jan. 4, Johns Hopkins University reports that the number of deaths per 100 confirmed cases (observed case-fatality ratio) in the United States is 1.7%. "At that rate," the fact-checking website Politfact says, "if every American got COVID-19, there would be nearly 6 million deaths."