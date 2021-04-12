Tuesday's letters

The ‘Big Lie’
Today (April 8) a letter writer asks, “Why not voter ID?” A better question is this: “Why do Republicans continue to hammer the issue of fraud when it has been shown, time and again (even by a commission set up by former President Trump) to be nonexistent?”
In-person fraud is not only not a thing, it would be extraordinarily difficult to pull off. You actually do have to identify yourself.
It turns out that the only fraud in the 2020 election was Trump’s “Big Lie” that he won. Truth: He lost in a landslide. So he exhorted his supporters to commit sedition. They failed at that, too.
Now Republican state legislators, fully aware that they can’t win if everyone votes, are busily legislating and gerrymandering their way to victory. I suppose one day they may realize (probably too late) that their views are out of step with what Americans want, but for now, they are just trying to cheat.
People who argue against voter ID know, simply, that it is a phony “solution” to a nonexistent problem. The question is not “why not voter ID?” but “why do you keep repeating yourself?”
Christopher Poulos
Greensboro
Inequality and jobs
Please tell me it isn’t so. The Census Bureau tells us that income inequality has risen 21% since 1967, but it does not count government transfer payments like Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and some 100 other government transfer payments as income to the recipients. Further, it does not recognize taxes paid as income lost to those who earn it. Wow. Under that system, government could tax wage-earners at 100% and redistribute it to those who don’t work — and there would still be an income inequality! Be honest, Census Bureau. Include transfer payment and subtract taxes paid before declaring “income inequality” a crisis.
President Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate. While making those evil, money-grubbing corporations pay more taxes feels so good, corporations do not pay taxes; those taxes are buried in the cost of the goods and services that we buy. Not only does this invisibly raise our taxes, but it makes our businesses less competitive internationally, resulting in fewer jobs. A smart government would recognize that corporate profits are taxed when they are distributed to shareholders and reduce the corporate tax rate to zero.
Profitable and expanding businesses create jobs, and jobs are better than welfare.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Just right
Loved the story about the honey bun (“Honey buns: Iconic childhood snack traces its roots to Greensboro,” April 10)! I worked at Griffin Baking Co. in the office many years ago, and I enjoyed going in the back and grabbing a honey bun before it went through the icing.
Since I was not a big sweets eater, I just spooned a small amount of icing. Delicious!
Kathie Reeves
Greensboro
Missing link?
The article on Confederate monuments (“Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states,” April 3) states that since George Floyd died there has been a movement to remove Confederate statues.
A question: What do Confederate statues and Southern heritage have to do with George Floyd’s death?
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Do your part
Earth Month offers many ways to contribute! For example, choose reusables. I haven’t used a plastic straw in months, which is a start.
Consider alternative forms of transportation to lower carbon emissions. Carpool and plan your days to eliminate unnecessary travel. Get informed about and active in governmental environmental policy.
Did you know that atmospheric conditions were affected positively during stay-at-home orders associated with COVID-19 due to the rapid reduction in CO2 levels? Greenhouse gases such as CO2 from vehicles cause health problems. Pre COVID-19, the worldwide mortality rate was significantly influenced by the inhalation of poisonous gases.
Eliminating greenhouse gases will promote good health. As for governmental policy, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) recently reintroduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). He notes that putting an appropriate price on carbon use forces a reduction in the adverse impacts of burning CO2 while incentivizing innovations as the energy sector transitions to renewables. New discoveries and greater efficiencies will create jobs. The collected carbon fees will be distributed as a dividend to every U.S. citizen.
Contact your legislators to endorse EICDA. Happy Earth Month! Please be kind and love the environment!
Karlah Burton
Greensboro