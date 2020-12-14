Tuesday's letters

Teacher's legacy
I am writing to express my appreciation for the excellent front-page article by Jessie Pounds in tribute to Dan Seaman ("'Ensemble was his heart': Friends and former students remember beloved Weaver drama teacher," Dec. 16).
It was an honor to be quoted in her article. My 2001 letter was to publicly acknowledge Dan’s amazing work with the Dudley High School Drama department preceding his move to the Weaver Academy.
My wife, Barbara Stewart, taught business education at Dudley High School from 1970 to 2000. She, like Dan, was among the first teachers to integrate the teaching faculty at Dudley High School in the early 1970s.
We attended many of Dan Seaman’s drama productions at Dudley and we were in awe of the level of professionalism he accomplished with his students. His Dudley students won state and regional drama competitions. His positive influence on the many students he taught and directed was extensive and profound.
He continued to share his talents after his retirement from Guilford County Schools. Recently we attended an excellent community theater production he directed in Kernersville.
As a UNCG professor emeritus, I take special pride in alumnus Dan Seaman. He exemplified and modeled the best traits of a dedicated teacher.
Paul Stewart
Greensboro
A smart virus?
A recent letter wondered how COVID knows the difference between certain things. The writer does not understand just what an intelligent, discerning and discriminating virus we are dealing with.
It knows to spread at synagogues, churches and schools, but not to infect people at Walmart or Target. During the summer, it infected many attending Donald Trump rallies, but it knew not to spread when people were rioting or looting or destroying businesses.
My daughter recently completed her youth soccer season, but after games they could not interact with other teams via the customary handshake line to promote sportsmanship. Again, the intelligent virus knew not to bother these kids when they were out on the field, in close physical contact, running into each other, breathing and sweating, but it knew to make these same kids sick if they were congratulating each other after the game.
More recently, in California, the virus knew to infect people if they were having a meal at an outdoor area constructed by a small, family owned restaurant, but to stay away if a Hollywood movie company was serving food at an identical set-up a few feet away.
We are fortunate this virus is so intelligent.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Thanks, Mr. President
Thank you Donald Trump ...
For teaching us the importance of going to the polls and using our right to vote.
For getting young voters involved in the political process.
For inspiring minorities and suburban women to get out and vote.
For showing us how powerful a president’s words can be and for being able to expose the hidden beliefs of so many.
For how quickly you could switch out so many bad appointees with new ones.
For revealing a large, hidden sector of a population the other side did not even acknowledge.
For appointing a very competent and honest election security chief to protect us.
For shaking up the status quo and showing us it could be something different — and something much worse.
For trying so hard.
Your job is done, you have shown us a lot and now you should go home and work on your golf game.
Jerry Plovsky
Greensboro
Is this a scam?
Many Americans voted for Trump in the 2020 election. Some are donating to his Save America PAC because of loyalty. At the risk of stating “fake news” about how this money can be used, this writer encourages finding the answers for yourselves. Don’t just listen to Trump, other Republicans or one news source. Check multiple outlets.
This writer believes Trump is taking advantage of his supporters. A Republican consultant says, “The Trump campaign is running a fraudulent scam with the full assistance of the Republican Party.”
Do you mind being scammed? Is your loyalty blind? Could the PAC money be used for a slush fund for Trump’s personal expenses? Hush money payments? Resort events? Salary payments for himself and his family?
If any of those are true, and you still want to donate, you have the freedom to do so. Please, educate yourselves about how this money can legally be used. You may decide that Trump does not deserve your hard-earned money to continue his lavish lifestyle.
Donors should find out what their money is paying for in advance. Do your homework. The truth can set you free.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
