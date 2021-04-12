Tuesday's letters

The ‘Big Lie’

Today (April 8) a letter writer asks, “Why not voter ID?” A better question is this: “Why do Republicans continue to hammer the issue of fraud when it has been shown, time and again (even by a commission set up by former President Trump) to be nonexistent?”

In-person fraud is not only not a thing, it would be extraordinarily difficult to pull off. You actually do have to identify yourself.

It turns out that the only fraud in the 2020 election was Trump’s “Big Lie” that he won. Truth: He lost in a landslide. So he exhorted his supporters to commit sedition. They failed at that, too.

Now Republican state legislators, fully aware that they can’t win if everyone votes, are busily legislating and gerrymandering their way to victory. I suppose one day they may realize (probably too late) that their views are out of step with what Americans want, but for now, they are just trying to cheat.

People who argue against voter ID know, simply, that it is a phony “solution” to a nonexistent problem. The question is not “why not voter ID?” but “why do you keep repeating yourself?”

Christopher Poulos

Greensboro