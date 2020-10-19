Tuesday's letters

Science and politics
A few days ago, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in response to a question from Sen. Harris, declared climate change to be “politically controversial.”
How in the world did the findings of many eminent scientists become political?
Surely climate change and the pandemic, with obvious adverse effects on the entire planet, should not enter the world of politics. It almost seems as though one party believes in science and the other doesn’t, which I certainly wish were not the case.
The central problem is that our two principal political parties have descended into such mutual hatred that whatever one party espouses the other automatically rejects. Both parties bear some responsibility, but Mitch McConnell made it worse early in 2009, and President Trump has done everything he can to implement it.
Can’t we all just be patriotic Americans working for the best results for everybody?
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Insulting cartoon
Your political cartoon (Oct. 17) about Judge Barrett was both mean and insulting. Her record speaks for itself. She is a decent, caring lady and a fair and dedicated judge who would never allow political beliefs to influence her decisions.
Too bad I can't say the same things about you.
Frank Torres
Browns Summit
Churches have adapted
In his letter "Worship hazards" (Oct. 19) Richard Rainey likens the threat of COVID-19 transmission at churches to a college keg party. He supports this with the statement that at church, we "shake hands, sing and sit in a room at least an hour with many others."
Maybe it's honest ignorance, but Mr. Rainey should realize that many houses of worship have adapted to this pandemic. At our church we are greeted with a temperature check and a dab of hand sanitizer and masks are mandatory. There is no singing, no shaking hands and everyone outside immediate family members are kept at a distance. We also broadcast the service on Facebook for those who wish to remain home. I've seen other churches offer parking lot or other outdoor services.
In-person worship isn't a hazard when proper precautions are taken. Personally, I feel safer at church than at a retail store, where many don't wear masks and people are closer together.
I wonder why so many, including certain governors, have problems with people going to church during this pandemic?
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Vote for workers
During this unprecedented pandemic people are searching for answers. One thing for certain, it is important now to support America's workers, all the people on the front lines of this pandemic.
Congress and the administration have ignored the needs of the average Joe's jobs and the small businesses that employ the USA's workers.
Five months ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act. It is a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that would extend unemployment benefits, hazard pay, an emergency infectious disease standard, money for the U.S. Postal Service and measures for schools to open safely.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not stepped up to help the millions of laborers who lost jobs, exhausted unemployment benefits and neglected small businesses. We need to elect labor-friendly candidates.
The AFL-CIO has endorsed Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president. We need to reelect Gov. Cooper and his Council of State. In the 6th District we need to elect Kathy Manning and in the 13th Scott Huffman. In Randolph County we need to elect Jane Gant in N.C. Senate District 26 and Susie Scott for N.C. House District 70. For union-endorsed candidates go to www.aflcionc.org.
Timothy Greene
Asheboro
Trump’s biggest lies
Following are Donald Trump’s biggest lies since running for president:
Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen (the Birther Conspiracy).
I will build the border wall and Mexico will pay for it. (Mexico has not paid one dollar toward the wall.)
I won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election. (Trump lost by 2.8 million votes to Hillary Clinton.)
My inauguration audience was the largest ever. (Photos show that Obama’s first inauguration crowd was much larger.)
I will drain the swamp in Washington. (The swamp has grown as numerous administration officials have been charged or convicted.)
Like a miracle, the coronavirus will just go away. (The U.S. death toll now exceeds 217,000.)
I dominated Joe Biden in the presidential debate on Sept. 29. (He interrupted Biden more than 100 times to ensure that the former vice president could not answer questions.)
Mail-in ballots are rife with fraud. (FBI Director Chris Wray said there was no evidence to support this allegation.)
This last lie about mail-in ballots is his effort toward suppressing the vote. Any other president would encourage mail-in voting during a pandemic.
Donald Trump is unfit to be president.
Robert L. Commerson
High Point
A stellar career
Readers, do you realize that one of America's most recognized legal experts — perhaps the foremost authority on our Constitution's 14th Amendment — lives right here in Greensboro? We are speaking of Michael Curtis, a distinguished professor at Wake Forest University Law School whose scholarship and teaching have garnered awards, both nationally and at Wake Forest.
Earlier this month, Wake Forest announced that our friend (and former colleague) Michael is retiring at the end of this year. Before becoming a professor, Michael's practice as a lawyer involved protecting people's civil rights and civil liberties and nurturing what now seems a fragile democracy. That legal work shaped Michael's teaching and made him a favorite of law students and a mentor to countless North Carolina lawyers.
Our hope in writing this letter is that Greensboro citizens will come to know of the stellar career of this 50-year resident of our city.
Kudos to Michael Curtis for making our world a better place by insistently pursuing justice!
Jonathan and Nahomi Harkavy
Greensboro
Biden's tax policy
President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 reduced the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. The result has been that many former U.S. companies returned their manufacturing facilities to the U.S., in turn hiring millions of workers.
Even at the lower 21% rate, corporate tax revenue has reached a historic high (per the Atlantic April 2020 and The Tax Foundation: https://taxfoundation.org/benefits-of-a-corporate-tax-cut/).
Now Joe Biden has proposed returning the corporate rate back to 35%, encouraging companies to again leave the U.S., put millions out of work, again, and decrease tax revenue.
I understand how this will benefit foreign nations, particularly China, but how does it help the U.S. and its workers in any way?
Tom Kirkman
High Point
