Tuesday's letters

Science and politics

A few days ago, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in response to a question from Sen. Harris, declared climate change to be “politically controversial.”

How in the world did the findings of many eminent scientists become political?

Surely climate change and the pandemic, with obvious adverse effects on the entire planet, should not enter the world of politics. It almost seems as though one party believes in science and the other doesn’t, which I certainly wish were not the case.

The central problem is that our two principal political parties have descended into such mutual hatred that whatever one party espouses the other automatically rejects. Both parties bear some responsibility, but Mitch McConnell made it worse early in 2009, and President Trump has done everything he can to implement it.

Can’t we all just be patriotic Americans working for the best results for everybody?

Richard G. Cox

Greensboro

