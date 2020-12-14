Tuesday's letters

Paul Stewart

Greensboro

A smart virus?

A recent letter wondered how COVID knows the difference between certain things. The writer does not understand just what an intelligent, discerning and discriminating virus we are dealing with.

It knows to spread at synagogues, churches and schools, but not to infect people at Walmart or Target. During the summer, it infected many attending Donald Trump rallies, but it knew not to spread when people were rioting or looting or destroying businesses.

My daughter recently completed her youth soccer season, but after games they could not interact with other teams via the customary handshake line to promote sportsmanship. Again, the intelligent virus knew not to bother these kids when they were out on the field, in close physical contact, running into each other, breathing and sweating, but it knew to make these same kids sick if they were congratulating each other after the game.